TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") announced today that it has completed its changes (the "Changes") for three exchange-traded funds, collectively, the Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF ("PPLN"), Global X Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Index ETF ("CHPS") and Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF ("UTIL", and together with PPLN and CHPS, the "ETFs").

The Changes follow approvals by unitholders of the ETFs at special meetings held on February 27, 2025. The Changes are outlined below and are effective at the opening of trading today, March 4, 2025.

"With these changes, including a management fee reduction for both of PPLN and UTIL, we're confident these three ETFs will continue to deliver potential opportunity and value for Canadian investors," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X.

Changes of Investment Objectives

The changes to each ETF's investment objective are as follows:

ETF Prior Investment Objective New Investment Objective PPLN PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Pipelines & Energy Services Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Pipelines & Energy Services Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of certain Canadian oil and gas companies in the Midstream Sector. PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian Pipeline companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Pipeline Index). CHPS CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the production and development of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Currently, CHPS seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Capped Global Semiconductor Index, net of expenses. CHPS seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times. CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index designed to provide exposure to public companies listed on select US exchanges that are engaged in the AI semiconductor value chain (currently, the PHLX US AI Semiconductor Index). UTIL UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index that seeks to provide exposure to the performance of TSX-listed high dividend-paying utility services companies. Currently, UTIL seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index, net of expenses. UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian utilities companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index).

CHPS no longer seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times as part of its fundamental investment objective.

Changes to ETF Names

The Manager has changed the names of each ETF to the names set forth in the following table, effective at the opening of trading today, March 4, 2025.The ticker symbols of each ETF remain the same.

Ticker Symbol Prior ETF Name New ETF Name PPLN Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF UTIL Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF Global X Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Index ETF

Changes to Management Fees

The management fees for each of PPLN and UTIL have been lowered as set forth in the following table and are effective at the opening of trading today, March 4, 2025.

Ticker Symbol Prior Management Fee New Management Fee* PPLN 0.55 % 0.25 % UTIL 0.50 % 0.25 %

*Plus applicable sales tax.

Changes to the Distribution Policy of PPLN

The Manager has changed the distribution policy for PPLN as set forth in the following table, effective at the opening of trading today, March 4, 2025. The distribution policy for each of CHPS and UTIL remain unchanged.

Ticker Symbol Prior Distribution Policy New Distribution Policy PPLN It is anticipated that PPLN will make distributions to its respective Unitholders on a quarterly basis, at the discretion of the Manager. Such distributions will be paid in cash unless a Unitholder is participating in the Reinvestment Plan. It is anticipated that PPLN will make distributions to its respective Unitholders on a monthly basis. Such distributions will be paid in cash unless a Unitholder is participating in the Reinvestment Plan.

Further details regarding the Changes can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

