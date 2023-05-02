Go Auto Acquires British Columbia Car Dealership, Richmond Chrysler

Lower Mainland strengthens to eleven dealerships

EDMONTON, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Go Auto, a family-owned and operated Canadian company, has acquired Richmond Chrysler in Richmond, B.C., bringing the company's dealership count to 11 in the Lower Mainland. Go Auto currently owns 61 dealerships across Canada and the United States and represents 28 new-vehicle brands. This strategic acquisition aligns with Go Auto's commitment to expanding its dealer network in the Lower Mainland and strengthens its partnership with OEM partner, Stellantis.

Phil Abram, President of Go Auto, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition saying, "We are excited to build on the success of Richmond Chrysler while expanding the Go Auto brand presence in British Columbia."

Go Auto takes pride in maintaining high standards of service through the transition that Abram assures will be seamless for customers, and without interruption in existing appointments, sales or any business.

That commitment to quality is echoed in the expression of gratitude to customers by Mike Gignac, General Manager of Richmond Chrysler: "I would like to thank every Richmond Chrysler customer for their loyalty and support, and I am confident Go Auto will continue this legacy."

Richmond Chrysler joins the other members of the Go Auto family located in Richmond, B.C., including: Audi Richmond; Columbia Chrysler; Volkswagen of Richmond; and Jaguar Land Rover Richmond.

About Go Auto

Go Auto is a Deloitte Best Managed company recognized for its customer-focused approach, ethical leadership, and industry-leading corporate culture. The company represents 61 dealerships and 28 new vehicle brands across Canada and the United States. With headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto is one of Canada's largest dealer networks and operates in Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington State. A one-stop shop, Go Auto dealerships offer sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Go Auto is committed to providing a great work environment to over 3,330 employees and operating as a devoted community-minded organization with multiple charitable giving programs and community partnerships. More information about Go Auto group can be found at GoAuto.ca or by following @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

Media requiring further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, [email protected], 780-903-3520