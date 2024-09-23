goeasy Ltd. appoints Radhika Kakkar to its Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, is pleased to announce Radhika Kakkar as the newest appointee to its Board of Directors.

Radhika Kakkar brings deep expertise in business transformation and operations to the goeasy Board of Directors with over two decades of experience deploying technology-enabled solutions to solve business challenges. Currently, Radhika is the Chief Operating Officer at Wealthsimple where she leads operations, strategy, and customer success facilitating an ambitious product strategy within a strictly regulated sector. Prior to Wealthsimple, Radhika was the Vice President of Global Operations at Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, where she oversaw global operations and online sales, and managed vital functions essential for maintaining the technology and integrity of the platform. Before her time at Snap, Radhika spent 13 years at Accenture ascending to Managing Director & Partner.

Radhika brings considerable advisory experience to goeasy serving as an Independent Director on the board of InTouchCx since 2020 and acting as an Executive Advisor to Origin, a women's health start-up. She holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Radhika to our Board of Directors," said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy Ltd., "Radhika's immersion in technology, focus on digital commerce, and exposure to the financial services landscape make her a stellar addition to goeasy's Board. Her addition to our Board of Directors is another milestone in our journey to build a diverse team of Canadian business leaders who possess a wide range of industry-leading expertise and invaluable perspectives to support our ambitious growth. We look forward to benefitting from Radhika's guidance as we continue to scale our business. "

