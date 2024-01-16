Powerful payment processing integrated with GoDaddy's suite of easy-to-use tools

Small businesses in Canada can use GoDaddy Payments to get paid by customers quickly and securely, both online and in-person. GoDaddy Payments integrates with GoDaddy's existing Websites + Marketing and Managed WordPress eCommerce solutions and powers a new line-up of payment products, enabling small businesses to easily sell anywhere and manage all their transactions in one place.

Backed by the industry's lowest rates* currently at 2.3% + 0 cents per in-person and 2.7% + 0 cents per online transaction–small businesses can save over 15% on card processing fees* by using GoDaddy Payments and keep more of what they make. Businesses can sign up for GoDaddy Payments within minutes, and once approved, accept all major credit and debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and get paid as fast as the next business day with no long-term contracts, no monthly minimums, and no hidden fees.

Modern, all-in-one Point-of-Sale device for seamless in-person selling

Powered by GoDaddy Payments, the GoDaddy Smart Terminal meets all the in-person selling needs for a growing business. The Smart Terminal is portable and features dual screens, a built-in receipt printer, a barcode scanner, and 4G LTE connectivity for the ultimate, convenient checkout experience. With quick and easy setup and complete reliability, businesses can enjoy peace of mind that every checkout is fast and secure. For businesses that sell both online and in-person, the GoDaddy Smart Terminal seamlessly integrates with GoDaddy's ecommerce solutions to unify online and in-person sales, which gives their customers the flexibility to buy online and pick up in store.

The GoDaddy Smart Terminal is currently available in Canada at GoDaddy.ca for a promotional price of $399 ($599 regular price). Each purchase during this limited-time offer** comes with a charging dock and free three-day expedited shipping so small businesses can get started selling quickly.

Tools to accept online or remote payments without requiring a website or online store

Also included in the new GoDaddy Payments are new tools to make it easier to sell online. GoDaddy Online Pay Links and Virtual Terminal enables small businesses to continue to attract and serve their customers even if they do not have their own website or online store.

Online Pay Links make it easy for businesses to create quick, sharable payment links and get paid from anywhere with an internet connection. Pay Links can be customized with company logos, images and text and are sent to customers via text, email, social media, or QR code. Businesses using GoDaddy Websites + Marketing Website Builder can also add pay links to their website as pay buttons to collect payments online.

For businesses that frequently take payments over the phone or remotely like restaurants, doctor's offices, lawyers, and accountants, GoDaddy Virtual Terminal enables any computer, tablet, or mobile device with a web browser to function as a payment terminal, without the need for extra equipment.

Streamlined dashboards for an integrated selling experience

Built with small businesses in mind, GoDaddy's connected commerce solution has time-saving features that enable business owners to keep product catalogues and manage orders, sales, and payments from one spot. GoDaddy's dashboard also provides at-a-glance information and actionable reports like sales performance, inventory management, payments, and deposits – helping small business owners sell with confidence and stay focused on their growth.

"GoDaddy's connected commerce solution offers Canadian small businesses a powerful, yet easy-to-use, commerce platform and tools that are affordably priced," said Young Lee, Canada market lead at GoDaddy. "Canadian small business owners are stretched thinner than ever with today's rising operating costs, with GoDaddy small businesses across North America can now keep more of what they make with our industry-lowest rates*."

GoDaddy's solutions are backed by English-speaking 24/7 GoDaddy Guides for customer support.

Learn more about GoDaddy's Commerce solution at https://www.godaddy.com/en-ca/sell or https://www.godaddy.com/fr-ca/sell

To explore how GoDaddy supports everyday entrepreneurs and can help your small business, visit godaddy.ca.

NOTES

* Disclaimer: Lowest pricing compared to leading providers Square, Stripe, and Shopify for Canadian ecommerce, in-person, and keyed-in transactions

** Limited time offer. Price promotion is applicable for all purchases completed prior to 31 May 2024

