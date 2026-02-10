TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing that it is permanently reducing the annual management fees (the "Fee Reduction") for the Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF ("HMP" or the "ETF"), effective today.

HMP seeks to provide unitholders with a high level of income by investing primarily in a portfolio of Canadian municipal bonds denominated in Canadian dollars.

Effective February 10, 2026, the annual Management Fee of HMP will be permanently reduced from 0.29% of the net asset value of the units of HMP, plus applicable sales tax, to 0.25% of the net asset value of the Units of HMP, plus applicable sales tax.

The Fee Reduction for HMP is further described in the table below:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Previous Management

Fee1 New

Management Fee1 effective February 10, 2026 Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF HMP Canadian Municipal Bonds Toronto Stock Exchange 0.29 % 0.25 %

1Plus applicable sales taxes

The ETF is sub-advised by Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera"), one of Canada's largest fixed income managers. Fiera uses independent credit analysis to select issuers high in quality and yield, as well as allocation flexibility to tactically manage the non-rated risk of the portfolio.

By focusing on Canadian municipal bonds that have a lower-risk profile compared to investment-grade corporate bonds, HMP offers exposure to a stable and reliable asset class known for its relatively low default rates.

The investment objectives, strategies, and existing name for HMP, as outlined in its prospectus, remain the same.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $50 billion of assets under management as of January 31, 2026, and 156 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

About Fiera Capital Corporation ( www.fieracapital.com )

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

