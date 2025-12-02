CPCC is the first ETF globally to offer a covered call strategy on equities of copper-producing companies, providing indirect exposure to copper, a critical mineral.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of the Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF ("CPCC" or the "ETF"), the world's first ETF to offer exposure to copper producers alongside a covered call overlay. Units of the ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol CPCC.

One of the world's oldest industrial metals, copper is an essential input for infrastructure and technology manufacturing, including for the rapid growth of electrical and data centres required to support AI demand. In November 2025, the U.S. Geological Survey added copper to its list of critical minerals, reflecting its importance to the U.S. economy and national security and potentially paving the way for greater domestic investment and restrictions on international imports, which could boost price and volatility for the metal.

"Copper is one of the best metals to take a covered call approach on, given its historical volatility," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "Supply and demand factors can result in larger month-to-month movements, which options writing strategies can harness to generate above-average option premium yields for investors. Meanwhile, the long-term trends of A.I. demand and national security priority mean that investors could expect to be meaningfully rewarded for maintaining a position in this critical mineral."

Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF (CPCC)

CPCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of a broad range of copper mining companies globally; and (b) at least monthly distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, CPCC employs a dynamic covered call option writing program.

To mitigate downside risk through hedging and generate additional yield, the Manager actively manages a covered call strategy that will generally write out-of-the-money call options, at its discretion, on up to approximately 50% of the value of CPCC's portfolio.

More details about the ETF are described in the table below:

ETF Name Currency Unit

Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management

Fee1 Global X Copper

Producer Equity

Covered Call

ETF Canadian

Dollar Unhedged

Units CPCC Solactive

North

American

Listed Copper

Producers

Index TSX 0.65 %



1 Plus applicable sales tax

Today's launch of CPCC builds on Global X's leadership in the copper-focused investment space, including its launch of the Global X Copper Producers Index ETF (COPP) – Canada's first ETF to provide exposure to companies involved in copper mining – on May 11, 2022. In 2010, the Manager was also the first in North America to offer futures-based ETF exposure to the price of copper, including funds that offered leveraged and inverse-leveraged exposure.

"Our long-standing leadership and expertise on commodities, copper and covered calls means that we are uniquely qualified among the world's asset managers to bring CPCC to market and to deliver this strategy successfully," said Chris McHaney. "For investors who believe that copper is critical to global infrastructure expansion and would like to be rewarded with consistent income because of their conviction on this metal, CPCC represents the first and currently only ETF where you can achieve that."

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $46 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2025, and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

