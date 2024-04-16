Go Auto Expands Reach to Saskatchewan with Acquisition of Merlin Ford Lincoln

EDMONTON, AB, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Go Auto, a Canadian family-owned and operated automotive group, proudly announces its acquisition of Merlin Ford Lincoln and Canada West RV & Truck Centre in Saskatoon, marking a significant milestone as the group's first dealerships in Saskatchewan. With an extensive portfolio now comprising 65 dealerships across Canada and the United States, Go Auto represents 28 new vehicle brands and 5 RV locations. This acquisition underscores Go Auto's unwavering commitment to expanding its presence in Western Canada while fostering a robust partnership with Ford.

Phil Abram, President of Go Auto, expressed profound gratitude regarding the acquisition, remarking, "I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jason Bews and the Bews Family for their leadership and exceptional work in building Merlin Ford Lincoln, which first opened its doors 78 years ago. Their steadfast commitment to excellence and the community is inspiring and we are humbled to have been chosen to continue their legacy."

During this transitional phase, Go Auto is committed to maintaining the high standards set by the Bews Family, ensuring a seamless experience for customers without any disruptions to existing appointments, sales, or ongoing business operations.

About Go Auto

Go Auto, recognized as a Gold Standard Deloitte Best Managed company, is celebrated for its customer-centric approach, ethical leadership, and industry-leading corporate culture. The company boasts 65 dealerships representing 28 new vehicle brands across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto operates in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington State. Offering a comprehensive range of services, Go Auto dealerships provide sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Comprising over 4,200 employees, Go Auto is dedicated to fostering a positive work environment and actively engages in community initiatives through various charitable giving programs and partnerships. Learn more about the Go Auto group at GoAuto.ca or by following @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected], Phone: 780-903-3520