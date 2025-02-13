goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Loan Portfolio of $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion

Quarterly Revenue of $405 million, up 20% from $338 million

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $4.25; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $4.45, up 11% from $4.01

Annual Diluted EPS of $16.30; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $16.71, up 18% from $14.21

Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $5.84, up 25% from $4.68

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -: goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated $814 million in loan originations, up 15% compared to $705 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 28% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity lending, point-of-sale and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $203 million. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $405 million in the quarter, up 20% from $338 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The annualized net charge off rate was 9.1%, up slightly from 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and below the midpoint of the Company's forecasted range of between 8.75% and 9.75% for the quarter. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased to 7.61%, compared to 7.38% in the third quarter, due to unfavourable changes in forward looking macroeconomic indicators produced by Moody's Analytics.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $165 million, up 20% from $137 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 40.7%, up slightly from 40.6% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $168 million, an increase of 20% compared to $141 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 41.6%, consistent with 41.6% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 24.2%, an improvement of 410 bps from 28.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $73.8 million, down slightly from $74.6 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.25, down 2% from the $4.34 reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $77.4 million, up 12% from $69.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.45, up 11% from $4.01 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 24.7%, compared to 28.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 25.9% in the quarter, compared to 26.7% in the same period of 2023.

"The fourth quarter rounded out another record year for the company, in which we issued over $3.2 billion in loans, highlighting the critical role we play in providing everyday Canadians access to credit and the support to enhance their ability to gain future access to lower borrowing costs," said David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, "In addition we also bolstered our balance sheet with another $200 million of new capital, lifting our total funding capacity to $1.9 billion to support our organic growth plans. With a declining leverage profile, we also repurchased approximately $69 million in shares during and subsequent to quarter-end," Mr. Ingram continued, "We are proud to have met or exceeded all of our full year forecasts for 2024 and are excited to introduce our new outlook, which includes scaling the loan portfolio to between $7 billion and $8 billion by the end of 2027. We have successfully integrated the new interest rate cap to our credit models and begin 2025 with confidence that our team will continue to generate another year of record earnings."

Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $367 million , up 23%

, up 23% 45% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 42%

Record volume of applications for credit, up 28%

New customer volume at 46,800, up 16%

71% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 67%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 67% Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $7.0 million , an increase of 22%

improved to a record , an increase of 22% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 29.0%, down slightly from 30.3%

on consumer loans of 29.0%, down slightly from 30.3% Record operating income of $174 million , up 16%

easyhome

Revenue of $37.8 million , down slightly from $38.6 million

, down slightly from Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $116.2 million , up 9%

, up 9% Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $13.2 million , up 7%

from consumer lending increased to , up 7% Operating income of $10.0 million , up 6%

Overall

94 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2025 marks the 21 st consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

the 21 consecutive year of paying dividends and the 11 consecutive year of a dividend increase 59 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served approximately 1.5 million since easyfinancial's inception

Acquired and organically originated over $16.0 billion in loans since easyfinancial's inception

in loans since easyfinancial's inception Adjusted return on equity 1 of 25.9%, down from 26.7%

of 25.9%, down from 26.7% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.5%, down from 6.8%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 74% on December 31, 2024

Full Year Results

For the year of 2024, the Company funded a record $3.17 billion in loan originations, up 17% from $2.71 billion in 2023. The consumer loan portfolio finished at $4.60 billion, up 26% from $3.65 billion as of December 31, 2023.

For the year of 2024, the Company produced record revenues of $1.52 billion, up 22% compared to $1.25 billion in 2023. Operating income for the year was a record $610 million compared with $477 million in 2023, an increase of $133 million or 28%. Adjusted operating income2 for the year was a record $628 million, 28% higher compared to $491 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year was 25.3%, an improvement of 490 bps from 30.2% in 2023.

Net income for the year was $283 million and diluted earnings per share was $16.30, compared with $248 million or $14.48 per share in 2023. Adjusted net income2 for the year was a record $290 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $16.71 compared with $243 million or $14.21 per share, increases of 19% and 18%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 24.9%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.5%, up slightly from 25.4% in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.19 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 25% from $4.16 billion as of December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In December 2024, the Company increased its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by automotive consumer loans (the "Automotive Securitization Facility") by $200 million to $700 million. The maturity of the Automotive Securitization Facility was also extended by a year to December 15, 2026. The lending syndicate continues to consist of Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo Bank, and the facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of Adjusted Daily Compounded Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("Adjusted CORRA") plus 185 bps. Based on the current Adjusted CORRA rate, the interest rate would be 5.43%. The Company will continue to utilize an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn.

During the quarter, the Company recognized a net investment gain of $6.1 million, mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments and from the disposal of its remaining investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. ("Affirm"). Including the cash received on the initial sale of PayBright Inc. to Affirm in January 2021, the total net realized gains amount to $129.4 million, relative to the initial investment of $34 million made in 2019, or approximately 3.8 times the initial investment.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $185 million compared to $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company has approximately $1.9 billion in total funding capacity as of December 31, 2024 and a net debt to net capitalization ratio of 74%. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.8%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $300 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $500 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2025 through 2027. The periods of 2025 and 2026 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The forecast reflects an effective date of January 1, 2025 for the previously announced new legislation to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest. The Company employs the use of probability weighted third party economic forecasts to establish its economic outlook.

The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio and net charge off rates will gradually decline, while operating margins expand. The forecast outlined below is based on the Company's expected domestic organic growth plan and does not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses related to its investments.

The following tables outline the Company's new 3-year forecast for the years 2025 through 2027, and the prior forecast, which was issued in August 2024.

New Forecast



Forecast for 2025 Forecast for 2026 Forecast for 2027 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $5.40 - $5.70 billion $6.40 - $6.70 billion $7.35 - $7.75 billion Total Company revenue $1.62 - $1.82 billion $1.80 - $2.00 billion $2.00 - $2.20 billion Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 31.0% - 32.5% 29.0% - 31.0% 29.0% - 31.0% Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 7.75% - 9.75% 7.5% - 9.5% 7.5% - 9.5% Total Company operating margin 41%+ 42.5%+ 43%+ Return on equity 23%+ 23%+ 23%+

Previous Forecast



Prior Forecast for 2025 Prior Forecast for 2026 Prior Forecast for

2027 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $5.30 - $5.60 billion $6.00 - $6.40 billion n/a Total Company revenue $1.60 - $1.80 billion $1.75 - $1.95 billion n/a Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 31.25% - 33.25% 29.5% - 31.5% n/a Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 7.75% - 9.75% 7.5% - 9.5% n/a Total Company operating margin 41%+ 42%+ n/a Return on equity 21%+ 21%+ n/a

Update on CEO Leadership Transition

Effective January 1, 2025, David Ingram, goeasy's Executive Chairman, assumed the additional role of Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ingram previously served as Chief Executive Officer from 2001 through 2018, and has served as Executive Chairman since 2019. Jason Mullins, the Company's previous President & Chief Executive Officer since 2019, will continue in the role of a Director on the Board.

In July of 2024, the Board formed a CEO Transition Committee to lead the identification and selection of the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. The Committee is pleased to share it has made significant progress on the search and is in advanced stages with a preferred candidate. The Company will continue to provide further updates as they become available.

Dividend

Based on its 2024 adjusted earnings and the Company's confidence in its continued growth, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $4.68 per share to $5.84 per share, an increase of 25%. This year marks the 11th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share payable on April 11, 2025 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,800 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.5 million Canadians and originated over $16.0 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $6.3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Notes: 1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release. 5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











































As At As At





December 31, December 31,





2024 2023









ASSETS







Cash



251,381 144,577 Accounts receivable



42,438 30,762 Prepaid expenses



9,488 9,462 Consumer loans receivable, net



4,366,533 3,447,588 Investments



41,918 61,464 Lease assets



40,973 45,187 Derivative financial assets



60,675 21,904 Property and equipment, net



35,004 35,382 Right-of-use assets, net



54,224 61,987 Intangible assets, net



110,979 124,931 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



5,194,536 4,164,167









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



21,797 190,921 Accounts payable and other liabilities



156,903 72,409 Income taxes payable



24,567 24,691 Dividends payable



19,519 15,960 Unearned revenue



25,864 26,965 Accrued interest payable



49,003 12,875 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



4,184 24,259 Lease liabilities



62,164 70,809 Secured borrowings



120,335 143,177 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



1,073,876 1,364,741 Derivative financial liabilities



21,466 42,457 Notes payable



2,413,795 1,120,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,993,473 3,110,090









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



438,302 428,328 Contributed surplus



26,942 24,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,938) (9,721) Retained earnings



792,757 610,653 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,201,063 1,054,077 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



5,194,536 4,164,167











goeasy Ltd.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)





































Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023









REVENUE







Interest income 304,363 244,668 1,121,822 888,928 Lease revenue 23,213 24,691 95,407 99,848 Commissions earned 71,092 61,510 275,726 234,485 Charges and fees 6,517 7,243 30,334 26,808

405,185 338,112 1,523,289 1,250,069









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS 128,978 91,570 467,764 341,639









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits 50,461 49,322 201,791 200,917 Share-based compensation 1,050 3,678 13,534 12,938 Technology costs 9,798 7,410 38,088 28,402 Advertising and promotion 9,271 8,305 32,979 31,020 Underwriting and collections 6,416 4,231 21,251 16,564 Occupancy 5,060 6,269 20,632 25,405 Other expenses 8,299 8,519 33,698 30,335

90,355 87,734 361,973 345,581









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets 7,622 8,207 29,482 33,535 Amortization of intangible assets 5,368 5,552 22,788 21,999 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,253 5,420 21,349 21,260 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,554 2,392 10,276 9,537

20,797 21,571 83,895 86,331









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 240,130 200,875 913,632 773,551









OPERATING INCOME 165,055 137,237 609,657 476,518









OTHER INCOME 6,105 1,310 3,132 9,771









FINANCE COSTS (71,645) (36,580) (225,492) (149,334)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 99,515 101,967 387,297 336,955









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current 29,748 22,994 113,370 90,809 Deferred (4,058) 4,371 (9,183) (1,752)

25,690 27,365 104,187 89,057









NET INCOME 73,825 74,602 283,110 247,898









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.32 4.41 16.56 14.70 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.25 4.34 16.30 14.48











SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT













(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024







easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total





















Revenue













Interest income 294,150 10,213 - 304,363





Lease revenue - 23,213 - 23,213





Commissions earned 67,498 3,594 - 71,092





Charges and fees 5,696 821 - 6,517







367,344 37,841 - 405,185





















Operating expenses













Bad debts 124,334 4,644 - 128,978





Other operating expenses 59,413 13,499 17,443 90,355





Depreciation and amortization 9,408 9,697 1,692 20,797







193,155 27,840 19,135 240,130





















Operating income (loss) 174,189 10,001 (19,135) 165,055





















Other income





6,105





















Finance costs





(71,645)





















Income before income taxes





99,515





















Income taxes





25,690





















Net income





73,825





















Diluted earnings per share





4.25























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total





















Revenue













Interest income 235,142 9,526 - 244,668





Lease revenue - 24,691 - 24,691





Commissions earned 58,015 3,495 - 61,510





Charges and fees 6,308 935 - 7,243







299,465 38,647 - 338,112





















Operating expenses













Bad debts 87,076 4,494 - 91,570





Other operating expenses 52,533 14,330 20,871 87,734





Depreciation and amortization 9,614 10,419 1,538 21,571







149,223 29,243 22,409 200,875





















Operating income (loss) 150,242 9,404 (22,409) 137,237





















Other income





1,310





















Finance costs





(36,580)





















Income before income taxes





101,967





















Income taxes





27,365





















Net income





74,602





















Diluted earnings per share





4.34







































Year Ended December 31, 2024







easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total





















Revenue













Interest income 1,081,843 39,979 - 1,121,822





Lease revenue - 95,407 - 95,407





Commissions earned 261,630 14,096 - 275,726





Charges and fees 26,941 3,393 - 30,334







1,370,414 152,875 - 1,523,289





















Operating expenses













Bad debts 452,558 15,206 - 467,764





Other operating expenses 212,451 54,987 94,535 361,973





Depreciation and amortization 38,995 38,096 6,804 83,895







704,004 108,289 101,339 913,632





















Operating income (loss) 666,410 44,586 (101,339) 609,657





















Other income





3,132





















Finance costs





(225,492)





















Income before income taxes





387,297





















Income taxes





104,187





















Net income





283,110





















Diluted earnings per share





16.30























Year Ended December 31, 2023







easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total





















Revenue













Interest income 853,228 35,700 - 888,928





Lease revenue - 99,848 - 99,848





Commissions earned 220,363 14,122 - 234,485





Charges and fees 23,226 3,582 - 26,808







1,096,817 153,252 - 1,250,069





















Operating expenses













Bad debts 327,196 14,443 - 341,639





Other operating expenses 197,358 59,610 88,613 345,581





Depreciation and amortization 37,747 42,259 6,325 86,331







562,301 116,312 94,938 773,551





















Operating income (loss) 534,516 36,940 (94,938) 476,518





















Other income





9,771





















Finance costs





(149,334)





















Income before income taxes





336,955





















Income taxes





89,057





















Net income





247,898





















Diluted earnings per share





14.48

















SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



















Three Months Ended







December 31, December 31, Variance Variance

2024 2023 $ / bps % change













Summary Financial Results









Revenue 405,185 338,112 67,073 19.8 %

Bad debts 128,978 91,570 37,408 40.9 %

Other operating expenses 90,355 87,734 2,621 3.0 %

EBITDA1 184,335 151,911 32,424 21.3 %

EBITDA margin1 45.5 % 44.9 % 60 bps 1.3 %

Depreciation and amortization 20,797 21,571 (774) (3.6 %)

Operating income 165,055 137,237 27,818 20.3 %

Operating margin 40.7 % 40.6 % 10 bps 0.2 %

Other income 6,105 1,310 4,795 366.0 %

Finance costs 71,645 36,580 35,065 95.9 %

Effective income tax rate 25.8 % 26.8 % (100 bps) (3.7 %)

Net income 73,825 74,602 (777) (1.0 %)

Diluted earnings per share 4.25 4.34 (0.09) (2.1 %)

Return on receivables 6.5 % 8.3 % (180 bps) (21.7 %)

Return on assets 5.9 % 7.4 % (150 bps) (20.3 %)

Return on equity 24.7 % 28.9 % (420 bps) (14.5 %)

Return on tangible common equity1 32.0 % 39.5 % (750 bps) (19.0 %)













Adjusted Financial Results1









Other operating expenses 97,885 95,810 2,075 2.2 %

Efficiency ratio 24.2 % 28.3 % (410 bps) (14.5 %)

Operating income 168,422 140,643 27,779 19.8 %

Operating margin 41.6 % 41.6 % - -

Net income 77,399 68,961 8,438 12.2 %

Diluted earnings per share 4.45 4.01 0.44 11.0 %

Return on receivables 6.8 % 7.7 % (90 bps) (11.7 %)

Return on assets 6.1 % 6.8 % (70 bps) (10.3 %)

Return on equity 25.9 % 26.7 % (80 bps) (3.0 %)

Return on tangible common equity 32.5 % 35.3 % (280 bps) (7.9 %)













Key Performance Indicators





















Segment Financials









easyfinancial revenue 367,344 299,465 67,879 22.7 %

easyfinancial operating margin 47.4 % 50.2 % (280 bps) (5.6 %)

easyhome revenue 37,841 38,647 (806) (2.1 %)

easyhome operating margin 26.4 % 24.3 % 210 bps 8.6 %













Portfolio Indicators









Gross consumer loans receivable 4,596,115 3,645,202 950,913 26.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable 202,762 214,926 (12,164) (5.7 %)

Gross loan originations 813,689 704,875 108,814 15.4 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary

products)1 33.6 % 34.9 % (130 bps) (3.7 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross

consumer loans receivable 9.1 % 8.8 % 30 bps 3.4 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in

gross consumer loans receivable1 185,177 85,142 100,035 117.5 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,875 7,654 (779) (10.2 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

















Year Ended







December 31, December 31, Variance Variance

2024 2023 $ / bps % change













Summary Financial Results









Revenue 1,523,289 1,250,069 273,220 21.9 %

Bad debts 467,764 341,639 126,125 36.9 %

Other operating expenses 361,973 345,581 16,392 4.7 %

EBITDA1 667,202 539,085 128,117 23.8 %

EBITDA margin1 43.8 % 43.1 % 70 bps 1.6 %

Depreciation and amortization 83,895 86,331 (2,436) (2.8 %)

Operating income 609,657 476,518 133,139 27.9 %

Operating margin 40.0 % 38.1 % 190 bps 5.0 %

Other income 3,132 9,771 (6,639) (67.9 %)

Finance costs 225,492 149,334 76,158 51.0 %

Effective income tax rate 26.9 % 26.4 % 50 bps 1.9 %

Net income 283,110 247,898 35,212 14.2 %

Diluted earnings per share 16.30 14.48 1.82 12.6 %

Return on receivables 6.8 % 7.6 % (80 bps) (10.5 %)

Return on assets 6.1 % 6.7 % (60 bps) (9.0 %)

Return on equity 24.9 % 25.9 % (100 bps) (3.9 %)

Return on tangible common equity1 32.8 % 36.7 % (390 bps) (10.6 %)













Adjusted Financial Results1









Other operating expenses 386,017 377,574 8,443 2.2 %

Efficiency ratio 25.3 % 30.2 % (490 bps) (16.2 %)

Operating income 628,195 491,160 137,035 27.9 %

Operating margin 41.2 % 39.3 % 190 bps 4.8 %

Net income 290,142 243,175 46,967 19.3 %

Diluted earnings per share 16.71 14.21 2.50 17.6 %

Return on receivables 7.0 % 7.5 % (50 bps) (6.7 %)

Return on assets 6.2 % 6.5 % (30 bps) (4.6 %)

Return on equity 25.5 % 25.4 % 10 bps 0.4 %

Return on tangible common equity 32.5 % 34.6 % (210 bps) (6.1 %)













Key Performance Indicators





















Segment Financials









easyfinancial revenue 1,370,414 1,096,817 273,597 24.9 %

easyfinancial operating margin 48.6 % 48.7 % (10 bps) (0.2 %)

easyhome revenue 152,875 153,252 (377) (0.2 %)

easyhome operating margin 29.2 % 24.1 % 510 bps 21.2 %













Portfolio Indicators









Gross consumer loans receivable 4,596,115 3,645,202 950,913 26.1 %

Growth in consumer loans receivable 950,913 850,508 100,405 11.8 %

Gross loan originations 3,166,227 2,709,194 457,033 16.9 %

Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary

products)1 34.1 % 35.3 % (120 bps) (3.4 %)

Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross

consumer loans receivable 9.2 % 8.9 % 30 bps 3.4 %

Free cash flows from operations before net growth in

gross consumer loans receivable1 481,467 377,291 104,176 27.6 %

Potential monthly leasing revenue1 6,875 7,654 (779) (10.2 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.













Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Net income as stated 73,825 74,602 283,110 247,898









Impact of adjusting items







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs1 - - 4,941 - Integration costs2 92 131 497 608 Contract exit fee4 - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization







Amortization of acquired intangible

assets3 3,275 3,275 13,100 13,100 Other income5 (6,105) (1,310) (3,132) (9,771) Finance costs







Refinancing costs related to Notes

Payable6,7 9,429 9,501 9,429 9,501 Discount on the repurchase of Notes

Payable6 (1,487) - (1,487) - Fair value change on prepayment

options related to Notes Payable8 761 (19,035) (13,216) (19,035) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 5,965 (7,438) 10,132 (4,663) Income tax impact of above

adjusting items (2,391) 1,797 (3,100) (60) After-tax impact of adjusting items 3,574 (5,641) 7,032 (4,723)









Adjusted net income 77,399 68,961 290,142 243,175









Weighted average number of diluted

shares outstanding 17,383 17,207 17,366 17,117









Diluted earnings per share as stated 4.25 4.34 16.30 14.48 Per share impact of adjusting items 0.20 (0.33) 0.41 (0.27) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4.45 4.01 16.71 14.21

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 1 Advisory costs for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs. Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 2 Integration costs related to representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years. Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee 4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. Adjusting item related to other income 5 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net investment income were mainly due to fair value changes in the Company's investments. Adjusting item related to the refinancing of Notes Payable 6 In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company the Company extinguished a total of US$255.4 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes payable maturing on May 1, 2026 that were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase at a price of US$999.58 per US$1,000 principal amount, resulting in a $1.5 million discount. As a result of repurchasing these notes and the unwinding of the related cross-currency swaps, the Company incurred tender offer fees, recognized the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs related to these notes, realized derivative loss, and reclassified the net change in cash flow hedge from OCI to the consolidated statements of income resulting in a total refinancing cost of $9.4 million. 7 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repaid its 5.375% senior unsecured notes payable maturing on December 1, 2024 ("2024 Notes") that would have matured on December 1, 2024 and unwound the related cross currency swaps, incurring a $9.5 million refinancing costs, which included the recognition of the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs, realized derivative loss on the settlement of the cross-currency swaps associated to 2024 Notes, and the net change in cash flow hedge that was reclassified from other comprehensive income to consolidated statement of income. Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 8 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Other operating expenses as stated 90,355 87,734 361,973 345,581









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs (92) (131) (497) (608) Advisory costs - - (4,941) - Contract exit fee - - - (934) Depreciation and amortization







Depreciation of lease assets 7,622 8,207 29,482 33,535 Total impact of adjusting items 7,530 8,076 24,044 31,993









Adjusted other operating expenses 97,885 95,810 386,017 377,574









Total revenue 405,185 338,112 1,523,289 1,250,069









Efficiency ratio 24.2 % 28.3 % 25.3 % 30.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024

(adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 174,189 174,189 150,242 150,242 Divided by revenue 367,344 367,344 299,465 299,465









easyfinancial operating margin 47.4 % 47.4 % 50.2 % 50.2 %









easyhome







Operating income 10,001 10,001 9,404 9,404 Divided by revenue 37,841 37,841 38,647 38,647









easyhome operating margin 26.4 % 26.4 % 24.3 % 24.3 %









Total







Operating income 165,055 165,055 137,237 137,237 Other operating expenses1







Integration costs - 92 - 131 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 165,055 168,422 137,237 140,643









Divided by revenue 405,185 405,185 338,112 338,112









Total operating margin 40.7 % 41.6 % 40.6 % 41.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.





Year Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024

(adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 666,410 666,410 534,516 534,516 Divided by revenue 1,370,414 1,370,414 1,096,817 1,096,817









easyfinancial operating margin 48.6 % 48.6 % 48.7 % 48.7 %









easyhome







Operating income 44,586 44,586 36,940 36,940 Divided by revenue 152,875 152,875 153,252 53,252









easyhome operating margin 29.2 % 29.2 % 24.1 % 24.1 %









Total







Operating income 609,657 609,657 476,518 476,518 Other operating expenses1







Advisory costs - 4,941 - - Integration costs - 497 - 608 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 13,100 - 13,100 Adjusted operating income 609,657 628,195 476,518 491,160









Divided by revenue 1,523,289 1,523,289 1,250,069 1,250,069









Total operating margin 40.0 % 41.2 % 38.1 % 39.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Net income as stated 73,825 74,602 283,110 247,898









Finance cost 71,645 36,580 225,492 149,334 Income tax expense 25,690 27,365 104,187 89,027 Depreciation and amortization 20,797 21,571 83,895 86,331 Depreciation of lease assets (7,622) (8,207) (29,482) (33,535) EBITDA 184,335 151,911 667,202 539,085









Divided by revenue 405,185 338,112 1,523,289 1,250,069









EBITDA margin 45.5 % 44.9 % 43.8 % 43.1 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Cash used in operating activities (17,585) (129,784) (469,446) (473,217)









Net growth in gross consumer loans

receivable during the period 202,762 214,926 950,913 850,508









Free cash flows from operations before

net growth in gross consumer loans

receivable 185,177 85,142 481,467 377,291

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 73,825 73,825 74,602 74,602 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,574 - (5,641) Adjusted net income 73,825 77,399 74,602 68,961









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer

loans receivable 4,536,022 4,536,022 3,577,393 3,577,393









Return on receivables 6.5 % 6.8 % 8.3 % 7.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.





Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 283,110 283,110 247,898 247,898 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,032 - (4,723) Adjusted net income 283,110 290,142 247,898 243,175









Divided by average gross consumer

loans receivable 4,167,684 4,167,684 3,245,686 3,245,686









Return on receivables 6.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 % 7.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 73,825 73,825 74,602 74,602 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,574 - (5,641) Adjusted net income 73,825 77,399 74,602 68,961









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the

period 5,043,428 5,043,428 4,050,068 4,050,068









Return on assets 5.9 % 6.1 % 7.4 % 6.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.





Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 283,110 283,110 247,898 247,898 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,032 - (4,723) Adjusted net income 283,110 290,142 247,898 243,175









Divided by average total assets for the

period 4,658,528 4,658,528 3,715,531 3,715,531









Return on assets 6.1 % 6.2 % 6.7 % 6.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 73,825 73,825 74,602 74,602 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 3,574 - (5,641) Adjusted net income 73,825 77,399 74,602 68,961









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity

for the period 1,196,902 1,196,902 1,033,259 1,033,259









Return on equity 24.7 % 25.9 % 28.9 % 26.7 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.





Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 283,110 283,110 247,898 247,898 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,032 - (4,723) Adjusted net income 283,110 290,142 247,898 243,175









Divided by average shareholders' equity

for the period 1,139,198 1,139,198 958,322 958,322









Return on equity 24.9 % 25.5 % 25.9 % 25.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 42 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 73,825 73,825 74,602 74,602 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of

acquired intangible assets, net of

income tax 76,232 76,232 77,009 77,009









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Integration costs - 92 - 131 Other income - (6,105) - (1,310) Finance costs







Refinancing costs related to Notes

Payable - 9,429 - 9,501 Discount on the repurchase of Notes

Payable - (1,487) - - Fair value change on prepayment

options related to Notes Payable - 761 - (19,035) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 2,690 - (10,713) Income tax impact of above adjusting

items

(1,523) - 2,665 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 1,167 - (8,048)









Adjusted net income 76,232 77,399 77,009 68,961









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,196,902 1,196,902 1,033,259 1,033,259 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (84,604) (84,604) (97,704) (97,704) Average related deferred tax liabilities 22,420 22,420 25,892 25,892 Divided by average tangible common

equity 953,795 953,795 780,524 780,524









Return on tangible common equity 32.0 % 32.5 % 39.5 % 35.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.





Year Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (adjusted) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 283,110 283,110 247,898 247,898 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,100 13,100 13,100 13,100 Income tax impact of the above item (3,471) (3,471) (3,471) (3,471) Net income before amortization of

acquired intangible assets, net of

income tax 292,739 292,739 257,527 257,527









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 4,941 - - Integration costs - 497 - 608 Contract exit fee -

- 934 Other income - (3,132) - (9,771) Finance costs







Refinancing costs related to Notes

Payable - 9,429 - 9,501 Discount on the repurchase of Notes

Payable - (1,487) - - Fair value change on prepayment

options related to Notes Payable - (13,216) - (19,035) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (2,968) - (17,763) Income tax impact of above adjusting

items - 371 - 3,411 After-tax impact of adjusting items - (2,597) - (14,352)









Adjusted net income 292,739 290,142 257,527 243,175









Average shareholders' equity 1,139,198 1,139,198 958,322 958,322 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (89,517) (89,517) (102,617) (102,617) Average related deferred tax liabilities 23,722 23,722 27,194 27,194 Divided by average tangible common

equity 892,480 892,480 701,976 701,976









Return on tangible common equity 32.8 % 32.5 % 36.7 % 34.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.



easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total company revenue 405,185 338,112 Less: easyfinancial revenue (367,344) (299,465) Less: leasing revenue (24,612) (26,236) easyhome financial revenue 13,229 12,411

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below::



Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Total Company revenue 405,185 338,112 1,523,289 1,250,069 Less: Leasing revenue (24,612) (26,236) (101,129) (105,925) Financial revenue 380,573 311,876 1,422,160 1,144,144









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/4 X 4/4









Divided by average gross consumer

loans receivable 4,536,022 3,577,393 4,167,684 3,245,686









Total yield on consumer loans as a

percentage of average gross

consumer loans receivable

(annualized) 33.6 % 34.9 % 34.1 % 35.3 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in 000's) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023









Gross loan originations 813,689 704,875 3,166,227 2,709,194









Loan originations to new customers 428,753 345,339 1,701,171 1,354,907









Loan originations to existing customers 384,936 359,536 1,465,056 1,354,287 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing

loans (207,416) (191,978) (766,764) (724,702) Net advance to existing customers 177,520 167,558 698,292 629,585









Net principal written 606,273 512,897 2,399,463 1,984,492









Percentage net advances to new

customers 71 % 67 % 71 % 68 %











Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 54 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

