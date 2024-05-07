goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter

Loan Originations of $686 million, up 12% from $616 million

Loan Growth of $207 million, up 6% from $196 million

Loan Portfolio of $3.85 billion, up 29% from $2.99 billion

Revenue of $357 million, up 24% from $287 million

Diluted EPS of $3.40; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.83, up 24% from $3.10

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to non-prime Canadians, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Results

The Company generated record first quarter loan originations of $686 million, up 12% compared to $616 million produced in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 41% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending and automotive financing.

The increase in loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $207 million, which was up 6% from $196 million of loan book growth in the first quarter of 2023. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $3.85 billion, up 29% from $2.99 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $357 million in the quarter, up 24% from $287 million in the first quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate was 9.1%, at the midpoint of the Company's forecasted range of between 8.5% and 9.5%. The Company's allowance for future credit losses increased slightly to 7.38%, compared to 7.28% in the fourth quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was a record $138 million, up 35% from $102 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating margin for the first quarter was 38.6%, up from 35.5% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $144 million, an increase of 35% compared to $106 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 40.2%, up from 37.1% in the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio1 for the first quarter of 2024 was 27.4%, an improvement of 570 bps from 33.1% in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the first quarter was $58.9 million, up 15% from $51.4 million in the same period of 2023, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.40, up 13% from the $3.01 reported in the first quarter of 2023. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was $66.3 million, up 25% from $52.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $3.83, up 24% from $3.10 in the first quarter of 2023. Return on equity during the quarter was 21.9%, compared to 23.2% in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity1 was 24.6% in the quarter, an increase of 70 bps from 23.9% in the same period of 2023.

"It was a strong start to the year with over $200 million in portfolio growth, a net charge-off rate within our targeted range at 9.1%, and adjusted earnings per share rising 24%," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "During the quarter we also bolstered our balance sheet and liquidity, with another $500 million of new capital, providing us with additional funding to support our organic growth plans," Mr. Mullins continued, "With the momentum we are experiencing in the business, we now expect to finish at the high end of our loan growth forecast for the year, further accelerating our journey to be the leading consumer lender for the over 9 million Canadians with non-prime credit."

Other Key First Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $318 million , up 28%

, up 28% 43% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 41%

Record volume of applications for credit, up 41%

New customer volume at 40,400, up 17%

69% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 67%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 67% Record volume of originations in automotive financing, up 49%

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $6.0 million , an increase of 18%

improved to a record , an increase of 18% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 30.0%, down slightly from 30.2%

on consumer loans of 30.0%, down slightly from 30.2% Record operating income of $155 million , up 30%

easyhome

Revenue of $39.1 million , up 2%

, up 2% Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $107.9 million , up 17%

, up 17% Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $12.8 million , up 15%

from consumer lending increased to , up 15% Record operating income of $11.3 million , up 24%

Overall

91 st consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2024 marks the 20 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

the 20 consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10 consecutive year of a dividend increase 56 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served over 1.4 million

Acquired and organically originated over $13.5 billion in loans

in loans Adjusted return on equity 1 of 24.6%, up from 23.9%

of 24.6%, up from 23.9% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.9%, up from 5.7%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on March 31, 2024 , in line with the Company's target leverage profile

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $4.42 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 26% from $3.49 billion as of March 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In February 2024, the Company issued US$400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a currency swap agreement (the "Currency Swap") to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the Notes to 7.195% per annum. Before giving effect to the Currency Swap, the coupon on the Notes is 7.625% per annum. The Company used the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to partially repay indebtedness under its secured facilities and for general corporate purposes.

During the quarter, the Company recognized an unrealized net investment loss of $4.4 million, due to a fair value change in the Company's investments.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $77 million compared to $82 million in the first quarter of 2023. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $1.26 billion in total funding capacity as of March 31, 2024. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.8%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.9%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $450 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $4.6 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 18 months.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on July 12, 2024 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), including under the section entitled "Risk Factors".

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.4 million Canadians and originated over $13.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 70 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.6 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

































As At As At





March 31, December 31,





2024 2023









ASSETS







Cash



191,403 144,577 Accounts receivable



31,911 30,762 Prepaid expenses



12,038 9,462 Consumer loans receivable, net



3,653,437 3,447,588 Investments



57,066 61,464 Lease assets



43,861 45,187 Derivative financial assets



31,929 21,904 Property and equipment, net



34,901 35,382 Right-of-use assets, net



58,069 61,987 Intangible assets, net



120,490 124,931 Goodwill



180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS



4,416,028 4,164,167









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Revolving credit facility



(837) 190,921 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



65,706 72,409 Income taxes payable



6,219 24,691 Dividends payable



19,574 15,960 Unearned revenue



25,326 26,965 Accrued interest



39,165 12,875 Deferred income tax liabilities, net



22,767 24,259 Lease liabilities



66,672 70,809 Secured borrowings



143,311 143,177 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities



1,225,251 1,364,741 Derivative financial liabilities



19,658 42,457 Notes payable



1,679,970 1,120,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,312,782 3,110,090









Shareholders' equity







Share capital



435,554 428,328 Contributed surplus



21,064 24,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,395) (9,721) Retained earnings



650,023 610,653 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,103,246 1,054,077 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,416,028 4,164,167

goeasy Ltd.

















INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)









































Three Months Ended





March 31, March 31,





2024 2023









REVENUE







Interest income



260,072 201,428 Lease revenue



24,741 25,565 Commissions earned



63,964 53,916 Charges and fees



8,337 6,388





357,114 287,297









OPERATING EXPENSES

















BAD DEBTS



105,195 75,896









OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries and benefits



52,450 51,163 Share-based compensation



4,252 3,024 Advertising and promotion



7,774 7,247 Occupancy



5,326 6,644 Technology costs



8,340 7,289 Underwriting and collections



4,702 3,985 Other expenses



10,486 8,425





93,330 87,777









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION







Depreciation of lease assets



7,080 8,507 Amortization of intangible assets



5,842 5,309 Depreciation of right-of-use assets



5,406 5,246 Depreciation of property and equipment



2,550 2,495





20,878 21,557









TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



219,403 185,230









OPERATING INCOME



137,711 102,067









OTHER (LOSS) INCOME



(4,398) 1,983









FINANCE COSTS



(51,313) (34,226)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



82,000 69,824









INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)







Current



24,857 19,560 Deferred



(1,801) (1,172)





23,056 18,388









NET INCOME



58,944 51,436









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE



3.46 3.06 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



3.40 3.01

SEGMENT REPORTING







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 250,139 9,933 - 260,072 Lease revenue - 24,741 - 24,741 Commissions earned 60,494 3,470 - 63,964 Charges and fees 7,423 914 - 8,337

318,056 39,058 - 357,114









Operating expenses







Bad debts 101,303 3,892 - 105,195 Other operating expenses 52,011 14,562 26,757 93,330 Depreciation and amortization 9,875 9,283 1,720 20,878

163,189 27,737 28,477 219,403









Operating income (loss) 154,867 11,321 (28,477) 137,711









Other loss





(4,398)









Finance costs





(51,313)









Income before income taxes





82,000









Income taxes





23,056









Net income





58,944









Diluted earnings per share





3.40











Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total









Revenue







Interest income 193,179 8,249 - 201,428 Lease revenue - 25,565 - 25,565 Commissions earned 50,384 3,532 - 53,916 Charges and fees 5,414 974 - 6,388

248,977 38,320 - 287,297









Operating expenses







Bad debts 73,265 2,631 - 75,896 Other operating expenses 47,778 15,848 24,151 87,777 Depreciation and amortization 9,206 10,734 1,617 21,557

130,249 29,213 25,768 185,230









Operating income (loss) 118,728 9,107 (25,768) 102,067









Other income





1,983









Finance costs





(34,226)









Income before income taxes





69,824









Income taxes





18,388









Net income





51,436









Diluted earnings per share





3.01

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

















Three Months Ended





March 31, March 31, Variance Variance 2024 2023 $ / bps % change









Summary Financial Results







Revenue 357,114 287,297 69,817 24.3 % Bad debts 105,195 75,896 29,299 38.6 % Other operating expenses 93,330 87,777 5,553 6.3 % EBITDA1 147,111 117,100 30,011 25.6 % EBITDA margin1 41.2 % 40.8 % 40 bps 1.0 % Depreciation and amortization 20,878 21,557 (679) (3.1 %) Operating income 137,711 102,067 35,644 34.9 % Operating margin 38.6 % 35.5 % 310 bps 8.7 % Other (loss) income (4,398) 1,983 (6,381) (321.8 %) Finance costs 51,313 34,226 17,087 49.9 % Effective income tax rate 28.1 % 26.3 % 180 bps 6.8 % Net income 58,944 51,436 7,508 14.6 % Diluted earnings per share 3.40 3.01 0.39 13.0 % Return on receivables 6.2 % 7.0 % (80 bps) (11.4 %) Return on assets 5.5 % 6.1 % (60 bps) (9.8 %) Return on equity 21.9 % 23.2 % (130 bps) (5.6 %) Return on tangible common equity1 29.6 % 34.4 % (480 bps) (14.0 %)









Adjusted Financial Results1







Other operating expenses 97,685 95,181 2,504 2.6 % Efficiency ratio 27.4 % 33.1 % (570 bps) (17.2 %) Operating income 143,711 106,445 37,266 35.0 % Operating margin 40.2 % 37.1 % 310 bps 8.4 % Net income 66,288 52,933 13,355 25.2 % Diluted earnings per share 3.83 3.10 0.73 23.5 % Return on receivables 7.0 % 7.2 % (20 bps) (2.8 %) Return on assets 6.2 % 6.2 % - - Return on equity 24.6 % 23.9 % 70 bps 2.9 % Return on tangible common equity 32.0 % 33.8 % (180 bps) (5.3 %)









Key Performance Indicators

















Segment Financials







easyfinancial revenue 318,056 248,977 69,079 27.7 % easyfinancial operating margin 48.7 % 47.7 % 100 bps 2.1 % easyhome revenue 39,058 38,320 738 1.9 % easyhome operating margin 29.0 % 23.8 % 520 bps 21.8 %









Portfolio Indicators







Gross consumer loans receivable 3,852,079 2,990,686 861,393 28.8 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 206,877 195,992 10,885 5.6 % Gross loan originations 686,433 615,619 70,814 11.5 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.0 % 35.6 % (60 bps) (1.7 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.1 % 8.9 % 20 bps 2.2 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 77,142 82,101 (4,959) (6.0 %) Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,377 7,729 (352) (4.6 %)

1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Net income as stated 58,944 51,436





Impact of adjusting items



Other operating expenses



Advisory costs1 2,543 - Integration costs2 182 169 Contract exit fee4 - 934 Depreciation and amortization



Amortization of acquired intangible assets3 3,275 3,275 Other loss (income)5 4,398 (1,983) Finance costs



Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable6 (1,198) - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 9,200 2,395 Income tax impact of above adjusting items (1,856) (898) After-tax impact of adjusting items 7,344 1,497





Adjusted net income 66,288 52,933





Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,319 17,072





Diluted earnings per share as stated 3.40 3.01 Per share impact of adjusting items 0.43 0.09 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3.83 3.10

Adjusting items related to the advisory costs 1 Advisory costs in the first quarter of 2024 were related to non-recurring advisory, consulting and legal costs. Adjusting items related to the LendCare acquisition 2 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. 3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years. Adjusting items related to a contract exit fee 4 In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. Adjusting item related to other income (loss) 5 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, net investment (losses) income were mainly due to fair value changes on the Company's investments. Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the Notes Payable 6 For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized a fair value income on the prepayment options related to Notes Payable.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except earnings per share) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Other operating expenses as stated 93,330 87,777





Impact of adjusting items1



Other operating expenses



Advisory costs (2,543) - Integration costs (182) (169) Contract exit fee - (934) Depreciation and amortization



Depreciation of lease assets 7,080 8,507 Total impact of adjusting items 4,355 7,404





Adjusted other operating expenses 97,685 95,181





Total revenue 357,114 287,297





Efficiency ratio 27.4 % 33.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024

(adjusted) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

(adjusted)









easyfinancial







Operating income 154,867 154,867 118,728 118,728 Divided by revenue 318,056 318,056 248,977 248,977









easyfinancial operating margin 48.7 % 48.7 % 47.7 % 47.7 %









easyhome







Operating income 11,321 11,321 9,107 9,107 Divided by revenue 39,058 39,058 38,320 38,320









easyhome operating margin 29.0 % 29.0 % 23.8 % 23.8 %









Total







Operating income 137,711 137,711 102,067 102,067 Other operating expenses1







Advisory costs - 2,543 - - Integration costs - 182 - 169 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Depreciation and amortization1







Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 137,711 143,711 102,067 106,445









Divided by revenue 357,114 357,114 287,297 287,297









Total operating margin 38.6 % 40.2 % 35.5 % 37.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Net income as stated 58,944 51,436





Finance cost 51,313 34,226 Income tax expense 23,056 18,388 Depreciation and amortization 20,878 21,557 Depreciation of lease assets (7,080) (8,507) EBITDA 147,111 117,100





Divided by revenue 357,114 287,297





EBITDA margin 41.2 % 40.8 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Cash used in operating activities (129,735) (113,891)





Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 206,877 195,992





Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 77,142 82,101

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 58,944 58,944 51,436 51,436 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,344 - 1,497 Adjusted net income 58,944 66,288 51,436 52,933









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,778,309 3,778,309 2,924,908 2,924,908









Return on receivables 6.2 % 7.0 % 7.0 % 7.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 58,944 58,944 51,436 51,436 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,344 - 1,497 Adjusted net income 58,944 66,288 51,436 52,933









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average total assets for the period 4,290,098 4,290,098 3,398,474 3,398,474









Return on assets 5.5 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 58,944 58,944 51,436 51,436 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 7,344 - 1,497 Adjusted net income 58,944 66,288 51,436 52,933









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,078,662 1,078,662 885,896 885,896









Return on equity 21.9 % 24.6 % 23.2 % 23.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to "Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (adjusted) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (adjusted)









Net income as stated 58,944 58,944 51,436 51,436 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 61,351 61,351 53,843 53,843









Impact of adjusting items1







Other operating expenses







Advisory costs - 2,543 - - Integration costs - 182 - 169 Contract exit fee - - - 934 Other loss (income) - 4,398 - (1,983) Finance costs







Fair value change on prepayment options related to Notes Payable - (1,198) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 5,925 - (880) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (988) - (30) After-tax impact of adjusting items - 4,937 - (910)









Adjusted net income 61,351 66,288 53,843 52,933









Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4









Average shareholders' equity 1,078,662 1,078,662 885,896 885,896 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (94,429) (94,429) (107,529) (107,529) Average related deferred tax liabilities 25,024 25,024 28,495 28,495 Divided by average tangible common equity 828,334 828,334 625,939 625,939









Return on tangible common equity 29.6 % 32.0 % 34.4 % 33.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" section. 2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total company revenue 357,114 287,297 Less: easyfinancial revenue (318,056) (248,977) Less: leasing revenue (26,249) (27,148) easyhome financial revenue 12,809 11,172

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 13 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Total Company revenue 357,114 287,297 Less: Leasing revenue (26,249) (27,148) Financial revenue 330,865 260,149





Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4





Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,778,309 2,924,908





Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 35.0 % 35.6 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section "Portfolio Analysis" on page 13 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include those indicated in the chart below:



Three Months Ended ($ in 000's) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023





Gross loan originations 686,433 615,619





Loan originations to new customers 355,881 302,543





Loan originations to existing customers 330,552 313,076 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (171,082) (162,954) Net advance to existing customers 159,470 150,122





Net principal written 515,351 452,665 Percentage net advances to new customers 69.1 % 66.8 %

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to "Financial Condition" section on page 31 of the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

