TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") has announced today that it intends to consolidate shares of certain BetaPro ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") as indicated in the table below.

Share Consolidations

After the close of trading on November 26, 2025, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the shares of the Consolidating ETFs will be consolidated based on the ratios set out below:

Consolidating ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Silver -2x Daily Bear ETF SLVD 1:8 BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials™ -2x Daily Bear ETF CFOD 1:5 BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF GDXD 1:5 BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF VOLX 1:4

The shares of the Consolidating ETFs will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on November 27, 2025, the effective date of the consolidation.

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Global X reserves the right to cancel or amend these consolidations if deemed appropriate to do so before the effective date of November 27, 2025.

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with these consolidations. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidations. Shareholders who have questions regarding the impact of these corporate actions should contact their brokerage firm.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $46 billion of assets under management as of October 31, 2025, and 154 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro Products consist of our Daily Bull and Daily Bear ETFs (the "Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs"), Inverse ETFs (the "Inverse ETFs"), and our BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF (the "VIX ETF") and can offer opportunities for enhanced returns or hedging strategies, but it's essential to understand and accept the associated risks. Leveraged ETFs aim to amplify the returns of an underlying index, which can lead to higher gains, but they also magnify losses in downturns. Similarly, inverse ETFs seek to profit from declines in the underlying index, meaning they can perform inversely to the market, but losses can accumulate quickly if the market moves against expectations. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value. Investors should be aware of and understand their risk tolerance and capacity, and conduct their research before investing. An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment.

Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

