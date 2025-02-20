TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of the Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF ("MTRX" or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

MTRX seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index designed to provide exposure to global publicly listed companies involved in supporting the infrastructure requirements arising from Artificial Intelligence Operations (currently, the Mirae Asset AI Infrastructure CAD Index).

Name Ticker Index Exposure Exchange Management

Fee* Global X Artificial

Intelligence

Infrastructure

Index ETF MTRX Mirae Asset AI Infrastructure CAD Index TSX 0.49 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

While other strategies targeting the artificial intelligence ("AI") investment opportunity provide exposure to companies involved in developing and utilizing AI-related hardware and software, MTRX focuses on the energy infrastructure and components critical to AI's manufacturing and operations, including electronic manufacturers and electricity utility providers.

"While the large language models, like ChatGPT, Claude or DeepSeek, have driven the global conversation around AI, it's important to remember that none of this would be possible without traditional electronic components, like circuits, transistors and diodes," said Alex Smahtin, Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Global X. "Similar to owning the 'picks and shovels' used during the gold rush, we believe that MTRX offers Canadian investors the opportunity to focus on the long-term development and operation of AI, rather than the leading application."

In addition, MTRX also provides exposure to copper and uranium mining companies. While copper is a traditional and key metal for electrical utility construction, the addition of uranium to MTRX's exposure reflects a growing global consensus that nuclear power will be necessary to power the growing energy demands of future AI development.

"AI's rapid expansion is driving an unprecedented surge in electricity demand. Industry forecasts suggest that by 2030, data centers—many of which power AI applications—could consume as much as 8% of total U.S. electricity, up from just 3% in 20221," said Mr. Smahtin. "As AI adoption accelerates, one of the major beneficiaries will be the companies that provide the power and materials needed for its operation." Smahtin added.

1 Source: Goldman Sachs as at April 28, 2024, "AI, data centers and the coming US power demand surge".

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 135 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with the Underlying Indices of the Index ETFs (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Indices"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Indices are accurate or complete or that investment in a Mirae Asset Index or an Index ETF will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Indices are administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in calculation of the Mirae Asset Indices. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Indices or their underlying methodology is accurate or complete.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

All comments, opinions and views expressed are generally based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as advice to purchase or to sell mentioned securities. Before making any investment decision, please consult your investment advisor or advisors.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]