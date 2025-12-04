Go Auto Expands Footprint with Acquisitions in the United States and Alberta

WASHINGTON STATE and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is proud to announce the acquisition of four new dealership locations: Car Pros Hyundai Renton, Car Pros Kia Renton, Car Pros Kia Tacoma, and Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak. The U.S. stores will now operate as Go Hyundai of Renton, Go Kia Renton, and Go Kia Tacoma, marking a major expansion into Washington State, while Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak strengthens Go Auto's luxury portfolio in one of Alberta's most competitive and fast-growing markets.

This multi-market growth reflects Go Auto's continued momentum across North America. Hyundai and Kia locations in Renton and Tacoma extend Go Auto's presence into dynamic new regions of Washington State, while Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak marks Go Auto's fourth Jaguar Land Rover location, enhancing the company's footprint in Calgary.

Go Auto extends sincere thanks to Matthew Phillips for his leadership and partnership throughout the U.S. transitions, and to Vaughn Wyant for his unwavering commitment and leadership in the transition of Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak. We also gratefully acknowledge our valued OEM partners, Hyundai USA, Kia America, and Jaguar Land Rover Canada, for their continued support and partnership.

"We're thrilled to welcome these new stores and their incredible teams to the Go Auto family," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "Expanding further into Washington State and adding another luxury location in Calgary are key elements of our strategic plan. As we move through 2025 and set our sights on 2026 and beyond, we're energized by the opportunities ahead to bring the Go Auto experience to even more customers. While this marks a major milestone in our growth journey, we're not done yet. Stay tuned for more to come before the year ends."

These acquisitions underscore Go Auto's commitment to strategic expansion, strong manufacturer relationships, and community engagement across its growing network.

With the addition of Hyundai of Renton, Kia Renton, Kia Tacoma, and Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak, Go Auto proudly operates 74 dealerships across North America, representing 30 leading automotive brands. As a Deloitte Canada Best Managed Platinum Member, we are recognized as a leading automotive retailer in Canada. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding value and a best-in-class experience for every customer. Beyond the showroom, we are equally committed to giving back, having donated over $25 million to local charities. We take pride in supporting the communities where we live and do business. To learn more about Go Auto, visit our website at goauto.ca.

