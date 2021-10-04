GLS introduces refreshed brand identity

Brand refresh embodies the company's ambitions with an exciting and dynamic look

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - GLS, a leading parcel service provider, reveals its updated brand identity today. The brand refresh builds upon what has made GLS successful in the fast-changing world of parcel services and supports the company's growth ambitions. At its core, GLS makes every parcel delivery personal with its seamless solutions. The refreshed brand identity reflects the company's undertaking with a fresh, dynamic and digital-friendly look.

The brand refresh catches the eye with a striking blue and yellow. The yellow arrow that has long represented the company is incorporated into the letter G with a more compact design, punctuated by a dot symbolising GLS's expertise, point-to-point mission and connection with its customers in the digital age. The polished look is strengthened by clear language with a fun, witty tone and style.

The brand refresh comes at a time of great change for the company. Customers are increasingly looking for easy, transparent and sustainable shipping solutions. In response to this growing need, GLS has been tailoring its network and services for more international, convenient, digital and sustainable solutions. The company aims to reinforce its cross-border leadership with a focus on growth in B2C services, whilst maintaining the company's strong footprint in B2B. Because of its dedicated cross-border network with significant local market knowledge, GLS is confident in reaching its growth goal by 2025.

"At GLS, we have been delivering the most personal and seamless service for more than 30 years and have built a strong foundation with our people and customers. As customers' needs and the parcel market are changing rapidly, it is time for us to change as well," says Martin Seidenberg, CEO of GLS Group. "The updated brand identity reflects our work and ambition in a brighter and more leading-edge way. It's dynamic, bold, modern, vivid and personal. It reflects perfectly who we are and who we will be."

The updated brand will be rolled out gradually across all markets in Europe and North America, with an official start on 4 October.

About GLS Group

GLS Group is a leading cross-border parcel service provider. The company provides reliable, high-quality and personal parcel services to customers in 41 countries, complemented by freight and express services. Thanks to the company's expansive cross-border network and strong local market knowledge, customers can expect the same seamless, flexible and personal service across Europe and beyond. GLS also operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast. The GLS network consists of 71 central and regional transhipment points and about 1,500 depots, which are supported by approximately 31,000 final-mile delivery vehicles and 4,000 long-distance trucks. GLS employs around 21,000 people. In 2020/21, GLS generated record revenues of 4.5 billion euros and delivered 840 million parcels, despite global challenges.

