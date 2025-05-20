GoBolt Unveils The 2025 State of Logistics Report: Trends, Challenges & Opportunities, Revealing Key Insights for Brands

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - GoBolt, a leading 3PL and last-mile logistics provider, has released its much-anticipated 2025 State of Logistics Report . The report, based on a comprehensive survey of hundreds of logistics and supply chain leaders from leading brands, provides valuable insights into the rapidly changing logistics landscape, with a specific focus on cost efficiency, fulfillment reliability, and strategies for overcoming key challenges in the coming year.

As the logistics industry grapples with rising costs, evolving tariffs, shifts in shipping policies and regulations, and increasing shopper demands, brands are turning to advanced technologies and more efficient fulfillment and last-mile strategies to optimize operations and reduce expenses. The 2025 report offers a deep dive into the most pressing trends and challenges, giving retail and DTC brands the tools to thrive amidst the disruptions.

"Logistics is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly this year, as shifting regulations, evolving policies, and rising costs continue to disrupt the industry," says Mark Ang, CEO and Co-Founder of GoBolt. "Our 2025 report offers actionable insights and practical strategies to help brands optimize their fulfillment and last mile delivery operations to navigate the complexities of the coming years."

Key Insights from the Report Include:

Cost is the #1 Reason Brands Are Choosing 3PLs:

As brands continue to navigate rising costs, the report highlights how cost efficiency remains the most important driver when choosing third-party logistics (3PL) partners. A staggering percentage of brands are reevaluating their logistics strategies to ensure they remain competitive.





With 65% of respondents believing that diversifying their carrier network will lead to significant cost reductions, the report outlines how strategic carrier diversification is not just a trend, but a necessity for cost-effective fulfillment in 2025 and beyond.





Last-mile delivery, often the most expensive and complex part of the supply chain, is increasingly prioritized. 77% of surveyed professionals agree that tracking last-mile performance and associated costs will be critical in the coming years.





Returns continue to be a major pain point for brands, with 52% citing returns management as a top value-added service they need from their 3PL partners to reduce costs and boost shopper loyalty.

Additionally, GoBolt's survey included insights into how brands are adjusting to new tariff regulations and Section 321 changes, revealing that 34% of brands are still evaluating their options, while others are shifting inventory strategies or exploring new 3PLs to adapt. While this specific data is not included in the full report, further details on how brands are adjusting to the latest changes can be found on the report landing page.

Download the Report:

Retail and DTC brands can access the 2025 Logistics Report: Trends, Challenges & Opportunities by downloading it from gobolt.com/the-2025-logistics-report . The full report includes detailed findings on key trends, actionable strategies, and expert insights to help brands refine their last mile logistics and fulfillment strategies as they prepare for the coming years.

About GoBolt:

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is building the largest sustainable supply chain network. GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions.

With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

SOURCE Bolt Technologies Incorporated

For media inquiries or more information about GoBolt's logistics solutions, please contact: Brooke Greenwald, President, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, [email protected], 240-360-0866