goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

News provided by

goeasy Ltd

Feb 13, 2025, 16:02 ET

Loan Portfolio of $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion

Quarterly Revenue of $405 million, up 20% from $338 million

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $4.25; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $4.45, up 11% from $4.01

Annual Diluted EPS of $16.30; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $16.71, up 18% from $14.21

Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $5.84, up 25% from $4.68

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -: goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated $814 million in loan originations, up 15% compared to $705 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 28% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $203 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $405 million in the quarter, up 20% from $338 million in the fourth quarter of last year. 

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The annualized net charge off rate was 9.1%, up slightly from 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and below the midpoint of the Company's forecasted range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 7.61%, compared to 7.38% in the third quarter, due to unfavourable changes in forward looking macroeconomic indicators produced by Moody's Analytics.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $165 million, up 20% from $137 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 40.7%, up slightly from 40.6% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $168 million, an increase of 20% compared to $141 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 41.6%, consistent with 41.6% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 24.2%, an improvement of 410 bps from 28.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $73.8 million, down slightly from $74.6 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.25, down 2% from the $4.34 reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $77.4 million, up 12% from $69.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.45, up 11% from $4.01 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 24.7%, compared to 28.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 25.9% in the quarter, compared to 26.7% in the same period of 2023.

"The fourth quarter rounded out another record year for the company, in which we issued over $3.2 billion in loans, highlighting the critical role we play in providing everyday Canadians access to credit and the support to enhance their ability to gain future access to lower borrowing costs," said David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, "In addition we also bolstered our balance sheet with another $200 million of new capital, lifting our total funding capacity to $1.9 billion to support our organic growth plans. With a declining leverage profile, we also repurchased approximately $69 million in shares during and subsequent to quarter-end," Mr. Ingram continued, "We are proud to have met or exceeded all of our full year forecasts for 2024 and are excited to introduce our new outlook, which includes scaling the loan portfolio to between $7 billion and $8 billion by the end of 2027. We have successfully integrated the new interest rate cap to our credit models and begin 2025 with confidence that our team will continue to generate another year of record earnings."

Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $367 million, up 23%
  • 45% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 42%
  • Record volume of applications for credit, up 28%
  • New customer volume at 46,800, up 16%
  • 71% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 67%
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $7.0 million, an increase of 22%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 29.0%, down slightly from 30.3%
  • Record operating income of $174 million, up 16%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.8 million, down slightly from $38.6 million
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $116.2 million, up 9%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $13.2 million, up 7%
  • Operating income of $10.0 million, up 6%

Overall

  • 94th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2025 marks the 21st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • 59th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth
  • Total customers served approximately 1.5 million since easyfinancial's inception
  • Acquired and organically originated over $16.0 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 25.9%, down from 26.7%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.5%, down from 6.8%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 74% on December 31, 2024

Full Year Results

For the year of 2024, the Company funded a record $3.17 billion in loan originations, up 17% from $2.71 billion in 2023. The consumer loan portfolio finished at $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion as of December 31, 2023.

For the year of 2024, the Company produced record revenues of $1.52 billion, up 22% compared to $1.25 billion in 2023. Operating income for the year was a record $610 million compared with $477 million in 2023, an increase of $133 million or 28%. Adjusted operating income2 for the year was a record $628 million, 28% higher compared to $491 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year was 25.3%, an improvement of 490 bps from 30.2% in 2023.

Net income for the year was $283 million and diluted earnings per share was $16.30, compared with $248 million or $14.48 per share in 2023. Adjusted net income2 for the year was a record $290 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $16.71 compared with $243 million or $14.21 per share, increases of 19% and 18%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 24.9%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.5%, up slightly from 25.4% in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.19 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 25% from $4.16 billion as of December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In December 2024, the Company increased its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by automotive consumer loans (the "Automotive Securitization Facility") by $200 million to $700 million. The maturity of the Automotive Securitization Facility was also extended by a year to December 15, 2026. The lending syndicate continues to consist of Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo Bank, and the facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of Adjusted Daily Compounded Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("Adjusted CORRA") plus 185 bps. Based on the current Adjusted CORRA rate, the interest rate would be 5.43%. The Company will continue to utilize an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn.

During the quarter, the Company recognized a net investment gain of $6.1 million, mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments and from the disposal of its remaining investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. ("Affirm"). Including the cash received on the initial sale of PayBright Inc. to Affirm in January 2021, the total net realized gains amount to $129.4 million, relative to the initial investment of $34 million made in 2019, or approximately 3.8 times the initial investment.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $185 million compared to $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company has approximately $1.9 billion in total funding capacity as of December 31, 2024 and a net debt to net capitalization ratio of 74%. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.  

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.8%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $300 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2025 through 2027. The periods of 2025 and 2026 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The forecast reflects an effective date of January 1, 2025 for the previously announced new legislation to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest. The Company employs the use of probability weighted third party economic forecasts to establish its economic outlook.

The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio and net charge off rates will gradually decline, while operating margins expand. The forecast outlined below is based on the Company's expected domestic organic growth plan and does not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses related to its investments.

The following tables outline the Company's new 3-year forecast for the years 2025 through 2027, and the prior forecast, which was issued in August 2024.

New Forecast

Forecast for 2025

Forecast for 2026

Forecast for 2027

Gross consumer loans receivable at year end

$5.40 - $5.70 billion

$6.40 - $6.70 billion

$7.35 - $7.75 billion

Total Company revenue

$1.62 - $1.82 billion

$1.80 - $2.00 billion

$2.00 - $2.20 billion

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.0% - 32.5%

29.0% - 31.0%

29.0% - 31.0%

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

7.75% - 9.75%

7.5% - 9.5%

7.5% - 9.5%

Total Company operating margin

41%+

42.5%+

43%+

Return on equity

23%+

23%+

23%+

Previous Forecast

Prior Forecast for 2025

Prior Forecast for 2026

Prior Forecast for
2027

Gross consumer loans receivable at year end

$5.30 - $5.60 billion

$6.00 - $6.40 billion

n/a

Total Company revenue

$1.60 - $1.80 billion

$1.75 - $1.95 billion

n/a

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1

31.25% - 33.25%

29.5% - 31.5%

n/a

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

7.75% - 9.75%

7.5% - 9.5%

n/a

Total Company operating margin

41%+

42%+

n/a

Return on equity

21%+

21%+

n/a

Update on CEO Leadership Transition

Effective January 1, 2025, David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman, assumed the additional role of Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ingram previously served as Chief Executive Officer from 2001 through 2018, and has served as Executive Chairman since 2019. Jason Mullins, the Company's previous President & Chief Executive Officer since 2019, will continue in the role of a Director on the Board.

In July of 2024, the Board formed a CEO Transition Committee to lead the identification and selection of the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. The Committee is pleased to share it has made significant progress on the search and is in advanced stages with a preferred candidate. The Company will continue to provide further updates as they become available.

Dividend

Based on its 2024 adjusted earnings and the Company's confidence in its continued growth, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $4.68 per share to $5.84 per share, an increase of 25%. This year marks the 11th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on April 11, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships,  the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,800 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.0 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca,  www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Farhan Ali Khan
Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.








CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





















As At

As At



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023





ASSETS 



Cash 

251,381

144,577

Accounts receivable

42,438

30,762

Prepaid expenses

9,488

9,462

Consumer loans receivable, net 

4,366,533

3,447,588

Investments 

41,918

61,464

Lease assets

40,973

45,187

Derivative financial assets 

60,675

21,904

Property and equipment, net

35,004

35,382

Right-of-use assets, net

54,224

61,987

Intangible assets, net

110,979

124,931

Goodwill

180,923

180,923

TOTAL ASSETS

5,194,536

4,164,167





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities



Revolving credit facility 

21,797

190,921

Accounts payable and other liabilities

156,903

72,409

Income taxes payable

24,567

24,691

Dividends payable 

19,519

15,960

Unearned revenue

25,864

26,965

Accrued interest payable

49,003

12,875

Deferred income tax liabilities, net 

4,184

24,259

Lease liabilities

62,164

70,809

Secured borrowings 

120,335

143,177

Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 

1,073,876

1,364,741

Derivative financial liabilities 

21,466

42,457

Notes payable 

2,413,795

1,120,826

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,993,473

3,110,090





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 

438,302

428,328

Contributed surplus

26,942

24,817

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(56,938)

(9,721)

Retained earnings

792,757

610,653

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,201,063

1,054,077

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,194,536

4,164,167





goeasy Ltd.








CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)


















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023





REVENUE



Interest income

304,363

244,668

1,121,822

888,928

Lease revenue

23,213

24,691

95,407

99,848

Commissions earned

71,092

61,510

275,726

234,485

Charges and fees

6,517

7,243

30,334

26,808

405,185

338,112

1,523,289

1,250,069





OPERATING EXPENSES








BAD DEBTS 

128,978

91,570

467,764

341,639





OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



Salaries and benefits

50,461

49,322

201,791

200,917

Share-based compensation 

1,050

3,678

13,534

12,938

Technology costs

9,798

7,410

38,088

28,402

Advertising and promotion

9,271

8,305

32,979

31,020

Underwriting and collections

6,416

4,231

21,251

16,564

Occupancy

5,060

6,269

20,632

25,405

Other expenses

8,299

8,519

33,698

30,335

90,355

87,734

361,973

345,581





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



Depreciation of lease assets

7,622

8,207

29,482

33,535

Amortization of intangible assets 

5,368

5,552

22,788

21,999

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

5,253

5,420

21,349

21,260

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,554

2,392

10,276

9,537

20,797

21,571

83,895

86,331





TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

240,130

200,875

913,632

773,551





OPERATING INCOME

165,055

137,237

609,657

476,518





OTHER INCOME 

6,105

1,310

3,132

9,771





FINANCE COSTS 

(71,645)

(36,580)

(225,492)

(149,334)





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

99,515

101,967

387,297

336,955





INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) 



Current

29,748

22,994

113,370

90,809

Deferred

(4,058)

4,371

(9,183)

(1,752)

25,690

27,365

104,187

89,057





NET INCOME

73,825

74,602

283,110

247,898





BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

4.32

4.41

16.56

14.70

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

4.25

4.34

16.30

14.48





SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT






(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total










Revenue






Interest income

294,150

10,213

-

304,363


Lease revenue

-

23,213

-

23,213


Commissions earned

67,498

3,594

-

71,092


Charges and fees

5,696

821

-

6,517



367,344

37,841

-

405,185










Operating expenses 






Bad debts

124,334

4,644

-

128,978


Other operating expenses

59,413

13,499

17,443

90,355


Depreciation and amortization

9,408

9,697

1,692

20,797



193,155

27,840

19,135

240,130










Operating income (loss)

174,189

10,001

(19,135)

165,055










Other income


6,105










Finance costs


(71,645)










Income before income taxes


99,515










Income taxes


25,690










Net income 


73,825










Diluted earnings per share


4.25











Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total










Revenue






Interest income

235,142

9,526

-

244,668


Lease revenue

-

24,691

-

24,691


Commissions earned

58,015

3,495

-

61,510


Charges and fees

6,308

935

-

7,243



299,465

38,647

-

338,112










Operating expenses 






Bad debts

87,076

4,494

-

91,570


Other operating expenses

52,533

14,330

20,871

87,734


Depreciation and amortization

9,614

10,419

1,538

21,571



149,223

29,243

22,409

200,875










Operating income (loss)

150,242

9,404

(22,409)

137,237










Other income


1,310










Finance costs


(36,580)










Income before income taxes


101,967










Income taxes


27,365










Net income 


74,602










Diluted earnings per share


4.34



















Year Ended December 31, 2024



easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total










Revenue






Interest income

1,081,843

39,979

-

1,121,822


Lease revenue

-

95,407

-

95,407


Commissions earned

261,630

14,096

-

275,726


Charges and fees

26,941

3,393

-

30,334



1,370,414

152,875

-

1,523,289










Operating expenses 






Bad debts

452,558

15,206

-

467,764


Other operating expenses

212,451

54,987

94,535

361,973


Depreciation and amortization

38,995

38,096

6,804

83,895



704,004

108,289

101,339

913,632










Operating income (loss)

666,410

44,586

(101,339)

609,657










Other income


3,132










Finance costs


(225,492)










Income before income taxes


387,297










Income taxes


104,187










Net income 


283,110










Diluted earnings per share


16.30











Year Ended December 31, 2023



easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total










Revenue






Interest income

853,228

35,700

-

888,928


Lease revenue

-

99,848

-

99,848


Commissions earned

220,363

14,122

-

234,485


Charges and fees

23,226

3,582

-

26,808



1,096,817

153,252

-

1,250,069










Operating expenses 






Bad debts

327,196

14,443

-

341,639


Other operating expenses

197,358

59,610

88,613

345,581


Depreciation and amortization

37,747

42,259

6,325

86,331



562,301

116,312

94,938

773,551










Operating income (loss)

534,516

36,940

(94,938)

476,518










Other income


9,771










Finance costs


(149,334)










Income before income taxes


336,955










Income taxes


89,057










Net income 


247,898










Diluted earnings per share


14.48







SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS


(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)









Three Months Ended



December 31, 

December 31, 

Variance 

Variance 

2024

2023

$ / bps

% change






Summary Financial Results




Revenue

405,185

338,112

67,073

19.8 %

Bad debts

128,978

91,570

37,408

40.9 %

Other operating expenses

90,355

87,734

2,621

3.0 %

EBITDA1

184,335

151,911

32,424

21.3 %

EBITDA margin1

45.5 %

44.9 %

60 bps

1.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

20,797

21,571

(774)

(3.6 %)

Operating income

165,055

137,237

27,818

20.3 %

Operating margin

40.7 %

40.6 %

10 bps

0.2 %

Other income

6,105

1,310

4,795

366.0 %

Finance costs

71,645

36,580

35,065

95.9 %

Effective income tax rate

25.8 %

26.8 %

(100 bps)

(3.7 %)

Net income 

73,825

74,602

(777)

(1.0 %)

Diluted earnings per share

4.25

4.34

(0.09)

(2.1 %)

Return on receivables

6.5 %

8.3 %

(180 bps)

(21.7 %)

Return on assets

5.9 %

7.4 %

(150 bps)

(20.3 %)

Return on equity

24.7 %

28.9 %

(420 bps)

(14.5 %)

Return on tangible common equity1

32.0 %

39.5 %

(750 bps)

(19.0 %)






Adjusted Financial Results1




Other operating expenses

97,885

95,810

2,075

2.2 %

Efficiency ratio

24.2 %

28.3 %

(410 bps)

(14.5 %)

Operating income

168,422

140,643

27,779

19.8 %

Operating margin

41.6 %

41.6 %

-

-

Net income

77,399

68,961

8,438

12.2 %

Diluted earnings per share

4.45

4.01

0.44

11.0 %

Return on receivables

6.8 %

7.7 %

(90 bps)

(11.7 %)

Return on assets

6.1 %

6.8 %

(70 bps)

(10.3 %)

Return on equity

25.9 %

26.7 %

(80 bps)

(3.0 %)

Return on tangible common equity

32.5 %

35.3 %

(280 bps)

(7.9 %)






Key Performance Indicators










Segment Financials




easyfinancial revenue

367,344

299,465

67,879

22.7 %

easyfinancial operating margin

47.4 %

50.2 %

(280 bps)

(5.6 %)

easyhome revenue

37,841

38,647

(806)

(2.1 %)

easyhome operating margin

26.4 %

24.3 %

210 bps

8.6 %






Portfolio Indicators




Gross consumer loans receivable

4,596,115

3,645,202

950,913

26.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

202,762

214,926

(12,164)

(5.7 %)

Gross loan originations

813,689

704,875

108,814

15.4 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary
products)1

33.6 %

34.9 %

(130 bps)

(3.7 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross
consumer loans receivable

9.1 %

8.8 %

30 bps

3.4 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in
gross consumer loans receivable1

185,177

85,142

100,035

117.5 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,875

7,654

(779)

(10.2 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.







Year Ended



December 31, 

December 31, 

Variance 

Variance 

2024

2023

$ / bps

% change






Summary Financial Results




Revenue

1,523,289

1,250,069

273,220

21.9 %

Bad debts

467,764

341,639

126,125

36.9 %

Other operating expenses

361,973

345,581

16,392

4.7 %

EBITDA1

667,202

539,085

128,117

23.8 %

EBITDA margin1

43.8 %

43.1 %

70 bps

1.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

83,895

86,331

(2,436)

(2.8 %)

Operating income

609,657

476,518

133,139

27.9 %

Operating margin

40.0 %

38.1 %

190 bps

5.0 %

Other income 

3,132

9,771

(6,639)

(67.9 %)

Finance costs

225,492

149,334

76,158

51.0 %

Effective income tax rate

26.9 %

26.4 %

50 bps

1.9 %

Net income 

283,110

247,898

35,212

14.2 %

Diluted earnings per share

16.30

14.48

1.82

12.6 %

Return on receivables

6.8 %

7.6 %

(80 bps)

(10.5 %)

Return on assets

6.1 %

6.7 %

(60 bps)

(9.0 %)

Return on equity

24.9 %

25.9 %

(100 bps)

(3.9 %)

Return on tangible common equity1

32.8 %

36.7 %

(390 bps)

(10.6 %)






Adjusted Financial Results1




Other operating expenses

386,017

377,574

8,443

2.2 %

Efficiency ratio

25.3 %

30.2 %

(490 bps)

(16.2 %)

Operating income

628,195

491,160

137,035

27.9 %

Operating margin

41.2 %

39.3 %

190 bps

4.8 %

Net income

290,142

243,175

46,967

19.3 %

Diluted earnings per share

16.71

14.21

2.50

17.6 %

Return on receivables

7.0 %

7.5 %

(50 bps)

(6.7 %)

Return on assets

6.2 %

6.5 %

(30 bps)

(4.6 %)

Return on equity

25.5 %

25.4 %

10 bps

0.4 %

Return on tangible common equity

32.5 %

34.6 %

(210 bps)

(6.1 %)






Key Performance Indicators










Segment Financials




easyfinancial revenue

1,370,414

1,096,817

273,597

24.9 %

easyfinancial operating margin

48.6 %

48.7 %

(10 bps)

(0.2 %)

easyhome revenue

152,875

153,252

(377)

(0.2 %)

easyhome operating margin

29.2 %

24.1 %

510 bps

21.2 %






Portfolio Indicators




Gross consumer loans receivable

4,596,115

3,645,202

950,913

26.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable

950,913

850,508

100,405

11.8 %

Gross loan originations

3,166,227

2,709,194

457,033

16.9 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary
products)1

34.1 %

35.3 %

(120 bps)

(3.4 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross
consumer loans receivable

9.2 %

8.9 %

30 bps

3.4 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in
gross consumer loans receivable1

481,467

377,291

104,176

27.6 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1

6,875

7,654

(779)

(10.2 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.




Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Net income as stated

73,825

74,602

283,110

247,898





Impact of adjusting items



Other operating expenses





    Advisory costs1

-

-

4,941

-

Integration costs2

92

131

497

608

Contract exit fee4

-

-

-

934

Depreciation and amortization





Amortization of acquired intangible
     assets3

3,275

3,275

13,100

13,100

Other income5

(6,105)

(1,310)

(3,132)

(9,771)

Finance costs



Refinancing costs related to Notes
     Payable6,7

9,429

9,501

9,429

9,501

Discount on the repurchase of Notes
     Payable6

(1,487)

-

(1,487)

-

Fair value change on prepayment
     options related to Notes Payable8

761

(19,035)

(13,216)

(19,035)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

5,965

(7,438)

10,132

(4,663)

Income tax impact of above    
     adjusting items

(2,391)

1,797

(3,100)

(60)

After-tax impact of adjusting items

3,574

(5,641)

7,032

(4,723)





Adjusted net income

77,399

68,961

290,142

243,175





Weighted average number of diluted
     shares outstanding

17,383

17,207

17,366

17,117





Diluted earnings per share as stated

4.25

4.34

16.30

14.48

Per share impact of adjusting items

0.20

(0.33)

0.41

(0.27)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

4.45

4.01

16.71

14.21

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs

1 Advisory costs for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition

2 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.

3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee

4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system.

Adjusting item related to other income

5 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net investment income were mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments.

Adjusting item related to the refinancing of Notes Payable

6 In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company the Company extinguished a total of US$255.4 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes payable maturing on May 1, 2026 that were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase at a price of US$999.58 per US$1,000 principal amount, resulting in a $1.5 million discount.  As a result of repurchasing these notes and the unwinding of the related cross-currency swaps, the Company incurred tender offer fees, recognized the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs related to these notes, realized derivative loss, and reclassified the net change in cash flow hedge from OCI to the consolidated statements of income resulting in a total refinancing cost of $9.4 million.

7 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repaid its 5.375% senior unsecured notes payable maturing on December 1, 2024 ("2024 Notes") that would have matured on December 1, 2024 and unwound the related cross currency swaps, incurring a $9.5 million refinancing costs, which included the recognition of the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs, realized derivative loss on the settlement of the cross-currency swaps associated to 2024 Notes, and the net change in cash flow hedge that was reclassified from other comprehensive income to consolidated statement of income.

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable

8 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended
 

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Other operating expenses as stated

90,355

87,734

361,973

345,581





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses



Integration costs

(92)

(131)

(497)

(608)

Advisory costs

-

-

(4,941)

-

Contract exit fee

-

-

-

(934)

Depreciation and amortization





Depreciation of lease assets

7,622

8,207

29,482

33,535

Total impact of adjusting items

7,530

8,076

24,044

31,993





Adjusted other operating expenses

97,885

95,810

386,017

377,574





Total revenue

405,185

338,112

1,523,289

1,250,069





Efficiency ratio

24.2 %

28.3 %

25.3 %

30.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024
(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

174,189

174,189

150,242

150,242

Divided by revenue

367,344

367,344

299,465

299,465





easyfinancial operating margin

47.4 %

47.4 %

50.2 %

50.2 %





easyhome



Operating income

10,001

10,001

9,404

9,404

Divided by revenue

37,841

37,841

38,647

38,647





easyhome operating margin

26.4 %

26.4 %

24.3 %

24.3 %





Total



Operating income

165,055

165,055

137,237

137,237

Other operating expenses1 



Integration costs

-

92

-

131

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible     assets

-

3,275

-

3,275

Adjusted operating income

165,055

168,422

137,237

140,643





Divided by revenue

405,185

405,185

338,112

338,112





Total operating margin

40.7 %

41.6 %

40.6 %

41.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Year Ended
 

($ in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024
(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023
(adjusted)





easyfinancial



Operating income

666,410

666,410

534,516

534,516

Divided by revenue

1,370,414

1,370,414

1,096,817

1,096,817





easyfinancial operating margin

48.6 %

48.6 %

48.7 %

48.7 %





easyhome



Operating income

44,586

44,586

36,940

36,940

Divided by revenue

152,875

152,875

153,252

53,252





easyhome operating margin

29.2 %

29.2 %

24.1 %

24.1 %





Total



Operating income

609,657

609,657

476,518

476,518

Other operating expenses1 



Advisory costs

-

4,941

-

-

Integration costs

-

497

-

608

Contract exit fee

-

-

-

934

Depreciation and amortization1



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

13,100

-

13,100

Adjusted operating income

609,657

628,195

476,518

491,160





Divided by revenue

1,523,289

1,523,289

1,250,069

1,250,069





Total operating margin

40.0 %

41.2 %

38.1 %

39.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Net income as stated

73,825

74,602

283,110

247,898





Finance cost

71,645

36,580

225,492

149,334

Income tax expense

25,690

27,365

104,187

89,027

Depreciation and amortization

20,797

21,571

83,895

86,331

Depreciation of lease assets

(7,622)

(8,207)

(29,482)

(33,535)

EBITDA

184,335

151,911

667,202

539,085





Divided by revenue

405,185

338,112

1,523,289

1,250,069





EBITDA margin

45.5 %

44.9 %

43.8 %

43.1 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Cash used in operating activities

(17,585)

(129,784)

(469,446)

(473,217)





Net growth in gross consumer loans
     receivable during the period

202,762

214,926

950,913

850,508





Free cash flows from operations before
     net growth in gross consumer loans
     receivable

185,177

85,142

481,467

377,291

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

73,825

73,825

74,602

74,602

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,574

-

(5,641)

Adjusted net income

73,825

77,399

74,602

68,961





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average gross consumer
     loans receivable

4,536,022

4,536,022

3,577,393

3,577,393





Return on receivables

6.5 %

6.8 %

8.3 %

7.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Year Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

283,110

283,110

247,898

247,898

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

7,032

-

(4,723)

Adjusted net income

283,110

290,142

247,898

243,175





Divided by average gross consumer
     loans receivable

4,167,684

4,167,684

3,245,686

3,245,686





Return on receivables

6.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

73,825

73,825

74,602

74,602

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,574

-

(5,641)

Adjusted net income

73,825

77,399

74,602

68,961





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average total assets for the
     period

5,043,428

5,043,428

4,050,068

4,050,068





Return on assets

5.9 %

6.1 %

7.4 %

6.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Year Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

283,110

283,110

247,898

247,898

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

7,032

-

(4,723)

Adjusted net income

283,110

290,142

247,898

243,175





Divided by average total assets for the
     period

4,658,528

4,658,528

3,715,531

3,715,531





Return on assets

6.1 %

6.2 %

6.7 %

6.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

73,825

73,825

74,602

74,602

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

3,574

-

(5,641)

Adjusted net income

73,825

77,399

74,602

68,961





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Divided by average shareholders' equity
     for the period

1,196,902

1,196,902

1,033,259

1,033,259





Return on equity

24.7 %

25.9 %

28.9 %

26.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.


Year Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

283,110

283,110

247,898

247,898

After-tax impact of adjusting items1

-

7,032

-

(4,723)

Adjusted net income

283,110

290,142

247,898

243,175





Divided by average shareholders' equity
     for the period

1,139,198

1,139,198

958,322

958,322





Return on equity

24.9 %

25.5 %

25.9 %

25.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

73,825

73,825

74,602

74,602

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,275

3,275

3,275

3,275

Income tax impact of the above item

(868)

(868)

(868)

(868)

Net income before amortization of
     acquired intangible assets, net of
     income tax

76,232

76,232

77,009

77,009





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Integration costs

-

92

-

131

Other income

-

(6,105)

-

(1,310)

Finance costs



Refinancing costs related to Notes
     Payable

-

9,429

-

9,501

Discount on the repurchase of Notes
     Payable

-

(1,487)

-

-

Fair value change on prepayment
     options related to Notes Payable

-

761

-

(19,035)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

2,690

-

(10,713)

Income tax impact of above adjusting
     items

(1,523)

-

2,665

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

1,167

-

(8,048)





Adjusted net income

76,232

77,399

77,009

68,961





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4

X 4





Average shareholders' equity

1,196,902

1,196,902

1,033,259

1,033,259

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(84,604)

(84,604)

(97,704)

(97,704)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

22,420

22,420

25,892

25,892

Divided by average tangible common
     equity

953,795

953,795

780,524

780,524





Return on tangible common equity

32.0 %

32.5 %

39.5 %

35.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.


Year Ended

($ in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 

(adjusted)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 

(adjusted)





Net income as stated

283,110

283,110

247,898

247,898

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

13,100

13,100

13,100

13,100

Income tax impact of the above item

(3,471)

(3,471)

(3,471)

(3,471)

Net income before amortization of
     acquired intangible assets, net of
     income tax

292,739

292,739

257,527

257,527





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses





Advisory costs

-

4,941

-

-

Integration costs

-

497

-

608

Contract exit fee

-

-

934

Other income

-

(3,132)

-

(9,771)

Finance costs



Refinancing costs related to Notes
     Payable

-

9,429

-

9,501

Discount on the repurchase of Notes
     Payable

-

(1,487)

-

-

Fair value change on prepayment
     options related to Notes Payable

-

(13,216)

-

(19,035)

Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(2,968)

-

(17,763)

Income tax impact of above adjusting
     items

-

371

-

3,411

After-tax impact of adjusting items

-

(2,597)

-

(14,352)





Adjusted net income

292,739

290,142

257,527

243,175





Average shareholders' equity

1,139,198

1,139,198

958,322

958,322

Average goodwill

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

(180,923)

Average acquired intangible assets2

(89,517)

(89,517)

(102,617)

(102,617)

Average related deferred tax liabilities

23,722

23,722

27,194

27,194

Divided by average tangible common
     equity

892,480

892,480

701,976

701,976





Return on tangible common equity

32.8 %

32.5 %

36.7 %

34.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Total company revenue

405,185

338,112

Less: easyfinancial revenue

(367,344)

(299,465)

Less: leasing revenue

(24,612)

(26,236)

easyhome financial revenue

13,229

12,411

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below::

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($in 000's except percentages)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Total Company revenue

405,185

338,112

1,523,289

1,250,069

Less: Leasing revenue

(24,612)

(26,236)

(101,129)

(105,925)

Financial revenue

380,573

311,876

1,422,160

1,144,144





Multiplied by number of periods in a year

X 4

X 4

X 4/4

X 4/4





Divided by average gross consumer
     loans receivable

4,536,022

3,577,393

4,167,684

3,245,686





Total yield on consumer loans as a
     percentage of average gross
     consumer loans receivable
     (annualized)

33.6 %

34.9 %

34.1 %

35.3 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business.  Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in 000's)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





Gross loan originations

813,689

704,875

3,166,227

2,709,194





Loan originations to new customers

428,753

345,339

1,701,171

1,354,907





Loan originations to existing customers

384,936

359,536

1,465,056

1,354,287

Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing
     loans

(207,416)

(191,978)

(766,764)

(724,702)

Net advance to existing customers

177,520

167,558

698,292

629,585





Net principal written

606,273

512,897

2,399,463

1,984,492





Percentage net advances to new
     customers

71 %

67 %

71 %

68 %





Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 54 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

SOURCE goeasy Ltd

Organization Profile

goeasy Ltd