TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") today announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to two of its ETFs.

The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and are detailed in the table below:

ETF Ticker Previous Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index

Corporate Class ETF HCRE Medium Medium to High Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index

Corporate Class ETF HEWB Medium Medium to High

These changes are the result of an annual review conducted in accordance with a standardized investment risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Global X Funds") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Global X Funds. The Global X Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

