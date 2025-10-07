TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing that it is permanently reducing the annual management fees (the "Fee Reduction") for the Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ("CNDX") and the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF ("QQQX.U").

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (CNDX)

CNDX provides exposure to the performance of the S&P/TSX 60™ Index – Canada's premier benchmark for large-capitalization companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since its launch on May 14, 2024, CNDX has accumulated more than $535 million in assets under management, as of October 1, 2025.

Earlier this year, the annual management fee of CNDX was temporarily reduced to zero basis points (0.00%), effective until December 31, 2025 (the "Rebate Period"). With the upcoming end of the Rebate Period, Global X will permanently reduce the annual management fee for CNDX.

Effective January 1, 2026, the annual Management Fee of CNDX will be permanently reduced from 0.13% of the net asset value of the units of CNDX, plus applicable sales tax, to 0.09% of the net asset value of the Units of CNDX, plus applicable sales tax.

As of January 1, 2026, CNDX is expected to have the lowest permanent management fee of any fully replicated Canadian-listed ETF tracking the S&P/TSX 60.

"We've listened to what's important for investors, financial advisors, and institutional money managers, and we've worked hard to find alignment in their business to bring forward the most cost-effective ETF for investing in the S&P/TSX 60," says Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy at Global X. "Our goal is to be the asset management partner of choice for any investors' portfolio and this management fee change on CNDX is testament to that."

The Fee Reduction for CNDX is further described in the table below:

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Target

Exposure Exchange Permanent

Management

Fee1 until

December 31, 2025 Management

Fee1 During the

Rebate Period

ending

December 31,

2025 New

Management

Fee1 as of

January 1,

2026 Global X

S&P/TSX

60 Index

ETF CNDX S&P/TSX

60™ Index Toronto

Stock

Exchange 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.09 %

1 Plus applicable sales tax

Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQX.U)

QQQX.U provides exposure to the performance of the Nasdaq-100® Index – a major, technology-dominant U.S. benchmark that tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The ETF is available in both Canadian currency-denominated units ("QQQX") and U.S. dollar-denominated units (QQQX.U). Since its launch on May 14, 2024, the ETF has accumulated more than $440 million in assets under management, as of October 1, 2025.

Effective October 7, 2025, the annual management fee of QQQX.U will be permanently reduced from 0.25% of the net asset value of the units of QQQX.U, plus applicable sales tax, to 0.15% of the net asset value of the units of QQQX.U, plus applicable sales tax. The Fee Reduction is also applicable to the Canadian dollar-denominated units, traded under the ticker symbol QQQX.

"As of today, we are proud to announce that QQQX.U is Canada's lowest-cost Nasdaq-100 ETF," says Chris McHaney. "In addition to offering the ETF in both Canadian and U.S. dollar-denominated units, Global X also maintains the largest suite of Nasdaq-100® focused ETFs in Canada within our broader suite, including strategies that offer covered call, lightly leveraged, and lightly leveraged covered call exposure."

The Fee Reduction for QQQX.U is further described in the table below:

ETF

Name Ticker

Symbol Traded

Currency Target

Exposure Exchange Management

Fee1 Prior to

October 7,

2025 New Management

Fee1 as of

October 7, 2025 Global X

Nasdaq-

100 Index

ETF QQQX Canadian

Dollar Nasdaq-

100®

Index Toronto

Stock

Exchange 0.25 % 0.15 % QQQX.U U.S.

Dollar

1 Plus applicable sales tax

The investment objectives, strategies, and existing names for CNDX and QQQX.U, as outlined in their prospectus, remain the same.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $44 billion of assets under management as at September 30, 2025, and 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

"Standard & Poor®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"). The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which, with its affiliates, is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global

Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745 [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc. (647) 289-3324 [email protected]