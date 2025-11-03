TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and Webull Canada ("Webull") are pleased to announce that Joseph Jenkins from Etobicoke, Ontario, is the grand prize winner of the 14th BetaPro Biggest Winner Simulated Trading Competition (the "Competition"). With the highest six-week cumulative return of 252.85% – the highest return ever achieved across all past Biggest Winner competitions, Joseph has been awarded the grand prize of $20,000.

In addition to taking home the top prize, Mr. Jenkins also won $2,000 additional in cash prizes for his weekly return achievements in Week 3 and Week 4 of the competition.

"The competition provided an excellent opportunity to test my strategies in a structured environment while discovering new trading vehicles," said Mr. Jenkins. "I learned that many of my actively traded equities can be accessed through Canadian ETFs, allowing me to avoid foreign exchange fees while maintaining exposure to quality assets. Additionally, I discovered multiple hedging strategies beyond traditional options trading, which has expanded my risk management toolkit significantly."

The Competition, which ran from September 15 to October 24, 2025, saw more than 3,000 participants completing approximately 45,000 trades over the six-week trading period. Contestants were provided with a fantasy fund brokerage account, with a balance of $100,000 in notional Canadian dollars. Contestants used these fantasy funds to place simulated trades among more than 1,000 ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada.

For Mr. Jenkins, his key to success was a systematic rotation in and out of leveraged ETFs, taking entry and exit points based on his observations on institutional money flow through accumulation patterns and technical breakouts.

"I identified ETFs that demonstrated strong momentum and scale out of positions post-breakout and immediately rotated capital into accumulating assets that hadn't yet broken out," said Mr. Jenkins. "This systematic rotation strategy allowed me to compound returns efficiently throughout the competition period."

The runner-up, Joban Singh of Vancouver, British Columbia, secured his second-place position with a cumulative return of 248.73%, earning him $10,000 in this year's Competition. In addition to being the runner-up in the Competition, Mr. Singh also took home two $1,000 prizes for achieving the highest single-week returns during Week 1 and Week 4 of the Competition.

"I found the competition to be highly engaging and educational. It provided an enjoyable opportunity to explore various ETF strategies and observe the performance of BetaPro and Global X products in dynamic market conditions," said Mr. Singh. "I concentrated on momentum trades in sectors exhibiting strong short-term trends, while maintaining a vigilant eye on risk management while mainly trading leveraged sector ETFs, especially in gold and technology, to take advantage of quick market shifts."

Global X and Webull are also recognizing the third-place participant, Diljot Deol of Surrey, British Columbia, who achieved a 199.14% portfolio return and earned $5,000 for his efforts. Mr. Deol also achieved the highest weekly returns in Week 5 and Week 6, netting an additional $2,000 in prize earnings.

"I really enjoyed the competition. It was fun to trade and see how my choices worked in real time. I learned a lot about ETFs, market moves, and how important it is to be patient and not rush into trades," said Mr. Deol. "In my 'real' portfolio, my trading style is slower and more careful. I invest in ETFs for long-term growth and sometimes add a few short-term trades for extra returns. The BetaPro Biggest Winner competition helped me learn how to better manage trading risk."

In addition to the prizes for the top three participants, the Competition also awarded weekly $1,000 cash prizes for the best single-week returns, as well as $100 Amazon gift cards for eligible participants who completed more than three trades each week and were selected via a random draw.

The three most-traded ETFs are a part of Global X's BetaPro family of tactical ETFs: the BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HNU"), the BetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HND"), and the BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF ("GDXU").

"This was a record year for the Biggest Winner, with our highest number of participants yet! Thank you to the thousands of Canadians that joined us this year to build, improve and test their ETF trading skills," said Rohit Mehta, President & CEO of Global X. "Congratulations to this year's champion, Joseph Jenkins, who earned the top spot this year with the biggest return we've seen, to date. The Biggest Winner continues to grow every year. That's a testament to the growing popularity of ETFs among Canadians and the importance of investor education. Our milestone Biggest Winner 15 is already in the works for 2026 – we can't wait to host more Canadians and offer them the opportunity to explore and achieve their ETF trading potential."

In partnership with Webull Canada, this year's Biggest Winner trading competition operated through Webull's investment platform, accessible through its desktop and mobile apps.

"We're thrilled with the success of the BetaPro Biggest Winner Trading Competition," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "Participants had a risk-free environment to test trading strategies and get direct experience using Webull's array of advanced tools. We hope the skills and insights gained will lead to more informed investing decisions in the real world. Congratulations to Joseph, Joban and Kulwinder, and everyone who took part."

In addition to being one of the listing exchanges for the ETFs traded by participants in the Competition, TSX was also a sponsor of the Competition.

On November 7, 2025, Global X, Webull and TSX will host a special Market Close event to celebrate the end of the Biggest Winner 14 and to congratulate the winners on their success, alongside Canadian financial creators and partners that also participated in this year's Competition.

"On behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, I'd like to congratulate Joseph Jenkins for winning the Biggest Winner Competition," said Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange. "His success is a clear testament to how this Competition effectively allows both new and experienced investors to explore and strategically leverage the ever-evolving opportunities that Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have to offer."

In total, more than $42,500 in cash prizes were awarded as part of the Competition.

