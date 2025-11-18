Patrick Ens, President of easyfinancial, appointed to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Lenders Association

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near-to-non-prime credit scores, is pleased to announce that Patrick Ens, President of easyfinancial, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Lenders Association ("CLA" or the "Association").

The mandate of the CLA's Board of Directors is to strengthen the Association's impact as Canada's most diverse and collaborative lending body, bringing together banks, fintechs, and alternative lenders to shape policy, advance financial literacy, and promote an inclusive credit economy.

Patrick brings over 19 years of experience in consumer credit. He served as President of a leading Canadian financial institution before joining goeasy in 2024 to lead the largest part of its business as President of easyfinancial. His appointment continues the Company's longstanding tradition of active involvement in the Association's leadership, following Jason Mullins, who previously served as Vice-Chair of the CLA Board while President and Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. Mr. Mullins continues to serve on goeasy's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to have Patrick join the CLA Board of Directors," said Gary Schwartz, President of the Canadian Lenders Association. "Patrick's deep experience in consumer credit, clear focus on responsible lending and innovation, and leadership at easyfinancial build on goeasy's longstanding commitment to the Association and its mission to advance responsible and inclusive lending in Canada."

"I'm honoured to join the Board of the Canadian Lenders Association and collaborate with peers from across the industry with such a diverse set of experiences," said Patrick Ens, President of easyfinancial. "By bringing together both traditional and emerging players in the credit ecosystem, the CLA is helping strengthen access to responsible credit and financial inclusion for all Canadians."

About the Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association supports innovation and responsible lending in Canada. Representing over 300 corporate members across consumer, SMB, automotive, and mortgage finance, the CLA advocates for policies that enable access to credit, financial inclusion, and digital transformation across the lending ecosystem.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,600 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 11,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.6 million Canadians and originated approximately $18.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including inclusion in TIME Magazine's inaugural list of Canada's Best Companies, 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 90 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

