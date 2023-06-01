DORVAL, QC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The GLS management team is proud to announce the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Altimax Courier (2006) Limited.

Based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Altimax is a major transportation player in Atlantic Canada offering air and ground service. This is a strategic transaction for GLS in Canada; it follows the 2018 acquisition of the Dicom Transportation Group, as well as the 2021 acquisition of the Rosenau Transportation Group.

The acquisition of Altimax further solidifies the direct provision of our transportation services across Canada, now with more than 64 terminals located from coast-to-coast, connecting Victoria, British Columbia, to St. John's, Newfoundland. Today, GLS improves the current market offering as it presents one of the most competitive and integrated pan-Canadian Parcel and Freight networks.

Rick Barnes, President of GLS Canada mentions: "It is with much excitement that we welcome Wes Penwarden and the entire Altimax team to our GLS family. Altimax has been both a client and a supplier to GLS for 17 years and we have always appreciated the exceptional commitment to quality they offered throughout the Atlantic Provinces."

Being with Altimax since the foundation of the enterprise, Wes Penwarden, President of Altimax mentions: "I am very happy today. This transaction is a new page in our history as we are now part of a fantastic international network. This is a great day for our employees, clients and partners."

About GLS Canada

GLS Canada, a subsidiary of GLS Group, provides parcel, freight, and logistics services to people across Canada, visit: https://gls-canada.com.

About GLS

GLS Group is one of the largest self-reliant parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS is proactive regarding network management, connecting its markets flexibly and agilely to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company takes pride in providing its customers across about 40 countries with high-quality service that best suits their needs. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by over 37,000 final-mile delivery vehicles and 4,500 long-distance trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2021/22, GLS generated record revenues of 5 billion euros and delivered 870 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit: https://gls-group.com.

