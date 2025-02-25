TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of U.S. dollar-denominated units of the Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF (the "ETF" or "CBIL"). U.S. dollar units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol CBIL.U.

CBIL seeks to provide interest income through exposure to Government of Canada Treasury Bills ("T-Bills") with remaining maturities generally less than 3 months. Across the fixed-income spectrum, T-Bills are generally considered to be amongst the lowest-risk investments available to investors, given that they are short-term securities backed by the creditworthiness of large federal governments.

Name Ticker Exposure Exchange Management Fee* Global X 0-3 Month T-

Bill ETF CBIL

(CAD Units)

CBIL.U

(USD Units) Government of Canada T-Bills

with remaining maturities

generally less than 3 months TSX 0.10 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

The ETF will make distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

"For Canadians looking for an easier way to manage their U.S. dollar exposure, CBIL.U offers investors a secure, liquid, tradable solution for U.S. dollar holdings that generate monthly interest, without the need to open or maintain a U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposit account," said Chris McHaney, EVP, Head of Investment Management and Strategy at Global X.

With the launch of U.S. dollar units of the ETF, investors may, subject to their investment dealer's policies, now have the ability to "journal" back and forth between CBIL.U and its Canadian dollar-denominated units trading under the ticker symbol CBIL.

The ETF can also be used as a way for USD holdings to benefit from the Canadian dollar potentially strengthening against its U.S. counterpart and could be attractive in a period when the Bank of Canada's overnight rate is higher than the U.S. Federal Reserve's target rate.

Additionally, through a maneuver known as "Norbert's Gambit", investors could potentially inexpensively convert between the U.S. and Canadian dollar through a discount brokerage.

"CBIL provides investors an opportunity to express their investment thesis, earn monthly income and manage their Canadian and U.S. dollar exposure through Canadian T-Bills, which are short-term securities backed by the creditworthiness of the Canadian government," said Chris McHaney.

While the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation does not cover CBIL, T-Bills are backed by the Government of Canada, which has never defaulted on its debt obligations. CBIL is a money market fund within the definition set out in National Instrument 81-102.

CBIL and CBIL.U are two trading symbols for the same exchange traded fund and share the same CUSIP number. The base currency of the ETF remains Canadian dollars. There is no difference in the underlying exposure of Canadian dollar-denominated Units and U.S. dollar-denominated Units. The only difference is the currency they trade in.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 136 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

CBIL and CBIL.U may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events because fund assets are concentrated in a particular issue, issuer or issuers, country, market segment, or asset class. While Canadian Treasury obligations are fully backed by the Canadian government, such securities are nonetheless subject to credit risk (i.e. the risk that the issuing government may be, or be perceived to be, unable or unwilling to honour its financial obligations, such as making payments). For a full description of the associated risks, please refer to the fund's prospectus at www.GlobalX.ca.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

