GLOBAL X INVESTMENTS CANADA INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL VALUATION FOR THE TERMINATING ETFs

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated January 10, 2025, that the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on March 18, 2025, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, March 24, 2025. The ETFs' final net asset value ("NAV"), distribution and termination proceeds per security are as follows:

ETF Ticker Ex-Distribution NAV per security Income Distribution per security Final Net Proceeds of Termination per security Currency of Final NAV Global X Carbon Credits ETF CARB 7.11651356 - 7.11651356 CAD Global X ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Corporate Class ETF HRAA 12.16144649 - 12.16144649 CAD Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB 21.44665031 0.19869406 21.64534437 CAD Global X Metaverse ETF MTAV 29.70729839 - 29.70729839 CAD

Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding securities of the applicable ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those securityholders.

Income distributions, if any, are indicated in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each securityholder is the sum of the ex-distribution NAV per security plus the income distributions per security indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable ETF(s).

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 131 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

