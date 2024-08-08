goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter

Loan Originations of $827 million, up 24% from $667 million

Loan Growth of $286 million, up 37% from $210 million

Loan Portfolio of $4.14 billion, up 29% from $3.20 billion

Revenue of $378 million, up 25% from $303 million

Diluted EPS of $3.76; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.10, up 25% from $3.28

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $827 million in loan originations, up 24% compared to $667 million produced in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 34% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to record growth in the loan portfolio of $286 million, which was up 37% from $210 million of loan book growth in the second quarter of 2023. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.14 billion, up 29% from $3.20 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $378 million in the quarter, up 25% from $303 million in the second quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The annualized net charge off rate was 9.3%, in line with the Company's target range of between 8% and 10%. The Company's allowance for future credit losses decreased slightly to 7.31%, compared to 7.38% in the first quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was a record $147 million, up 33% from $111 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the first quarter was 39.0%, up from 36.5% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $153 million, an increase of 34% compared to $114 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the second quarter was 40.5%, up from 37.7% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the second quarter of 2024 was a record 26.9%, an improvement of 430 bps from 31.2% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the second quarter was $65.4 million, up 18% from $55.6 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.76, up 15% from the $3.26 reported in the second quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $71.3 million, up 27% from $56.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.10, up 25% from $3.28 in the second quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 23.3%, compared to 24.0% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 25.4% in the quarter, an increase of 120 bps from 24.2% in the same period of 2023.

"During the quarter we were proud to serve a record number of new customers at over 48,000, while producing record loan growth of $286 million, highlighting the critical role we play in providing everyday Canadians with access to credit," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "With the accelerated growth experienced in the first half of the year, we have revised our three year forecast, including increasing our loan growth, revenues and operating margins," Mr. Mullins continued, "We were also pleased to secure an additional $450 million of funding in the quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and lifting our funding capacity to over $1.6 billion."

Other Key Second Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $340 million , up 28%

, up 28% 44% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 41%

Record volume of applications for credit, up 34%

Record new customer volume at 48,200, up 15%

71% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, consistent with 71%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, consistent with 71% Record volume of originations in automotive financing, up 79%

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $6.2 million , an increase of 19%

improved to a record , an increase of 19% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 29.5%, down slightly from 30.1%

on consumer loans of 29.5%, down slightly from 30.1% Record operating income of $165 million , up 31%

easyhome

Revenue of $38.3 million , consistent with $38.2 million

, consistent with Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $109.9 million , up 14%

, up 14% Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $12.9 million , up 11%

from consumer lending increased to , up 11% Record operating income of $11.9 million , up 29%

Overall

92 nd consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2024 marks the 20 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

the 20 consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 consecutive year of a dividend increase 57 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served over 1.4 million

Acquired and organically originated over $14.3 billion in loans

in loans Adjusted return on equity 1 of 25.4%, up from 24.2%

of 25.4%, up from 24.2% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.8%, up from 5.9%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 73% on June 30, 2024 , in line with the Company's target leverage profile

Six Months Results

For the first six months of 2024, the Company funded $1.51 billion in loan originations, up 18% from $1.28 billion in 2023. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $4.14 billion, up 29% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2023.

For the first six months of 2024, the Company produced record revenues of $735 million, up 25% compared to $590 million in the same period of 2023. Operating income for the period was a record $285 million compared with $213 million in the first six months of 2023, an increase of $72 million or 34%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first six months of 2024 was a record $297 million, 35% higher compared to $221 million in the same period of 2023. Efficiency ratio1 for the first six months of 2024 was 27.1%, an improvement of 500 bps from 32.1% in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $124 million and diluted earnings per share was $7.17, compared with $107 million or $6.27 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first six months of 2024 was $138 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $7.94 compared with $109 million or $6.39 per share, increases of 26% and 24%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 22.6%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.0%, up from 24.0% in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $4.63 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 26% from $3.68 billion as of June 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company implemented several enhancements to its balance sheet, including increasing its existing senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") by $180 million to $550 million and issuing US$200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

The amendment to the Credit Facility incorporates key modifications including improved effective advance rates and less restrictive covenants and extends the maturity to July 18, 2027. The amended Credit Facility is underwritten by Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC, National Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and three new lenders including Desjardins, Bank of Nova Scotia and Raymond James. The facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at either the lenders prime rate plus 75 bps or the rate of Adjusted 1-Month Term Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("Adjusted CORRA") plus 225 bps. Based on the current Adjusted CORRA rate of 4.79% as of August 2, 2024, the interest rate on the principal amount drawn would be 7.04%. The Company can also utilize an accordion feature to increase the size of the facility by up to an additional $150 million.

In July 2024, the Company issued US$200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "New Notes"). The New Notes were issued at a price of US$1,018.75 per US$1,000 principal amount, plus accrued interest from July 1, 2024. The New Notes have substantially identical terms (other than issuance price, date of issuance and the date from which interest initially accrues) as, and are treated as a single series with, the Company's 7.625% unsecured notes due 2029 issued on February 23, 2024 (together with the New Notes, the "Notes"). An aggregate of US$600 million principal amount of Notes is outstanding following closing of the offering. In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a currency swap agreement (the "Currency Swap") to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the New Notes to 6.38% per annum. The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the New Notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness.

During the quarter, the Company recognized an unrealized net investment loss of $2.7 million, mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $93 million compared to $76 million in the second quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, including the aforementioned balance sheet enhancements implemented following the quarter, the Company has approximately $1.6 billion in total funding capacity as of August 2, 2024 and a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 73%, in line with the Company's desired level of financial leverage. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.9%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.8%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $450 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Revised & Increased Forecast

On February 13, 2024, the Company provided a 3-year forecast for the years 2024 through 2026. The Company has since experienced a more accelerated rate of growth in its consumer loans receivable portfolio and consequently, has revised its forecast for the years 2024 through 2026 to reflect the most recent outlook. Additionally, the revised forecast reflects an effective date of January 1, 2025, for the previously announced new legislation to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest, which the Company had previously assumed would be implemented by the middle of 2024. Lastly, the Company continues to employ the use of probability weighted third party economic forecasts to establish its economic outlook and based on those forecasts, the Company continues to assume that Canada will experience a mild to moderate recession in 2024 and into 2025.

The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio and net charge off rates will gradually decline, while operating margins expand. The forecast outlined below is based on the Company's expected domestic organic growth plan and does not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses related to its investments.



Forecast for

2024 Forecast for

2025 Forecast for

2026 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $4.55 - $4.65

billion $5.30 - $5.60

billion $6.00 - $6.40

billion Total Company revenue $1.50 - $1.60

billion $1.60 - $1.80

billion $1.75 - $1.95

billion Total yield on consumer loans (including

ancillary products)1 33.0% - 35.0% 31.25% - 33.25% 29.5% - 31.5% Net charge offs as a percentage of average

gross consumer loans receivable 8.0% - 10.0% 7.75% - 9.75% 7.5% - 9.5% Total Company operating margin 39%+ 41%+ 42%+ Return on equity 21%+ 21%+ 21%+

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on October 11, 2024 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on September 27, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,300 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.4 million Canadians and originated over $14.3 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











































As At As At





June 30, December 31,





2024 2023









ASSETS







Cash



135,918 144,577 Accounts receivable



40,059 30,762 Prepaid expenses



12,801 9,462 Consumer loans receivable, net



3,917,944 3,447,588 Investments



54,326 61,464 Lease assets



41,860 45,187 Derivative financial assets



35,638 21,904 Property and equipment, net



34,413 35,382 Right-of-use assets, net



55,806 61,987 Intangible assets, net



115,902 124,931 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



4,625,590 4,164,167









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



119,403 190,921 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



73,304 72,409 Income taxes payable



4,220 24,691 Dividends payable



19,651 15,960 Unearned revenue



26,296 26,965 Accrued interest



27,359 12,875 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



17,683 24,259 Lease liabilities



64,158 70,809 Secured borrowings



131,729 143,177 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



1,280,973 1,364,741 Derivative financial liabilities



18,816 42,457 Notes payable



1,697,135 1,120,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,480,727 3,110,090









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



440,811 428,328 Contributed surplus



22,914 24,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,635) (9,721) Retained earnings



695,773 610,653 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,144,863 1,054,077 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,625,590 4,164,167

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)





































Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









REVENUE







Interest income 274,722 213,563 534,794 414,991 Lease revenue 24,014 25,052 48,755 50,617 Commissions earned 70,967 57,532 134,931 111,448 Charges and fees 8,092 6,781 16,429 13,169

377,795 302,928 734,909 590,225









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS 112,499 84,634 217,694 160,530









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits 54,569 50,546 107,019 101,709 Share-based compensation 4,338 2,974 8,590 5,998 Technology costs 9,990 6,459 18,330 13,748 Advertising and promotion 9,166 8,992 16,940 16,239 Occupancy 5,168 6,396 10,494 13,040 Underwriting and collections 5,189 4,093 9,891 8,078 Other expenses 8,664 6,715 19,150 15,140

97,084 86,175 190,414 173,952









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets 7,242 8,406 14,322 16,913 Amortization of intangible assets 5,885 5,482 11,727 10,791 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,348 5,271 10,754 10,517 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,527 2,309 5,077 4,804

21,002 21,468 41,880 43,025









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 230,585 192,277 449,988 377,507









OPERATING INCOME 147,210 110,651 284,921 212,718









OTHER (LOSS) INCOME (2,740) 2,330 (7,138) 4,313









FINANCE COSTS (54,684) (37,653) (105,997) (71,879)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 89,786 75,328 171,786 145,152









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current 27,477 23,436 52,334 42,996 Deferred (3,092) (3,658) (4,893) (4,830)

24,385 19,778 47,441 38,166









NET INCOME 65,401 55,550 124,345 106,986









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.82 3.29 7.29 6.36 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.76 3.26 7.17 6.27

SEGMENT REPORTING







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)



















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 264,799 9,923 - 274,722 Lease revenue - 24,014 - 24,014 Commissions earned 67,418 3,549 - 70,967 Charges and fees 7,294 798 - 8,092

339,511 38,284 - 377,795









Operating expenses







Bad debts 109,530 2,969 - 112,499 Other operating expenses 55,265 14,002 27,817 97,084 Depreciation and amortization 9,872 9,426 1,704 21,002

174,667 26,397 29,521 230,585









Operating income (loss) 164,844 11,887 (29,521) 147,210









Other loss





(2,740)









Finance costs





(54,684)









Income before income taxes





89,786









Income taxes





24,385









Net income





65,401









Diluted earnings per share





3.76











Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 204,912 8,651 - 213,563 Lease revenue - 25,052 - 25,052 Commissions earned 53,973 3,559 - 57,532 Charges and fees 5,868 913 - 6,781

264,753 38,175 - 302,928









Operating expenses







Bad debts 81,181 3,453 - 84,634 Other operating expenses 48,846 14,978 22,351 86,175 Depreciation and amortization 9,305 10,544 1,619 21,468

139,332 28,975 23,970 192,277









Operating income (loss) 125,421 9,200 (23,970) 110,651









Other income





2,330









Finance costs





(37,653)









Income before income taxes





75,328









Income taxes





19,778









Net income





55,550









Diluted earnings per share





3.26



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 514,938 19,856 - 534,794 Lease revenue - 48,755 - 48,755 Commissions earned 127,912 7,019 - 134,931 Charges and fees 14,717 1,712 - 16,429

657,567 77,342 - 734,909









Operating expenses







Bad debts 210,833 6,861 - 217,694 Other operating expenses 107,276 28,564 54,574 190,414 Depreciation and amortization 19,747 18,709 3,424 41,880

337,856 54,134 57,998 449,988









Operating income (loss) 319,711 23,208 (57,998) 284,921









Other loss





(7,138)









Finance costs





(105,997)









Income before income taxes





171,786









Income taxes





47,441









Net income





124,345









Diluted earnings per share





7.17











Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 398,091 16,900 - 414,991 Lease revenue - 50,617 - 50,617 Commissions earned 104,357 7,091 - 111,448 Charges and fees 11,282 1,887 - 13,169

513,730 76,495 - 590,225









Operating expenses







Bad debts 154,446 6,084 - 160,530 Other operating expenses 96,624 30,826 46,502 173,952 Depreciation and amortization 18,511 21,278 3,236 43,025

269,581 58,188 49,738 377,507









Operating income (loss) 244,149 18,307 (49,738) 212,718









Other income





4,313









Finance costs





(71,879)









Income before income taxes





145,152









Income taxes





38,166









Net income





106,986









Diluted earnings per share





6.27

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



















Three Months Ended





June 30, June 30, Variance Variance 2024 2023 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 377,795 302,928 74,867 24.7 % Bad debts 112,499 84,634 27,865 32.9 % Other operating expenses 97,084 86,175 10,909 12.7 % EBITDA1 158,230 126,043 32,187 25.5 % EBITDA margin1 41.9 % 41.6 % 30 bps 0.7 % Depreciation and amortization 21,002 21,468 (466) (2.2 %) Operating income 147,210 110,651 36,559 33.0 % Operating margin 39.0 % 36.5 % 250 bps 6.8 % Other (loss) income (2,740) 2,330 (5,070) (217.6 %) Finance costs 54,684 37,653 17,031 45.2 % Effective income tax rate 27.2 % 26.3 % 90 bps 3.4 % Net income 65,401 55,550 9,851 17.7 % Diluted earnings per share 3.76 3.26 0.50 15.3 % Return on receivables 6.5 % 7.1 % (60 bps) (8.5 %) Return on assets 5.8 % 6.2 % (40 bps) (6.5 %) Return on equity 23.3 % 24.0 % (70 bps) (2.9 %) Return on tangible common equity1 31.0 % 34.6 % (360 bps) (10.4 %)









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 101,807 94,440 7,367 7.8 % Efficiency ratio 26.9 % 31.2 % (430 bps) (13.8 %) Operating income 153,004 114,067 38,937 34.1 % Operating margin 40.5 % 37.7 % 280 bps 7.4 % Net income 71,332 56,039 15,293 27.3 % Diluted earnings per share 4.10 3.28 0.82 25.0 % Return on receivables 7.1 % 7.2 % (10 bps) (1.4 %) Return on assets 6.3 % 6.2 % 10 bps 1.6 % Return on equity 25.4 % 24.2 % 120 bps 5.0 % Return on tangible common equity 32.6 % 33.4 % (80 bps) (2.4 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 339,511 264,753 74,758 28.2 % easyfinancial operating margin 48.6 % 47.4 % 120 bps 2.5 % easyhome revenue 38,284 38,175 109 0.3 % easyhome operating margin 31.0 % 24.1 % 690 bps 28.6 %









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 4,138,155 3,200,213 937,942 29.3 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 286,076 209,527 76,549 36.5 % Gross loan originations 826,659 666,783 159,876 24.0 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.9 % 35.4 % (50 bps) (1.4 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.3 % 9.1 % 20 bps 2.2 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 93,084 76,473 16,611 21.7 % Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,254 7,558 (304) (4.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.





Six Months Ended





June 30, June 30, Variance Variance 2024 2023 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 734,909 590,225 144,684 24.5 % Bad debts 217,694 160,530 57,164 35.6 % Other operating expenses 190,414 173,952 16,462 9.5 % EBITDA1 305,341 243,143 62,198 25.6 % EBITDA margin1 41.5 % 41.2 % 30 bps 0.7 % Depreciation and amortization 41,880 43,025 (1,145) (2.7 %) Operating income 284,921 212,718 72,203 33.9 % Operating margin 38.8 % 36.0 % 280 bps 7.8 % Other (loss) income (7,138) 4,313 (11,451) (265.5 %) Finance costs 105,997 71,879 34,118 47.5 % Effective income tax rate 27.6 % 26.3 % 130 bps 4.9 % Net income 124,345 106,986 17,359 16.2 % Diluted earnings per share 7.17 6.27 0.90 14.4 % Return on receivables 6.4 % 7.1 % (70 bps) (9.9 %) Return on assets 5.6 % 6.1 % (50 bps) (8.2 %) Return on equity 22.6 % 23.6 % (100 bps) (4.2 %) Return on tangible common equity1 30.3 % 34.4 % (410 bps) (11.9 %)









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 199,492 189,621 9,871 5.2 % Efficiency ratio 27.1 % 32.1 % (500 bps) (15.6 %) Operating income 296,715 220,512 76,203 34.6 % Operating margin 40.4 % 37.4 % 300 bps 8.0 % Net income 137,620 108,973 28,647 26.3 % Diluted earnings per share 7.94 6.39 1.55 24.3 % Return on receivables 7.0 % 7.2 % (20 bps) (2.8 %) Return on assets 6.3 % 6.2 % 10 bps 1.6 % Return on equity 25.0 % 24.0 % 100 bps 4.2 % Return on tangible common equity 32.3 % 33.6 % (130 bps) (3.9 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 657,567 513,730 143,837 28.0 % easyfinancial operating margin 48.6 % 47.5 % 110 bps 2.3 % easyhome revenue 77,342 76,495 847 1.1 % easyhome operating margin 30.0 % 23.9 % 610 bps 25.5 %









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 4,138,155 3,200,213 937,942 29.3 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 492,953 405,519 87,434 21.6 % Gross loan originations 1,513,092 1,282,402 230,690 18.0 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.9 % 35.5 % (60 bps) (1.7 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.2 % 9.0 % 20 bps 2.2 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 170,226 158,574 11,652 7.3 % Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,254 7,558 (304) (4.0 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Net income as stated 65,401 55,550 124,345 106,986









Impact of adjusting items







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs1 2,387 - 4,930 - Integration costs2 132 141 314 310 Contract exit fee4 - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization







Amortization of acquired intangible assets3 3,275 3,275 6,550 6,550 Other loss (income)5 2,740 (2,330) 7,138 (4,313) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable7 (960) - (2,158) - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 7,574 1,086 16,774 3,481 Income tax impact of above adjusting items (1,643) (597) (3,499) (1,494) After-tax impact of adjusting items 5,931 489 13,275 1,987









Adjusted net income 71,332 56,039 137,620 108,973









Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,377 17,061 17,339 17,064









Diluted earnings per share as stated 3.76 3.26 7.17 6.27 Per share impact of adjusting items 0.34 0.02 0.77 0.12 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4.10 3.28 7.94 6.39

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 1 Advisory costs for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs. Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 2 Integration costs related to employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years. Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee 4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. Adjusting item related to other income (loss) 5 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment (losses) income were mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments. Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 6 For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized a fair value income on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Other operating expenses as stated 97,084 86,175 190,414 173,952









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs (2,387) - (4,930) - Integration costs (132) (141) (314) (310) Contract exit fee - - - (934) Depreciation and amortization







Depreciation of lease assets 7,242 8,406 14,322 16,913 Total impact of adjusting items 4,723 8,265 9,078 15,669









Adjusted other operating expenses 101,807 94,440 199,492 189,621









Total revenue 377,795 302,928 734,909 590,225









Efficiency ratio 26.9 % 31.2 % 27.1 % 32.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

(adjusted) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 164,844 164,844 125,421 125,421 Divided by revenue 339,511 339,511 264,753 264,753









easyfinancial operating margin 48.6 % 48.6 % 47.4 % 47.4 %









easyhome







Operating income 11,887 11,887 9,200 9,200 Divided by revenue 38,284 38,284 38,175 38,175









easyhome operating margin 31.0 % 31.0 % 24.1 % 24.1 %









Total







Operating income 147,210 147,210 110,651 110,651 Other operating expenses1







Advisory costs - 2,387 - - Integration costs - 132 - 141 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 147,210 153,004 110,651 114,067









Divided by revenue 377,795 377,795 302,928 302,928









Total operating margin 39.0 % 40.5 % 36.5 % 37.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Net income as stated 65,401 55,550 124,345 106,986









Finance cost 54,684 37,653 105,997 71,879 Income tax expense 24,385 19,778 47,441 38,166 Depreciation and amortization 21,002 21,468 41,880 43,025 Depreciation of lease assets (7,242) (8,406) (14,322) (16,913) EBITDA 158,230 126,043 305,341 243,143









Divided by revenue 377,795 302,928 734,909 590,225









EBITDA margin 41.9 % 41.6 % 41.5 % 41.2 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Cash used in operating activities (192,992) (133,054) (322,727) (246,945)









Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 286,076 209,527 492,953 405,519









Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 93,084 76,473 170,226 158,574

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on receivables for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 65,401 65,401 55,550 55,550 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 5,931 - 489 Adjusted net income 65,401 71,332 55,550 56,039









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,041,884 4,041,884 3,125,896 3,125,896









Return on receivables 6.5 % 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Six Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 124,345 124,345 106,986 106,986 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 13,275 - 1,987 Adjusted net income 124,345 137,620 106,986 108,973









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,910,097 3,910,097 3,025,402 3,025,402









Return on receivables 6.4 % 7.0 % 7.1 % 7.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 65,401 65,401 55,550 55,550 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 5,931 - 489 Adjusted net income 65,401 71,332 55,550 56,039









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the period 4,520,809 4,520,809 3,587,315 3,587,315









Return on assets 5.8 % 6.3 % 6.2 % 6.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Six Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 124,345 124,345 106,986 106,986 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 13,275 - 1,987 Adjusted net income 124,345 137,620 106,986 108,973









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2









Divided by average total assets for the period 4,401,928 4,401,928 3,492,506 3,492,506









Return on assets 5.6 % 6.3 % 6.1 % 6.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 65,401 65,401 55,550 55,550 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 5,931 - 489 Adjusted net income 65,401 71,332 55,550 56,039









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,124,055 1,124,055 927,703 927,703









Return on equity 23.3 % 25.4 % 24.0 % 24.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.



Six Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 124,345 124,345 106,986 106,986 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 13,275 - 1,987 Adjusted net income 124,345 137,620 106,986 108,973









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,100,729 1,100,729 908,364 908,364









Return on equity 22.6 % 25.0 % 23.6 % 24.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 65,401 65,401 55,550 55,550 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 67,808 67,808 57,957 57,957









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 2,387 - - Integration costs - 132 - 141 Other loss (income) - 2,740 - (2,330) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - (960) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 4,299 - (2,189) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (775) - 271 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 3,524 - (1,918)









Adjusted net income 67,808 71,332 57,957 56,039









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,124,055 1,124,055 927,703 927,703 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (91,154) (91,154) (104,254) (104,254) Average related deferred tax liabilities 24,156 24,156 27,627 27,627 Divided by average tangible common equity 876,134 876,134 670,153 670,153









Return on tangible common equity 31.0 % 32.6 % 34.6 % 33.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.



Six Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (adjusted) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 124,345 124,345 106,986 106,986 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,550 6,550 6,550 6,550 Income tax impact of the above item (1,736) (1,736) (1,736) (1,736) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 129,159 129,159 111,800 111,800









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 4,930 - - Integration costs - 314 - 310 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Other loss (income) - 7,138 - (4,313) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - (2,158) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 10,224 - (3,069) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (1,763) - 242 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 8,461 - (2,827)









Adjusted net income 129,159 137,620 111,800 108,973









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2 X 4/2









Average shareholders' equity 1,100,729 1,100,729 908,364 908,364 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (92,792) (92,792) (105,892) (105,892) Average related deferred tax liabilities 24,590 24,590 28,061 28,061 Divided by average tangible common equity 851,604 851,604 649,610 649,610









Return on tangible common equity 30.3 % 32.3 % 34.4 % 33.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total company revenue 377,795 302,928 Less: easyfinancial revenue (339,511) (264,753) Less: leasing revenue (25,408) (26,616) easyhome financial revenue 12,876 11,559

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 21 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Total Company revenue 377,795 302,928 734,909 590,225 Less: Leasing revenue (25,408) (26,616) (51,657) (53,764) Financial revenue 352,387 276,312 683,252 536,461









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/2 X 4/2









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 4,041,884 3,125,896 3,910,097 3,025,402









Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 34.9 % 35.4 % 34.9 % 35.5 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 21 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in 000's) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023









Gross loan originations 826,659 666,783 1,513,092 1,282,402









Loan originations to new customers 458,920 348,695 814,801 651,238









Loan originations to existing customers 367,739 318,088 698,291 631,164 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (184,658) (174,045) (355,740) (336,999) Net advance to existing customers 183,081 144,043 342,551 294,165









Net principal written 642,001 492,738 1,157,352 945,403









Percentage net advances to new customers 71 % 71 % 70 % 69 %











Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

