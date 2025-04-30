TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is launching eleven new ETFs (the "New ETFs"), including a defence sector index ETF and two Bitcoin-focused covered call funds that offer twice monthly distributions to Canadians – the first ETFs in Canada that deliver income more than once per month to unitholders. Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe"), as applicable.

Today's launch expands Global X's index, covered call and enhanced covered call suites, solidifying Global X's position as the provider of one of Canada's largest suites of covered call and enhanced covered call ETFs.

In addition, Global X is also announcing a rebate on one of the New ETFs: the Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF ("REIT"). The Manager has voluntarily agreed to rebate the full 0.25% of the Management Fee ordinarily payable by REIT to the Manager until December 31, 2025 (the "REIT Rebate"). During the REIT Rebate period, the effective Management Fee that Unitholders of REIT will pay will be reduced from 0.25% to 0.00% of the net asset value of REIT. Additionally, the Manager has voluntarily agreed to waive the operating expenses of REIT until the end of the REIT Rebate period. Therefore, the effective management expense ratio ("MER") of REIT is expected to be 0.00% until the end of the REIT Rebate period. REIT remains subject to trading costs, which will be included in REIT's trading expense ratio ("TER").

"So far in 2025, market conditions have prompted many Canadians to take a deeper look at their accounts to ensure they're ready for what may come and are still positioned to achieve their financial goals," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "With these new launches and our rebates, we're aiming to be a partner in helping them achieve that mission. Our new ETFs were developed with these market dynamics in mind, whether to harness increasingly important sectors or to incorporate the potential for greater yield and more frequent income in their investment portfolios."

Index ETFs

The index ETFs are further described in the table below:

*Plus applicable sales tax

"Our expanding suite of benchmark and index ETFs includes first-of-their-kind strategies in Canada that deliver exposure to sectors and industries that are poised for future growth," said Mr. McHaney. "In particular, SHLD offers investors globally diversified exposure to leading companies in the defence technology sector. With geopolitical tensions prompting increased defence spending across Europe and other regions, SHLD provides timely access to this rapidly in-focus sector."

Covered Call ETFs

The covered call ETFs use an increasingly popular strategy that may generate additional income through the sale of option premiums on the underlying holdings. The covered call ETFs are described further in the table below:

ETF Name and Ticker Investment Objective Exchange Management Fee * Global X Equal

Weight Canadian Telecommunications

Covered Call ETF

("RNCC") RNCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an equal-weighted

index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian

telecommunications companies (currently, the Mirae Asset

Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index); and (b)

monthly distributions of dividend and call option premiums. To

mitigate downside risk and generate premiums, RNCC employs

a dynamic covered call option writing program. TSX 0.39 % Global X Bitcoin

Covered Call ETF ("BCCC" and

"BCCC.U") BCCC seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of Bitcoin; and (b)

monthly distributions of call option income. To mitigate

downside risk and generate premiums, BCCC employs a

dynamic covered call option writing program. Cboe 0.65 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

"Bitcoin continues to attract attention among Canadian investors as an alternative asset class," said Mr. McHaney. "We're looking to attract even more attention to cryptocurrency in ETF form by offering exposure to Bitcoin with a novel 'twice monthly' approach to distributions, which means investors may earn income from the additional yield generated through the ETFs' covered call writing program."

Enhanced Covered Call ETFs

In addition to a covered call overlay, the enhanced covered call ETFs use leverage, a strategy that can potentially amplify returns and losses, as well as covered call writing to enhance income generation. The leverage ratio is regularly monitored and maintained at approximately 125% or 1.25x of net asset value ("NAV"). The enhanced covered call ETFs are further described in the table below:

ETF Name and Ticker Investment Objective Exchange Management Fee * Global X Enhanced

Equal Weight

Canadian

Telecommunications

Covered Call ETF

("RNCL") RNCL seeks to provide, to the extent reasonably possible and

net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of

equal-weighted equity securities of Canadian

telecommunications companies (currently, the Mirae Asset

Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index); and (b)

high monthly distributions of dividend and call option income.

To generate premiums, RNCL is exposed to a dynamic covered

call option writing program.



RNCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of

leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETFs

prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to

maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. TSX 0.65 % Global X Enhanced

Russell 2000 Covered

Call ETF ("RSCL") RSCL seeks to provide, to the extent reasonably possible and net

of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of

small-cap securities of the U.S. equity market (currently, the

Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index); and (b) high monthly

distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To

generate premiums, RSCL is exposed to a dynamic covered call

option writing program.



RSCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of

leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETFs

prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to

maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. Cboe 0.85 % Global X Enhanced

Gold Producer Equity

Covered Call ETF

("GLCL") GLCL seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of equity

securities of diversified North American listed gold producers

(currently, the Mirae Asset North American Listed Gold

Producers Index); and (b) high monthly distributions of dividend

income and call option premiums. To generate premiums, GLCL

is exposed to a dynamic covered call option writing program.



GLCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of

leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETFs

prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to

maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. TSX 0.85 % Global X Enhanced

Bitcoin Covered Call

ETF ("BCCL" and

"BCCL.U") BCCL seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of Bitcoin; and (b)

high monthly distributions of call option income. To mitigate

downside risk and generate premiums, BCCL will be exposed to

a dynamic covered call option writing program.



BCCL also employs leverage (not to exceed the limits on use of

leverage described under "Investment Strategies" in the ETFs

prospectus) through cash borrowing and generally endeavours to

maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. Cboe 0.85 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

"Last year, we launched RING, our telecommunications sector offering within our 'Best of Canada' suite," said Mr. McHaney. "Demand for the strategy has driven us to offer both covered call and enhanced covered call versions. With their history of strong dividends and entrenchment in Canada's economy, we believe that our country's leading telecommunications companies can offer investors strong yield potential, especially with the potential benefit of light leverage and covered call overlays."

The New ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX and Cboe Canada, as applicable.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $38 billion of assets under management and 142 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with the Underlying Indices of certain of the Index ETFs (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Indices"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Indices are accurate or complete or that investment in a Mirae Asset Index or an Index ETF will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Indices are administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in the calculation of the Mirae Asset Indices. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Indices or their underlying methodology is accurate or complete.

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF ("RSSX.U"), the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF ("RSCC") and the Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF ("RSCL") (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the RUSSELL 2000 RIC CAPPED INDEX (in this disclaimer, the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company, which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by Frank Russell Company, an affiliate of FTSE International Limited. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of RSSCL. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF ("MEDX") is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by VettaFi LLC or its affiliates (collectively, "VettaFi") or any of its index calculations agents, if any. VettaFi makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the purchasers or owners of MEDX or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in MEDX particularly or the ability of the VettaFi Global Healthcare Technology 20 Index (the "Index") to track general market performance. VettaFi's only relationship to Global X Investments Canada Inc. is the licensing of the Index which is determined, composed and calculated without regard to Global X Investments Canada Inc. or MEDX. VettaFi is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of MEDX to be issued. VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing or trading of MEDX.

VettaFi® and "VettaFi Equal Weight Global Healthcare IndexSM are servicemarks of VettaFi and their use is granted under a license from VettaFi. Neither VettaFi nor any of its index calculation agents, if any, guarantee the accuracy and/or completeness of the Index or any data included therein and neither VettaFi nor its agents shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, interruptions or defects therein. VettaFi makes no warranty, express or implied, representations or promises, as to results to be obtained by Global X Investments Canada Inc. or any other person or entity from the use of the Index or any data included therein. VettaFi makes no express or implied warranties, representations or promises, regarding the originality, merchantability, suitability, or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall VettaFi or its index calculation agents, if any, have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential, or other damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]