TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and Webull Canada ("Webull"), an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation, today announce the launch of the BetaPro Biggest Winner Trading Competition (the "Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund ("ETF") investment contest of Canadian-listed ETFs.

The Biggest Winner allows eligible Canadian investors to learn about ETF investing and trading in a simulated risk-free environment while competing for real cash prizes. Participants open a simulated online brokerage account with a starting balance of $100,000 in virtual Canadian dollars ("Fantasy Funds") where no actual money will be traded. They can then use these fantasy funds to virtually trade any ETF listed on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada Exchange Inc. ("Cboe"). Entry and participation in the contest are free, with no purchase necessary.

In partnership with Webull Canada, this year's Biggest Winner trading competition will operate through Webull's investment platform, accessible through its desktop and mobile apps. Registration through the Webull Canada trading platform is required to participate in the Biggest Winner. Canadians interested in participating can register for the competition here:

The BetaPro Biggest Winner Simulated ETF Trading Competition.

The Biggest Winner is also supported by TSX – Canada's largest equity exchange and home to the majority of Canadian-listed ETFs – as a platinum sponsor. Cboe is also a supporting gold sponsor.

Now in its 14th year, the Biggest Winner starts today and runs for six weeks, ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on October 24, 2025.

"This truly is our biggest, Biggest Winner competition yet – bigger cash prizes, more ETFs to choose from, and a richer trading experience through the Webull investing platform," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "With more than 1,500 ETFs available in Canada to be harnessed in this competition, the ways to trade – and win – are incredible and vast. Best of luck to everyone!"

In recognition of the renaming of the competition under the BetaPro suite of ETFs – Canada's largest family of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs – and the support of Webull Canada as partner and platform host for the competition, the available cash prizes for the top three winning participants have been doubled, with more than $40,000 CAD available to be won.

"We are continually looking to create opportunities for investors to learn, practice, and grow with confidence," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "Our partnership with Global X delivers on that mission, giving the Biggest Winner trading competition participants the chance to showcase their expertise while leveraging Webull's suite of trading tools."

The prizes include a first-place prize of $20,000 awarded to the contestant with the highest six-week cumulative return, while the runner-up will receive $10,000 and $5,000 for the third-place finisher. In addition, six weekly prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to the contestants with the best single-week return.

"We're thrilled to once again collaborate with Global X on their 'BetaPro Biggest Winner' Trading Competition," said Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange. "This contest is a great way for Canadian investors to educate themselves about how ETFs can be used to match their investment needs in an engaging and fun way. "

The top three grand prize winners will be flown out to Toronto, Ontario to take part in a market close at TSX, where they will join the Global X and Webull Canada teams for a market event and receive their winnings.

The Biggest Winner will also host a random weekly draw accessible for competition participants who executed three or more trades in the previous week. Each week, one lucky trader will be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Through its previous 13 editions, the Biggest Winner competitions have hosted approximately 30,000 Canadian participants and awarded more than $200,000 in cash prizes.

For the third year in a row, Global X is proud to highlight The Biggest Winner's "Featured Traders." Participants in the Biggest Winner will be able to follow the progress of ten featured traders within the competition platform. The Featured Trader roster includes:

Matt Shoss , Financial Creator (@matt.shoss), London, Ontario

, Financial Creator (@matt.shoss), Joyee Yang , Financial Creator (@joyeeyan0, @joyeeeyangg, @joyeeyang), Toronto, ON

, Financial Creator (@joyeeyan0, @joyeeeyangg, @joyeeyang), Adriano Starineiri, Financial Creator (@PassiveIncomeInvesting), Montreal, QC

Erica Villani , Financial Creator (@PassiveIncomeInvesting), Montreal, QC

, Financial Creator (@PassiveIncomeInvesting), Zac Hartley , Financial Creator (@zac__hartley), Calgary, AB

, Financial Creator (@zac__hartley), Max Nicholson , CEO, Blossom Social (@lilmaplemax), Toronto, ON

, CEO, (@lilmaplemax), Rahul Arora , Financial Creator (@rahulensky), Toronto, ON

, Financial Creator (@rahulensky), Shay Huang , Financial Creator (@HumbledTraderOfficial, @HumbledTrader), Vancouver, BC

, Financial Creator (@HumbledTraderOfficial, @HumbledTrader), Tony Dong , ETF Writer and Analyst (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com/), British Columbia

, ETF Writer and Analyst (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com/), Jessica Morgan , Financial Creator (@canadianbudget), Toronto, ON

To register for the Biggest Winner, for full contest rules, and to access ETF educational materials, please visit the link here: The BetaPro Biggest Winner Simulated ETF Trading Competition.

About BetaPro by Global X (www.BetaPro.ca)

The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $44 billion of assets under management and 147 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges, as at September 1, 2025. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

About Webull Canada (www.Webull.ca)

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including US and CA stocks, options, cash management, margins, and TFSAs & RRSPs. Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com

