goeasy Ltd. Announces CEO Transition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, announced today a leadership transition plan, as Jason Mullins will transition out of his role as President & Chief Executive Officer at year-end, and will remain as a Director on the Board.

After 14 years with the Company and nearly 6 years in his current role, Jason Mullins has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board, providing the Company with continuity and support for the future. Mr. Mullins will remain CEO until the end of the year, ensuring a smooth leadership transition. Alongside the Board, he will participate in the selection of a successor and will collaborate with the new leader during a transition period.

"On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Jason for the significant achievements and industry leading results he has achieved during his tenure," said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of the Board for goeasy, "We are delighted to have him continue on the Board. Similar to when I transitioned from the CEO to a Board role, this model provides the Company with continuity of knowledge and expertise, along with support for the recruitment and transition to a new leader. The company is in the strongest position it has ever been in and remains poised to continue our 20+ year-track record of delivering industry leading performance. We look forward to working with Jason on the selection of a successor that, under the Board's guidance, will bring new experiences and perspective to lead goeasy through the next stage of our ambitious growth and expansion," Mr. Ingram concluded, "With the benefit of preserving institutional knowledge, while adding new talent to our strong and experienced management team, we remain well positioned to become Canada's leading provider of non-prime consumer credit."

Over the past 20 years, goeasy has transformed into one of Canada's premier non-bank financial services institutions, with the consumer loan portfolio scaling to over $4 billion. Today the Company has a strong foundation, including a high performing leadership team, award winning culture, over $1 billion in funding capacity, and over 2,500 team members who have worked tirelessly to serve over 1.4 million Canadians.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to lead goeasy as CEO since being appointed to succeed David in 2018," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President & Chief Executive Officer, "During my 14-year tenure with the Company, I have worked with some of the most talented and inspiring people of my career. With the business performing at a high level, and poised for significant growth in the years ahead, we welcome the addition of a new leader that will continue to deliver record performance. I look forward to leading the company through the balance of year, while supporting the transition to a new leader, and remaining as a Director on the Board to support the Company into the future."

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.4 million Canadians and originated over $13.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.6 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com , www.easyfinancial.com , www.lendcare.ca , www.easyhome.ca .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan

Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788

SOURCE goeasy Ltd