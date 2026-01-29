TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are increasingly turning to financial content creators for information, education, and validation as they navigate personal finance decisions, according to research sponsored by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X").

The survey of Canadian investors highlights the growing role of financial content creators that are active on social media platforms – often referred to as "finfluencers" within the broader financial ecosystem – particularly among younger generations, while underscoring the importance of trust, transparency, and responsible communication. The research was conducted in August 2025 by Research + Knowledge = Insights ("RKI"), a custom research company with deep experience within the financial services marketplace and surveyed 306 Canadians with a minimum of $10,000 in investable assets (the "participants").

Seven in ten participants now consume financial creator content, with usage highest among Gen Z (defined as participants aged 18 to 29 years old) and Millennials (defined as participants aged 30 to 44 years old). Importantly, this engagement is not passive. Nearly nine in ten viewers report taking at least one action after consuming finfluencer content, ranging from increasing savings and adjusting investment strategies to engaging in deeper conversations with financial advisors.

"Financial creators are redefining how Canadians learn about money and investing," said Stephanie Wolfe, EVP and Head of Marketing at Global X. "This research shows that finfluencers are not replacing advisors or traditional institutions but increasingly complementing them by helping investors feel more informed, confident, and engaged."

Financial Creators Drive Investing Actions and Dialogue with Advisors

The research found that 79% of participants have invested at least once based on insights from financial content creators, suggesting that financial content creators can play a significant role in driving investment.

The influence of creators also extends well beyond transactions. Among the participants who work with a financial advisor, 95% say they are comfortable discussing financial creator content with their advisor, and 81% report that such content has changed their advisor relationship, often by helping them ask better questions and engage more actively in financial planning conversations.

These findings suggest that financial creators are playing a meaningful role in financial literacy and investor engagement, particularly for those earlier in their investing journey.

Generational Divides

The research shows clear generational differences in how Canadians use financial creator content. Gen Z was the most engaged generation, with 94% of Gen Z participants regularly watching finfluencers at an average of 4.9 times per week, ranking personal banking and real estate as their top topics of interest.

In contrast, only 54% of Boomers (defined as participants aged 65 years and older) surveyed indicated they consumed finfluencer content and at a rate less than half that of the Gen Z cohort. Their main interests included financial news and tax tips.

Across all surveyed generations, "investing in stocks" was a top topic of interest, suggesting Canadians in general are seeking advice on company-specific investing as part of their consideration of financial content.

Another point of generational differentiation: preferred content length. Only 16% of Boomers preferred content under 1-minute in length, while 33% of Gen Z preferred it – the highest among the cohorts surveyed. Overall, 2-to-5-minute content length appeared to be the highest preference of all groups.

Trust Remains Central

While engagement is high, trust remains a critical differentiator. The research highlights a clear "trust gap," with many investors still ranking traditional sources such as financial advisors and mainstream media as their most trusted outlets.

Investors were clear about what builds credibility among financial creators: clear and simple explanations, expert knowledge, transparency around risks, and the use of data or research. Conversely, pushing products aggressively, making unrealistic promises, or appearing motivated primarily by fame or financial gain were cited as the most significant trust breakers.

"These insights reinforce that influence comes with responsibility," Wolfe added. "Creators who focus on education, context, and transparency are far more likely to build lasting trust with Canadian investors."

The New Era of Financial Information

The growing role of finfluencers comes as regulators sharpen expectations around online financial content. In December 2025, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued new guidance outlining how existing securities rules apply to financial creators and firms that work with them, emphasizing transparency, disclosure and investor protection.

"Clear standards benefit everyone," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "They help protect investors while supporting responsible creators who are focused on education, accuracy and long-term trust."

This new research supports Global X's broader efforts to better understand investor behaviour and support responsible communication as the financial information landscape continues to evolve. In January 2025, Global X released the results of another investor survey that found Canadian investors' risk appetites had grown.

The full research findings are available on Global X's website here: https://www.globalx.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Global-X-Finfluencer-Infographic-EN.pdf

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $48 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and 156 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

