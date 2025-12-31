Go Auto Principal Jared Priestner Featured on Car Dealership Guy Podcast

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is pleased to announce that Jared Priestner, Principal of Go Auto, was recently featured on the Car Dealership Guy podcast. In the episode titled "Take On The Big Boys!" -- Inside the Mind of a 70+ Rooftop Canadian Auto Giant Taking on the U.S., Jared shares insights into Go Auto's strategic expansion into the United States, the company's disciplined growth philosophy, and how a strong people-first culture enables the organization to scale while staying true to its core values in a highly competitive market.

According to Jared Priestner, Go Auto's expansion into the United States reflects both a strategic challenge and a natural next step for the organization. "It's the big leagues of the car business. It's like the major leagues, so to speak. And so, I think it was just time for us to kind of test our metal more than anything," he said. Priestner added that what continues to drive the company's growth is a long-term, people-first vision, noting that "If by the end of my career I can employ 10,000 people and give them good jobs with good benefits, that's the north star for me."

Watch the episode here: https://carguymedia.com/4qv8jnk

