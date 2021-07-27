Go Small or Go Home! Little Canada Opens Its Borders on August 5

Little Canada brings full-sized fun in miniature

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto's newest big attraction, Little Canada, is opening its doors at long last; giants and little ones alike can satisfy their wanderlust by visiting Canada's striking landscapes and intricate landmarks by simply heading to downtown Toronto.

The highly detailed and immersive miniature attraction offers spectacular scenery, enveloping soundscapes, animated features, and moving cars, trains, and boats that all operate on a 15-minute day cycle; upon sunset thousands of tiny lights illuminate the display. A journey 10 years in the making, the attraction will open to the public August 5 at 10 Dundas East across from Yonge and Dundas Square.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to open our borders," says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and President of Little Canada. "People are itching to see the world and travel again; Little Canada offers an immersive cross-country adventure all under one roof. We can't wait for our visitors to experience the magic of Little Canada firsthand and the many great things this country has to offer, in miniature form. We're ready to welcome you all into our home and be a part of something small."

Upon opening, guests can visit five destinations including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa and Petit Québec. A sixth destination, Little North, will be under construction. To round out the experience, visitors can head to the Little Bites Café and enjoy some quintessentially Canadian food and beverages.

Both general and annual admission can be purchased online starting July 29. Tickets to the attraction come with a visitor guide and scavenger hunt, challenging guests to pay attention to the intricate details of the displays.

"Little Canada truly has something for everyone," notes Brenninkmeijer. "With the construction of Little North, guests will have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how our Miniature Makers bring our little country to life. And we plan to expand, year after year, by adding new destinations until the experience covers all of Canada, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, so visitors can come to Little Canada again and again for new experiences."

Guests can even become Little Canadians! By stepping inside the Littization Station and striking a pose, 128 cameras take a 360-degree instantaneous photo to create a 3D ¾ inch Little Me. Guests then choose from a list of locations in the little destinations where their Little Me can be placed. For an additional cost, a second Little Me will be mailed to guests so they can proudly display a souvenir of their experience at home.

With a thorough COVID-19 safety plan in place, visitors can feel confident about entering the safe, 45,000-square-foot environment. Measures include ventilation airflow testing, an air filtration upgrade to MERV13 filters, mandatory mask wearing except while eating or drinking, timed entry to ensure physical distancing, limited hourly attendance to control capacity, routine cleaning before, during and after visits and hand sanitizing stations. Guests are also encouraged to purchase their tickets online, in advance.

For more information about Toronto's newest big attraction, Little Canada, and to purchase these unique experiences, please visit little-canada.ca to find the date and time of your choice.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience, a place for residents and visitors alike to experience Canada and all that it has to offer, all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter, it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and telling the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada and the residents of this great country. Our mission is to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada.

