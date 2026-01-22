TOKN offers exposure to the companies driving the future of financial markets forward through tokenization ecosystem adoption

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of the Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF ("TOKN" or the "ETF"), an equity ETF designed to provide exposure to the growth of companies driving the development and adoption of tokenized financial infrastructure. Units of the ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol TOKN.

The Tokenization Ecosystem

Tokenization is the process of representing real-world assets, rights, or data as digital tokens that can be uniquely identified, transferred, and managed on blockchain-based networks. This can apply across the economy, from everyday items like tickets and collectibles to physical assets and financial instruments such as currencies and securities.

Within financial markets, the tokenization ecosystem represents the financial institutions and technology companies driving the adoption of tokens and stablecoins, including banks, asset managers, exchanges, payment networks, and infrastructure providers supporting trading, settlement, and custody. As demand grows for faster settlement, lower operational friction, and greater transparency, adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins has accelerated, positioning tokenization as a foundational component of the next phase of global financial infrastructure, with on-chain tokenized assets and stablecoins collectively representing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value.

"The shift toward tokenization and stablecoins represents the next generation of financial technology, and we're already seeing meaningful implementation underway across global financial markets," said Ken Chen, Senior Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Index Strategies at Global X. "Our TOKN ETF was built for Canadian investors seeking diversified exposure to the companies building the infrastructure and platforms supporting the future of finance, from trading and distribution to payments, settlement, and custody."

Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF (TOKN)

TOKN seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to the growth of companies that derive meaningful economic exposure from the tokenized asset market, including stablecoin issuers, tokenization platforms, trading and distribution venues, and infrastructure providers for payment, settlement and custody (currently, the Mirae Asset Stablecoins and Tokenization CAD Index).

More details about the ETF are described in the table below:

ETF Name Currency Unit Type Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Management

Fee1 Global X

Tokenization

Ecosystem Index

ETF Canadian

Dollar Class A

Units

(unhedged) TOKN Mirae Asset

Stablecoins and

Tokenization

CAD Index TSX 0.49 %

1 Plus applicable sales tax

As part of its selection criteria, eligible securities within the Mirae Asset Stablecoins and Tokenization CAD Index are categorized into four themes. These themes ensure that TOKN's exposure effectively captures the broader opportunity unfolding within the tokenization and stablecoin adoption space:

Theme Description Relevant Holdings within TOKN Token

Distributors Exchanges/brokerages facilitating tokenized asset

trading, or firms holding a significant share of

corporate reserves in programmable tokens. • Nu Holdings Ltd. • Robinhood Markets Inc. • Coinbase Global Inc. Asset

Tokenizers Companies managing tokenized assets or offering

tokenization services. • Goldman Sachs Inc. • JP Morgan Chase & Co. • HSBC Holdings Plc. Stablecoin

Issuers Companies engaged in issuing fiat-backed

stablecoins. • Fiserv Inc. • Circle Internet Group Inc. • Citigroup Inc. Infrastructure Companies developing infrastructure for token-

based payments, settlements, stablecoin-related

activities, and/or providing institutional-grade

digital-asset custody. • Block Inc. • Visa Inc. • DLocal Limited

Case Study: The Tokenization of U.S. Treasuries

The tokenization of U.S. Treasury securities has emerged as one of the clearest real-world applications of tokenization, with asset managers and financial institutions launching blockchain-based U.S. Treasury products that support faster settlement and improved operational efficiency. Tokenized U.S. Treasuries have already grown into a multi-billion-dollar market, with nearly US$10 billion currently issued on-chain and utilized by major asset managers and funds. Against a U.S. Treasury market exceeding US$30 trillion in outstanding issuance, this early adoption highlights both the practical use cases and the significant long-term growth potential for tokenized fixed-income assets.

"The growth of tokenized U.S. Treasuries shows how tokenization is being applied to core financial instruments, not just cryptocurrencies and emerging asset classes," said Ken Chen. "This supports the thesis that this financial technology is here to stay and will have significant implications for the future of finance. What matters for investors is the ecosystem enabling that adoption, including asset managers, exchanges, custodians, and payment platforms, which is exactly what TOKN is designed to capture."

The ETF closed its initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $48 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and 156 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

