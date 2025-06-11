GoBolt Named 2025 "Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year" By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes GoBolt's Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - GoBolt , a leading 3PL and last-mile logistics provider, today announced it has been recognized with "Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year" in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

GoBolt Co-Founders Mark Ang and Heindrik Bernabe standing in front of one of GoBolt's electric last mile delivery vans (CNW Group/Bolt Technologies Incorporated)

GoBolt combines fulfillment, last-mile delivery, returns processing, and end-to-end logistics management into a single cohesive service. The integrated offering enhances customer experiences and enables brands to scale their operations and stay ahead of market demands.

GoBolt's Winning Technology Stack Includes:

End-to-End Delivery Visibility

GoBolt's real-time last-mile tracking technology provides brands and their shoppers full visibility into every stage of the delivery journey. This transparency enables timely updates, proactive issue resolution, AI-powered proof-of-delivery, and a smoother experience from checkout to doorstep. Strategically located fulfillment centers across Canada and the U.S. position inventory closer to customers, cutting transit times, shipping costs, headaches and emissions.





Dynamic route optimization technology reduces travel distances, fuel consumption, and emissions while boosting delivery efficiency and helping brands hit their sustainability targets. GoBolt also prioritizes electric vehicle deliveries and sequesters emissions through verified restoration programs.





GoBolt simplifies returns through tech-powered, cost-efficient returns management that speeds up restocking, resale and reduces fraud . The company's merchant portal centralizes real-time order tracking, performance data, and logistics management, offering insights that drive smarter inventory management, cost savings, and operational excellence.

"Proud to see GoBolt recognized as 'Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year' by SupplyTech Breakthrough," says Mark Ang, Co-founder and CEO of GoBolt. "We've built an end-to-end logistics solution that's not just efficient, it's sustainable and built for scale. This award is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on simplifying logistics for brands."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"GoBolt is setting a new standard in the 3PL industry by offering integrated, sustainable, and tech-driven solutions that deliver measurable value for retailers and brands. The rise of e-commerce has put pressure on brands and their logistics partners to innovate in a space long stalled by outdated practices. Traditional 3PL providers rely on multiple disconnected partners to integrate automation, AI-driven logistics, sustainable shipping and vertically integrated models," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "GoBolt is shaping the future of fulfillment with its ability to vertically integrate cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and operational efficiency into their operation. By combining fulfillment, and middle- and last-mile operations, GoBolt enhances speed and reliability, eliminates bottlenecks, reduces handling errors, and streamlines the supply chain process."

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is building the largest sustainable supply chain network. GoBolt provides warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions to growing DTC brands.

With a network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

