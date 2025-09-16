goeasy Ltd. Announces CFO Transition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores today announced that Hal Khouri, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Company following the completion of third quarter reporting in November 2025 to pursue a new opportunity outside of Canada.

Since joining goeasy in 2019, Mr. Khouri has played a central role in the Company's financial strategy and capital markets execution, which has enabled the organization's growth. He has been instrumental in strengthening goeasy's balance sheet, enhancing financial reporting, and supporting the organization's strong track record of shareholder value creation.

Dan Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer of goeasy, expressed gratitude for Mr. Khouri's contributions: "On behalf of our Board of Directors, executive team, and employees, I want to thank Hal for his leadership and commitment to goeasy over the past six years. His expertise, disciplined approach, and steady hand have helped position our company for long-term success. We wish him the very best as he embarks on this next chapter of his career. The full executive team at goeasy remain committed to the achievement of goeasy's broader goals."

Reflecting on his time with goeasy, Mr. Khouri commented: "It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of goeasy and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated leadership team. I am proud of the company's achievements and as a long-standing shareholder, believe that the organization is well positioned for continued growth and success. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to contribute to goeasy's mission of providing Canadians with access to non-prime credit and look forward to following the company's achievement of milestones in the years ahead."

In addition to the formal comprehensive search process that has been initialized to identify Mr. Khouri's permanent successor, the Company has made significant progress toward identifying an Interim Chief Financial Officer and anticipates that it will be in a position to provide further details in the coming weeks. This approach will ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities and continuity from Mr. Khouri's tenure until the new CFO is appointed.

