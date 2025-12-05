TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that it will be terminating three of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about February 17, 2026 (the "Termination Date"). The names and ticker symbols of the terminating ETFs are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Exchange Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF EAFL Cboe Canada Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF EMML Cboe Canada Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF FOUR Toronto Stock Exchange

Effective February 6, 2026, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions for securities of the ETFs will be accepted. The ETFs are expected to be delisted at the request of the Manager from Cboe Canada or the Toronto Stock Exchange, as applicable, at the close of business on or about February 10, 2026, with all securities still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining securityholders of an ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro rata basis.

