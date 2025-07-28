OSHAWA, ON, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Backed by a broad and growing portfolio of electric vehicles from Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC, General Motors was the top-selling EV automaker in Canada year to date through June1.

GM has led the Canadian EV segment for three consecutive quarters2. In the second quarter, the company's EV market share tripled, rising to 23.2 per cent from 8.1 per cent a year earlier. This increase moved GM from sixth to first place3 in Canadian EV sales.

GM #1 in Canadian EV sales through first half of 2025 (CNW Group/General Motors Canada)

EVs now account for 8.7 per cent of GM Canada's total vehicle sales4. More than 60 per cent of GM EV buyers are new to Chevrolet, GMC, or Cadillac — indicating strong appeal among first-time GM customers.

"For the past two years, GM has led the Canadian auto industry in total sales, and now that leadership includes EVs," said Shane Peever, vice president of sales, service and marketing at GM Canada. "With 13 EVs across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, we're offering Canadians more choice than ever, and that's bringing new customers into the GM family."

Highlights from Q2 2025:

Priced starting under $49,000 5 , the Chevrolet Equinox EV ranked second in the compact all-electric SUV segment 6 , driven by strong demand for affordable, family-friendly EVs.

, the Chevrolet Equinox EV ranked second in the compact all-electric SUV segment , driven by strong demand for affordable, family-friendly EVs. Cadillac was the leader in luxury EV models with a 30.5 per cent market share; the OPTIQ was the most-registered luxury EV in Canada in 2025 through June7.

GM's growing EV lineup

GM offers 13 EV models across Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC — more than any other automaker in Canada. The portfolio includes full-size trucks with impressive available range like the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and GMC HUMMER EV; luxury SUVs from Cadillac including the Escalade IQ, OPTIQ, and LYRIQ; affordable and family-friendly SUVs from Chevrolet like the Equinox EV and Blazer EV; and commercial EVs from BrightDrop, helping fleet customers transition to zero-emission transportation.

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Instagram.

