GoDaddy Canada Announces Updates to WordPress Hosting and integration with WooCommerce, Making It Easier to Build a Highly Customized e-Commerce Website

GoDaddy customers can tailor their websites with industry-specific templates, while the integration with WooCommerce offers WordPress customers the quickest e-Commerce setup available

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced updates to GoDaddy WordPress Hosting, including integration with WooCommerce, the most popular and powerful e-Commerce engine available for WordPress. With the new updates, GoDaddy WordPress Hosting enables entrepreneurs to easily create highly customizable sites with increased flexibility. The updates also provide an all-in-one solution, making it easier to build a highly customized e-Commerce website.

"This powerful new release of GoDaddy WordPress Hosting, and its integration with WooCommerce, provides a one-stop-shop e-Commerce solution for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The offering features advanced flexibility and efficiency of WordPress, now with a one-step e-Commerce integration, for our Canadian customers," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager of GoDaddy Canada.

Updates to WordPress Hosting

The new release of WordPress Hosting provides simplified access to the WordPress ecosystem with over 10,000 themes and 50,000 feature plugins, making it easier than ever to build a customized and professional website. GoDaddy's Action Center provides a step-by-step guide to help customers complete key tasks to ensure they're building a successful website. With a series of features from website design to analytics, customers will have all the necessary tools, with WordPress, to create a website with ease and guided support.

Also included in the WordPress Hosting updates is a new workflow and setup experience that may reduce setup steps by more than 70% versus the competition. Customers are able to immediately select industry-specific templates and, after answering a few questions, have a tailored set of tools pre-installed to help customize their site.

Through the use of user-friendly content blocks, no code is needed to get a website started, making the customization experience faster and simpler. In select plans, GoDaddy WordPress Hosting also eases the SSL process by providing the automatic deployment and certification of SSL certificates. Customers will never need to worry about keying or recertifying their SSL certificate. Additionally, these GoDaddy customers will have access to the integrated SEO tool that helps boost their website's Google rank, increasing website traffic.

WooCommerce Integration

WooCommerce is the most popular and powerful e-Commerce engine available for WordPress. With this deepened integration, GoDaddy further supports its WordPress customers by providing a more integrated set of tools for building their online presence with an online store. This version reduces the previous four-step set-up process into one easy step so GoDaddy WordPress customers can set up a fully functioning e-Commerce site quickly and easily.

WordPress customers can start their e-Commerce sites with pre-populated, customizable design themes. With the GoDaddy WordPress e-commerce Plan, customers also currently receive free access to top WooCommerce premium extensions, valued at over CAD $1,000. GoDaddy also gives users peace of mind when it comes to site and payment security by providing free auto-managed SSL, eliminating the need for regular site recertification and re-keying.

To learn more visit here: https://ca.godaddy.com/hosting/wordpress-hosting

Connect with GoDaddy on Facebook , Twitter & Instagram

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca.

SOURCE GoDaddy

For further information: Carly Eidelman, [email protected], 519-502-7806