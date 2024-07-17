GoBolt Achieves 484% Year-Over-Year Growth in EV Deliveries

Leading sustainable logistics provider reports substantial growth in electric vehicle deliveries and reduction of emissions.

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- GoBolt , a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network, today announces its mid-year sustainability achievements for 2024, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the logistics industry.

In the first half of 2024, GoBolt has made significant strides in its sustainability efforts. More than 350,000 deliveries from January to June 2024 were completed using electric vehicles (EVs), marking a 484% year-over-year growth compared to the same timeframe last year. This increase underscores GoBolt's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and leading the logistics sector's transition toward more planet positive practices.

"GoBolt's sustainability milestones highlight our longstanding belief that the pursuit of sustainable logistics is not just an aspiration but an achievable reality," said Mark Ang, Co-founder and CEO of GoBolt. "We are redefining the benchmarks for sustainable logistics. Our achievements in the first half of this year prove that we can meet the challenge and lead by example in our commitment to environmental responsibility."

Pushing Boundaries

Beyond its EV delivery advancements, GoBolt continues to leverage its carbon calculator and partnership with restoration platform, veritree . Together, they planted 19,564 trees in the first six months of 2024. This initiative enhances carbon sequestration efforts and contributes to the restoration of natural habitats and biodiversity.

In addition, GoBolt has successfully avoided 248.33 tons of CO2 during this period. This figure reflects the tangible benefits of the company's sustainability measures and its proactive approach to reducing carbon emissions.

"We're proud of our accomplishments in 2024, and we're driven by the knowledge there's still much more to achieve," said Ang. "By utilizing our proprietary technology and emphasizing sustainability, GoBolt is committed to redefining the logistics landscape. Our goal is to inspire industry peers and retail partners to join us in this endeavor."

Committed to Ongoing Sustainability

As GoBolt looks forward to the remainder of 2024, the company remains committed to expanding its sustainable practices and setting ambitious targets for the future. Upcoming initiatives include increasing the proportion of EV deliveries, expanding into other methods of deliveries like ebikes , enhancing energy efficiency across operations, and continuing impactful partnerships with organizations dedicated to environmental conservation.

For more information about GoBolt's sustainability initiatives and how you can support or partner with GoBolt, please visit gobolt.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

