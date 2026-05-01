CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Go Auto is proud to announce the acquisition of Lone Star Mercedes-Benz in Calgary, AB, which will now operate as Mercedes-Benz South Calgary. This milestone represents Go Auto's first Mercedes-Benz dealership in Canada, alongside its existing U.S. Mercedes-Benz location, further strengthening its luxury portfolio. The acquisition expands Go Auto's Calgary network to 7 dealerships and increases its total footprint to 73 dealerships across North America.

Go Auto Acquires Lone Star Mercedes-Benz, Marking First Mercedes-Benz Store in Canada (CNW Group/Go Auto)

"Partnering with a world-class brand like Mercedes-Benz marks an exciting step for Go Auto," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "The acquisition of Lone Star Mercedes-Benz reflects our continued investment in acquiring best-in-class dealerships and expanding our footprint in key markets. We're thrilled to welcome our new customers and look forward to supporting the team in their continued success as we grow together."

With this acquisition, Go Auto proudly operates 73 dealerships across North America, representing 32 leading automotive brands. As a Deloitte Canada Best Managed Platinum Member, we are recognized as a leading automotive retailer in Canada. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding value and a best-in-class experience for every customer. Beyond the showroom, we are equally committed to giving back, having donated more than $27 million to local charities, and we take pride in supporting the communities where we live and do business. To learn more about Go Auto, visit our website at goauto.ca.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected]