Go Lime Inc. Launches Cutting-Edge Home Services E-Commerce Site, Strengthening Its Role as an Industry Leader in Transparency and Customer-Centricity

TORONTO, Oct 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Go Lime Inc., the innovative sustainable energy powerhouse in home services, is once again redefining the customer experience by launching its brand-new e-commerce platform. With a sharp focus on transparency, simplicity, and customer-centricity, Go Lime is setting a new industry standard in e-commerce, empowering Ontarians to seamlessly manage their home comfort needs online.

Already celebrated as a customer champion with nearly 5,000 5-STAR reviews, Go Lime's new e-commerce platform, www.golime.com, offers a one-stop solution for purchasing products, booking services, and accessing exclusive promotions—all with unmatched ease and clarity.

Our new e-commerce platform is designed to deliver the kind of transparency and customer-first experience that modern consumers demand, said Jeff Schwartz, CEO of Go Lime Inc. "We believe that taking care of your home should be as simple as clicking and shopping online. With this new industry leading tech platform, we're making it easier than ever for customers to access the services they need, while knowing exactly what they're getting."

Addressing Consumer Concerns in the Home Services Industry

Recently, much attention has been given to the lack of pricing transparency and limited choices for consumers in the home services sector. Many large rental companies have been locking customers into long-term rental contracts for equipment like hot water heaters, which has left consumers frustrated.

"We've heard from customers across Ontario who are tired of paying $40-$50 or more per month for an aging hot water heater they've had for 15 years," said Schwartz. "With the decoupling of long-term billing arrangements with Enbridge, many are facing 'bill shock'—and they're looking for a better option."

Thousands of homeowners have been asking whether there's a better way, as most of the larger rental companies don't offer the option to purchase a water heater upfront. As of today, that changes completely for millions of homeowners across Ontario, and soon right across Canada.

A Game-Changing E-Commerce Platform for Ontario Homeowners

The Go Lime team saw an opportunity to transform the industry by launching a platform that offers consumers complete control and transparency. The new e-commerce site is the first of its kind in Canada, giving homeowners the ability to purchase energy-efficient water heaters for as low as $1,800—including installation—through Go Lime's "Go Pay" option. "Consumers have told us they want the option to purchase outright," said Schwartz. "With enhanced partnerships and a refined direct-to-consumer model, we can now offer this at market leading / competitive rates. We challenge all Ontarians to call their current rental provider, do the math, and discover that Go Lime's online platform is the best way to go!" Go Lime has taken its entire line-up of products & services with transparent one click pricing on its website to showcase an unparalleled level of transparency for all consumers!

Go Lime has also enhanced its 'Go Flex' offering to meet the needs of customers who prefer zero-down, flexible subscription options. Our goal is to ensure that every household overpaying for their current rental water heater has the option to buy outright or subscribe for less than $20 per month," Schwartz added. "We also heard from consumers that they have not seen anyone visit their home throughout the life of their rental contract, so we also wanted to make sure that every subscriber gets an included complimentary inspection each and every year as part of our service promise."

Revolutionizing E-Commerce for Home Services

The launch of Go Lime's e-commerce site is part of the company's mission to revolutionize the home services industry with disruptive digital innovation. Offering seamless transactions, instant online pricing, and a wide range of home service options, the platform represents a major leap forward for e-commerce in the sustainable energy sector.

What sets Go Lime's e-commerce experience apart?

Full Pricing Transparency: Customers can view upfront pricing with no hidden fees, providing peace of mind before making a purchase—no more haggling at the kitchen table.

Instant One Click Access to Experts: With just a click, customers can connect with a certified/licensed expert to discuss solutions across solar, battery, EV, heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services. Plus, with easy online scheduling, Go Lime puts consumers in the driver's seat.

Exclusive Offers & Promotions: New customers and loyal Go Lime members will have access to special deals, discounts, and free consultations directly through the e-commerce site. In addition, a FRESH new loyalty/referral program will set a new bar of customer excellence across our industry.

At Go Lime, we're obsessed with making life easier for our customers," Schwartz said. "This new platform is designed to exceed their expectations—whether they're booking a service visit, speaking instantly with an energy solutions expert, or hunting online for the very best deal. It's transparent, intuitive, and all about putting the customer first."

For more information visit www.golime.com

About Go Lime Inc.:

Go Lime Inc. is Canada's leading provider of sustainable home and commercial services, specializing in energy-efficient HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and water heating solutions. The company is dedicated to making home comfort more accessible, transparent, and affordable for all Canadians through its customer-first approach and innovative digital platforms.

For any additional questions please email us at [email protected]

