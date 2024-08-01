GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT FEE REBATE TO 0% FOR ENHANCED GROWTH ETF SUITE

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce rebates (the "Rebates") on the annual management fees on each of the ETFs within its suite of Enhanced Growth ETFs (the "Rebated ETFs" or the "Enhanced Growth ETFs"), effective today.

The effective annual management fee for each of the Rebated ETFs for the remainder of the calendar year ending December 31, 2024, will be zero basis points (0.00%), plus applicable sales taxes.

The Rebated ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, including the costs of leverage, which are included in the Management Expense Ratio ("MER") and are still subject to trading costs which are included in the Trading Expense Ratio ("TER").

The Rebated ETFs are further described in the table below:

*Plus applicable sales tax

The Rebated ETFs are part of Global X's suite of Enhanced Growth ETFs, which include funds that use leverage, a strategy that can potentially magnify both gains and losses. These Enhanced Growth ETFs aim to generate approximately 1.25x the return of their underlying index.

To do this, each of the Enhanced Growth ETFs creates leverage using cash borrowing and invests, on a leveraged basis, in a related ETF managed by Global X. To ensure risk is limited to the capital invested, each of the Enhanced Growth ETFs is regularly monitored and seeks to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%, or 1.25x, of its net asset value ("NAV").

"Light leverage is an increasingly popular strategy that can make sense for investors seeking to achieve or accelerate their journey towards their investing goals," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "That's why we built our Enhanced Growth ETF suite – to offer Canadians more choice for investing in some of the world's most popular indices and the ability to amplify that exposure for greater effect. With the added benefit of this management fee rebate, that light leverage can go even further."

The Rebates are effective August 1, 2024. For more information on the Global X family of Enhanced Growth ETFs, investors can visit www.GlobalX.ca/Enhanced-Growth-ETFs.

For more information about CANL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/CANL

For more information about BNKL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/BNKL

For more information about USSL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/USSL

For more information about QQQL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/QQQL

For more information about EAFL, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/EAFL

For more information about EMML, please visit: www.GlobalX.ca/Product/EMML

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $34 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Each of the Enhanced ETFs are alternative investment fund ("Alternative ETFs") within the meaning of the National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("NI 81-102") and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash, to short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds and to employ leverage of up to 300% of net asset value. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the Alternative ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in ETF Shares of such Alternative ETF decreases in value. The Alternative ETFs will comply with all requirements of NI 81-102, as such requirements may be modified by exemptive relief obtained on behalf of the ETF.

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. and any related funds.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2024 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745; [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]