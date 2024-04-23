goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to non-prime Canadians, is pleased to release its first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The company will hold its 2024 Q1 earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Call Details

Local - Toronto: 416-764-8659

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392

-or-

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering via the following link https://app.webinar.net/9XBO1NWMmb6. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3VbNuAM to receive an instant automated call back.

A recorded playback of the conference call will also be available until May 15, 2024 by calling North American toll free 1-888-390-0541, or 1-416-764-8677, passcode 276774#.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.8 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan

Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788

