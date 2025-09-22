GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending September 30, 2025, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be September 29, 2025.

Ticker Symbol ETF Name Cash Distribution per Security Frequency CNDX Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.21600 Quarterly DLR Global X US Dollar Currency ETF(1) $0.11000 Quarterly DLR.U $0.11000 Quarterly EAFX Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF(2) $0.15900 Quarterly EAFX.U $0.15900 Quarterly ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF $0.14200 Quarterly HAL Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF $0.17300 Quarterly HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF $0.20000 Quarterly HMMJ Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(3) $0.02900 Quarterly HMMJ.U $0.02900 Quarterly INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF $0.06600 Quarterly MEDX Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF $0.09300 Quarterly RSSX Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF(4) $0.11000 Quarterly RSSX.U $0.11000 Quarterly UBNK Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF $0.12300 Quarterly USSX Global X S&P 500 Index ETF(5) $0.07100 Quarterly USSX.U $0.07100 Quarterly BKCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF $0.14500 Monthly BKCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF $0.24000 Monthly BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF $0.11000 Monthly CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.07500 Monthly CASH Global X High Interest Savings ETF $0.09960 Monthly CBIL Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(6) $0.10080 Monthly CBIL.U $0.10080 Monthly CNCC Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.08250 Monthly CNCL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly EACC Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.13000 Monthly EACL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.16000 Monthly EMCC Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly EMCL Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.20500 Monthly ENCC Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.12000 Monthly ENCL Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.26000 Monthly EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly EQCL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.22000 Monthly GLCC Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.28000 Monthly GLCL Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.20000 Monthly GRCC Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.16000 Monthly HAB Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF $0.03600 Monthly HAD Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF $0.02800 Monthly HAF Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF $0.03400 Monthly HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF $0.03500 Monthly HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF $0.09170 Monthly HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF $0.03500 Monthly HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.05000 Monthly HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.03000 Monthly HFR Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF $0.03100 Monthly HGRW Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF $0.05000 Monthly HGY Global X Gold Yield ETF $0.06000 Monthly HMP Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF $0.02750 Monthly HPR Global X Active Preferred Share ETF $0.04200 Monthly HYBR Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF $0.04150 Monthly LPAY Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(7) $0.15500 Monthly LPAY.U $0.15500 Monthly MPAY Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(7) $0.13500 Monthly MPAY.U $0.13500 Monthly NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF $0.07440 Monthly PAYL Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.13500 Monthly PAYM Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.11500 Monthly PAYS Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.09000 Monthly PPLN Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF $0.05450 Monthly QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF(8) $0.12000 Monthly QQCC.U $0.12000 Monthly QQCL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF $0.29500 Monthly REIT Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF $0.08700 Monthly RING Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF $0.07500 Monthly RNCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF $0.20000 Monthly RNCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF $0.24700 Monthly RSCC Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF(9) $0.21000 Monthly RSCC.U $0.21000 Monthly RSCL Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $0.30000 Monthly SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF $0.06500 Monthly SPAY Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(7) $0.10500 Monthly SPAY.U $0.10500 Monthly UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(10) $0.17500 Monthly UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(11) $0.16550 Monthly USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF(12) $0.12000 Monthly USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $0.24500 Monthly UTIL Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF $0.08280 Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be September 29, 2025. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about October 7, 2025.

(1) Distributions for the Global X US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.15165 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (2) Distributions for the Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EAFX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EAFX is $0.21921 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EAFX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars (3) Distributions for Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.02104 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (4) Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker RSSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSSX is $0.15165 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded RSSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (5) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USSX is $ 0.09788 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars (6) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker CBIL.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CBIL.U is $0.0731 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded CBIL.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (7) Distributions for Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.14476 per security, for MPAY is $0.18612 per security and for LPAY is $0.21369 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (8) Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker QQCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQCC.U is $0.08704 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded QQCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (9) Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker RSCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSCC.U is $0.15232 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded RSCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (10) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (11) Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (12) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16544 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $44 billion of assets under management and 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]