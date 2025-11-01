Columbia Chrysler is Moving to Go Richmond Chrysler at the Richmond Auto Mall!

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Columbia Chrysler, proudly part of the Go Auto family since 2006 and Go Auto's first dealership in British Columbia, is moving to a new home at the Richmond Auto Mall. Starting November 1st, the Columbia Chrysler team will be welcoming customers from the Go Richmond Chrysler location.

This exciting move is just 10 minutes down the road and brings two trusted dealerships together under one roof. For customers, that means more convenience, expanded selection, and the same friendly faces they've come to know and trust.

What This Means for Our Customers

Our staff isn't going anywhere--customers will continue to see the same dedicated team ready to serve them at the new location. Service appointments booked before October 15th will remain at Columbia Chrysler's current address. Any appointments scheduled after October 15th will automatically move to Go Richmond Chrysler, with clear communication provided in advance to ensure a smooth transition. All parts purchases will be continued out of Go Richmond Chrysler.

Warranty coverage will not be affected by this move, so customers can have complete confidence that their existing plans will continue without interruption. The relocation also means a stronger customer experience overall, with expanded inventory, shared resources, and the same unwavering commitment to exceptional care that has always defined Columbia Chrysler.

"This move is an exciting new chapter for Columbia Chrysler," said Bob Hewitt, VP Platform Operations. "By relocating to Go Richmond Chrysler at the Richmond Auto Mall, we're able to offer our customers more convenience, more choice, and the same dedication to customer service that has defined us since 2006."

Beginning November 1st, Columbia Chrysler customers are invited to visit Go Richmond Chrysler at the Richmond Auto Mall. Whether you're shopping for your next vehicle, booking a service, or just dropping by to say hello, you'll find us ready to serve you--just down the road, in a more convenient and expanded location.

Columbia Chrysler and Go Richmond Chrysler are part of Go Auto operating over 70 dealerships across North America representing 28 new vehicle brands.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected]