Go Auto Enters New Market with the Acquisition of Two Dealerships in the United States

FONTANA and NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is proud to announce the acquisition of two dealerships, Sunrise Ford Fontana and Sunrise Ford North Hollywood, a transformative step that expands the company's footprint into the state of California.

These new acquisitions represent a significant move in strengthening the company's American footprint. This expansion positions Go Auto within one of the most competitive and influential automotive markets in the United States.

Go Auto extends its sincere appreciation to Kevin Knight of the Knight Auto Group for his partnership throughout this transition and special thank-you to Ford Motor Company (USA) for their partnership, strategic guidance and support to our growth as we add these new locations into our network.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two outstanding dealerships and their incredible teams to the Go Auto family," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "Expanding into California is a major milestone in our U.S. growth strategy. We're full speed ahead on growing across North America, and we're actively looking for new dealerships and top talent who want to grow their careers with us."

With the addition of Sunrise Ford Fontana and Sunrise Ford North Hollywood, Go Auto proudly operates 76 dealerships across North America, representing 31 leading automotive brands. As a Deloitte Best Managed Platinum Member, we are recognized as a leading automotive retailer in North America. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding value and a best-in-class experience for every customer. Beyond the showroom, we are equally committed to giving back, having donated over $25 million to local charities. We take pride in supporting the communities where we live and do business. To learn more about Go Auto, visit our website at goauto.ca.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected]