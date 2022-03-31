MONTREAL, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - GoBuyBiz.com strikes a great deal to launch as a partner with MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY", "MTY Group" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), one of the world's largest franchisors and operators of restaurant concepts. GoBuyBiz is a powerful and secure solution that connects sellers, franchisors, brokers, and buyers in Canada.

The new web and mobile platform www.gobuybiz.com is positioned to establish itself as the market leader connecting the greatest number of sellers and buyers of businesses, franchises and commercial properties. The company, with head office located in Quebec, aims to help thousands of entrepreneurs achieve their goals faster, at the best possible cost, while optimizing their time and return on investment. It also offers a coaching service to guide sellers through the process.

"We have invested 3 years in research and development to create GoBuyBiz, drawing inspiration from the best comparable platforms in the world," said David Banford, founder, and serial techno entrepreneur. "This is the only 100% Canadian AND bilingual platform, which opens up possibilities for other markets and increases the visibility of our buyers and sellers," he added.

Through its partnership with the MTY Group Inc., GoBuyBiz.com is entering the big leagues and expects to increase its listings exponentially over time, well beyond Canada. Users benefit from many advanced features to get the best results, including a powerful search engine, privacy management, smart classification, and automated notifications. Its SEO strategy will rank it high in search engine natural results.

The world population is aging, and it is no different in Canada. According to a survey of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), 47% of business owners plan to leave their business in the next 5 years, and 25% more in the next 5 years. An astonishing 72% of business owners are looking to retire within the next 10 years. This translates to approximately $1.5 billion worth of businesses changing hands or closing in Canada alone. This is a tremendous market potential for investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, franchisors, and brokers.

Whether you are looking to buy or sell a business, start a franchise, acquire commercial property, or grow your investment portfolio, GoBuyBiz.com is the one stop shop for finding business opportunities.

About MTY Food Group Inc.

"Excellence. Dedication. Innovation. These three principles have made MTY Food Group inc. one of the largest franchisors in North America's restaurant industry. MTY Group is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its banners, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 40 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts in quick-service restaurants and making acquisitions and strategic alliances that have allowed MTY Group to reach new heights year after year. MTY Group is represented by over 50 brands throughout Canada highlighted by the likes of Thai Express, Sushi Shop, Baton Rouge, Mucho Burrito, Ben & Florentine and more.

Official web site: https://mtygroup.com/

Official web site : www.gobuybiz.com

For further information: Marc-André Plouffe, Vice-president GoBuyBiz, (418) 623-6736, [email protected]