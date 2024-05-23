goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Patrick Ens as President, easyfinancial and easyhome

Experienced Consumer Lending Executive brings Expertise in Credit, Analytics and Operations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit, announced today the appointment of Patrick Ens as President of its easyfinancial and easyhome brands, effective July 1, 2024.

Patrick joins goeasy from a successful tenure with Capital One Canada, where he acquired over 17 years of experience in consumer credit. Most recently, Patrick served as President of Capital One Canada, with responsibility for the overall strategic direction and operations of the Canadian business, while driving toward the goal of helping Canadians succeed with credit. Prior to being appointed President in 2021, Patrick held numerous other executive positions at Capital One, within the marketing, risk and product functions, after beginning his career there as a Business Analyst. Patrick obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in 2006.

In this new role, Patrick will have full accountability over the easyfinancial and easyhome brands, including easyfinancial's direct-to-consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lending. Patrick's appointment balances the organizational structure with the role of Ali Metel, who has served as President of the LendCare brand since 2021, when it was acquired by goeasy. Under the LendCare brand, Ali remains responsible for all indirect lending products, including automotive financing and point-of-sale lending. Each executive will be responsible for the operations and financial performance of their respective brands and lending products, reporting into Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer of goeasy Ltd.

"Patrick's appointment is a significant milestone and signal of goeasy's growth and evolution. Since opening our first easyfinancial kiosk in 2006, to fill the gap between traditional banks and high-cost payday loans, we have now acquired and organically served over 1.4 million Canadians, with more than 50% of our customers graduating back to prime credit after 36 months of borrowing activity," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "Patrick is an excellent fit to lead our easyfinancial business through its next stage of growth and expansion. He brings the right combination of business and financial acumen, analytical prowess, strong leadership skills, and a deep understanding of the needs of everyday Canadians. His addition to goeasy will further strengthen our management team, as we continue our journey to become the largest and best performing non-prime lender in Canada and beyond," Mr. Mullins concluded.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,500 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 10,000 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.4 million Canadians and originated over $13.5 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.6 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com , www.easyfinancial.com , www.lendcare.ca , www.easyhome.ca .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan

Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788

