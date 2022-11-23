GoBolt Named to Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 50™ and Technology Fast 500™ for the Second Year in a Row

GoBolt's 2267% growth from 2018 to 2021 earned the company the 14th position on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and the 74th position on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- GoBolt, a technology company building the first sustainable, vertically integrated supply chain network, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold Innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. GoBolt ranks 14th with a 2267% in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

GoBolt also ranked 74th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

GoBolt's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Ang, credits the company's proprietary technology, vertically integrated model and ambitious sustainability objectives with the company's growth. Ang said, "The last few years have shown brands and retailers want a more unified logistics stack. The industry is filled with thousands of single point solutions and GoBolt aims to change that by offering a sustainable, end-to-end logistics solution supported by our own technology. We have always looked at each decision through the lens of whether it makes life simpler for our customer and that has led us to where we are today. Earlier this year we expanded into the U.S. market and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our fulfillment network and electric vehicle fleet as we get closer to reaching our goal of offering carbon negative deliveries by the end of 2023."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

Deloitte's Fast 500 also highlighted how technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands, with the 2022 cohort demonstrating faster, safer and more efficient solutions to today's societal challenges.

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the first sustainable and vertically integrated supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt's investment in its electric vehicle fleet is a testament to the company's mission to provide carbon negative deliveries by the end of 2023. For more information, visit GoBolt.com.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

