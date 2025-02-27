Go Lime Launches in Walmart Canada, Opening First Two Retail Stores in Ontario at Milton Supercentre and Heartland Supercentre

Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime, expressed his excitement about this partnership and expansion: "At Go Lime, our mission has always been to provide unparalleled value, choice, trust, and transparency in the home comfort industry. Launching in Walmart Canada aligns perfectly with our commitment to being customer-centric and bringing innovative, affordable solutions to millions of homeowners across Ontario."

Customer-Centric Approach

Go Lime's presence in Walmart Canada is designed to disrupt the traditional home comfort industry by putting customers first. The company's retail stores provide a unique shopping experience where customers can interact with knowledgeable associates, learn about the latest in-home comfort technology, and find tailored solutions for their specific needs.

"We're not just selling products; we're building relationships with our customers based on trust and transparency," said Schwartz. "Our team is dedicated to making sure every customer receives personalized service and the best possible experience when shopping with Go Lime."

Commitment to Value and Trust

At the core of Go Lime's business model is a commitment to providing exceptional value and building trust with customers. Go Lime offers a wide range of high-quality products and services, from energy-efficient water heaters to a full suite of energy-efficient HVAC solutions, including furnaces and heat pumps, all at competitive prices.

"We understand that investing in home comfort is a significant decision for our customers, and we're here to make that process as simple, transparent, and affordable as possible," Schwartz added. "We're proud to offer solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."

Customers now have three simple ways to purchase home comfort solutions:

24/7/365 Online: Visit www.golime.com to make your purchase in three clicks or less, with options for same-day or next-day installation. Personalized Expert Support: Our experts are available via phone, chat, and email to help customers make the best choice for their homes. Local Walmart Stores: Visit your local Walmart location, making it easier than ever to shop for home comfort in Ontario .

Disrupting the Home Comfort Industry

Go Lime is on a mission to disrupt the home comfort industry by challenging outdated practices and setting new standards for quality, service, and innovation. By partnering with Walmart Canada, Go Lime is making it easier for customers to access the latest advancements in home comfort technology at convenient retail locations.

"Our goal is to revolutionize how people approach home comfort," said Schwartz. "We're bringing the best products, the best prices, and the best customer experience to the forefront, all in a way that's transparent and centered around what our customers truly need."

Future Growth and Expansion

The launch of Go Lime's first two retail locations in Walmart Canada is just the beginning. The company has ambitious plans for growth and expansion across the province, aiming to make high-quality home comfort solutions accessible to more Canadians.

"We're excited to bring Go Lime's unique approach home comfort to communities across Ontario," said Schwartz. "This is a major milestone for our company, and we're looking forward to continuing our journey of innovation, value, and customer-first service."

About Go Lime

Go Lime is a leading provider of home comfort solutions, specializing in energy-efficient water heaters, including tank and tankless options, plus a full line of HVAC, including furnaces, heat pumps and much more. With a focus on value, trust, and transparency, Go Lime is dedicated to disrupting the home comfort industry and providing exceptional service to customers across Ontario.

For more information about Go Lime and its retail locations in Walmart Canada, please visit www.golime.com

SOURCE Go Lime Inc.

Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO, Go Lime Inc., Email: [email protected]