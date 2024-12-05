GluteGuard® is a simple, effective tablet which should be taken before meals when accidental gluten ingestion is a concern. The product is formulated with caricain, a naturally derived enzyme from the papaya fruit (Carica papaya), which has the unique ability to break down harmful gluten peptides before they interact with the intestinal lining. For those adhering to a strict gluten-free diet, GluteGuard® provides a crucial extra layer of protection, minimizing the risk of discomfort and allowing more freedom to enjoy meals, travel, and social occasions with less worry and fear associated with accidental gluten exposure.

Research shows that 87% of individuals with gluten-related disorders report accidental gluten consumption at least once a year, despite being careful with their diets4. This often leads to debilitating symptoms and a significant impact on their daily lives.

"Inadvertent gluten consumption is a regular challenge, even for those who are vigilant," said Carolina Repacci, Assistant Brand Manager for GluteGuard®.

Gluten-related disorders affect an important portion of the population. About 1.9% of Canadians follow a gluten-free diet5, which includes, but is not limited to, individuals with non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Also, it is estimated that nearly 1% of Canadians have celiac disease6. For these individuals, even small amounts of gluten can trigger symptoms ranging from digestive distress to severe discomfort. With GluteGuard®, Canadians now have access to a clinically proven product that, when used in conjunction with a gluten-free diet, can help protect against the unpredictable risks of accidental gluten exposure.

Repacci added: "We are thrilled to introduce GluteGuard® to Canada. This product is a game-changer for anyone following a gluten-free diet but still unsure about accidental gluten exposure. GluteGuard® can offer them more freedom and peace of mind by providing an additional safeguard."

GluteGuard® is available now at major pharmacies across Canada and online. For more information, visit www.gluteguard.ca.

This product may not be right for you. Always read and follow the label. Consult a health care practitioner prior to use if you have an allergy to latex or fruits (e.g. papaya)

GluteGuard® is a registered trademark owned by Glutagen Pty Ltd., used under license by Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

About Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc. is a stand-alone consumer health care company that has the agility and flexibility to lead growth within the OTC category. Norwell Consumer Healthcare's vision is to help Canadians manage their health and wellbeing by offering trusted, clinically proven OTC solutions to meet their under-served health and wellness needs. Norwell's mission is to bring these solutions with an insight-driven, focused, innovative, agile, and collaborative approach. Norwell is an affiliate of the Pharmascience family of companies, which is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company and has an international presence spanning 50 countries. To learn more about Norwell, visit norwellcanada.ca.

About Glutagen.

Glutagen is a biopharmaceutical company based in Melbourne, Australia. With evidence-based innovation at the core, they specialise in the development and commercialisation of therapeutics to enhance and support the health, wellbeing and lifestyle of the community with gluten related disorders. By understanding the intricacies and challenges of living a gluten free lifestyle and coupling this with clinical evidence and expert research in enzyme therapy, Glutagen provides practical solutions with the highest quality products to empower the gluten free community. To learn more about Glutagen, visit www.glutagen.com

