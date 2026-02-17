TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated December 5, 2025, that the exchange traded funds (the "Terminating ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada, as applicable, at the close of business on February 10, 2026, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, February 17, 2026. The Terminating ETFs' final net asset value ("NAV"), distribution and termination proceeds per unit are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Ex-Distribution

NAV per Unit Reinvested Non-

Cash Income

Distribution per

Unit

Final Net

Proceeds of

Termination per Unit Currency

of Final NAV

Exchange

Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF

FOUR

58.57691 0.09354 58.57691 CAD

Toronto Stock Exchange Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF EAFL

27.80828 2.49860 27.80828 CAD

Cboe Canada

Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF EMML

30.35196 3.53159 30.35196 CAD

Cboe Canada



Unitholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable Terminating ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the applicable Terminating ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those unitholders.

The non-cash distributions, indicated as "Reinvested Non-Cash Income Distribution per Unit" in the table above (the "Non-Cash Distributions"), will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable distributions and used to increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective Terminating ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions will be automatically reinvested in additional units of the respective Terminating ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the Terminating ETFs, and the net asset value of the Terminating ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions.

