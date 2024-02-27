GLOBAL WELCOMES A RECORD-BREAKING 11 SPONSORS FOR SEASON 12 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

New Series Sponsors Include Samsung, Tonybet, Sunwing, INFINITI Canada, SoCIAL LITE, and ENDY with First-Time Custom Series Integrations and Digital Campaigns



TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced 11 leading sponsors, including six new and five returning, joining Season 12 of Big Brother Canada. Setting a new record for the highest number of client partnerships in the series to date, BBCAN ushers back premium sponsors including WINNERS, Wendy's®, Skip and Philips Sonicare Oral Care, and welcomes first-time sponsors Samsung, Tonybet, Sunwing, INFINITI Canada, SoCIAL LITE, and ENDY, with one additional surprise sponsor to be announced in-show later in the season. Hitting a variety of industry verticals including fashion, food, consumer goods, and entertainment, #BBCAN12 sponsors will introduce an innovative and unique dynamic to the in-show custom rooms, challenges, and prizing, while seamlessly integrating their brands into the season.

"Big Brother Canada continues to make and break records by securing an outstanding 11 sponsors for its 12th season and the highest valued grand prize the series has ever had," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, Advertising Revenue, Corus Entertainment. "After more than a decade of new seasons, these landmark achievements demonstrate the power of the series and underscores the confidence our clients have in Big Brother Canada, offering them the creative and innovative flexibility to integrate their brands like no other series in Canada."

Big Brother Canada's series sponsorships are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus' full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short-and long-form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements, and integrations.

#BBCAN12 SPONSORS

WINNERS (RETURNING)

Back for a third consecutive year is WINNERS, dressing the houseguests in the best brand name fashion, footwear and accessories all season long! As part of the grand prize, the #BBCAN12 winner will receive $10,000 for a brand-new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS. With their amazing prices on high quality fashion, it will be the sartorial win of the season! This season will also feature a collection of in-show integrations including a new ensemble for each HOH winner to rock for the week and beyond, and selections of stylish looks all throughout the season.

Samsung (NEW)

First-time sponsor Samsung debuts the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on #BBCAN12, featuring Galaxy AI functions including Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate and a suite of AI-powered camera tools. Samsung will provide houseguests and fans with an exciting look at everything the Galaxy S24 Series has to offer throughout the season from inside the house, and multiple in-show custom tasks. Plus, the winner will take home a $10,000 Samsung Galaxy prize pack.

Tonybet (NEW)

New iGaming partner Tonybet is bringing back the official BBCAN Fantasy Pool and will feature an in-show challenge. Plus, Tonybet will contribute $10,000 to the grand prize.

Wendy's® (RETURNING)

Returning for a seventh consecutive year, established #BBCAN brand partner Wendy's® is back with the crowd-pleaser "Drive Thru" pantry for HOH winners to order their Wendy's® Breakfast menu items and talk through their game strategy. Plus, new this season, Wendy's® is giving viewers a chance to win a VIP trip to attend this season's finale.

Skip (RETURNING)

Did somebody say Skip? Yup, we did. #BBCAN welcomes back Skip for 2024! Throughout the season, Big Brother Canada houseguests will be able to order whatever they like from across the Skip network. Whether it's their favourite meals and snacks or go-to groceries and retail items, Skip will be delivering direct to the exclusive Skip room in the #BBCAN house! Plus, the last houseguest standing will win a year's worth of Skip.

Philips Sonicare Oral Care (RETURNING)

Returning for its third consecutive year is Philips Sonicare Oral Care. In a custom challenge, houseguests will compete to win a $5,000 cash prize! Also, the #BBCAN house will be stocked with Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrushes, Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrushes and Philips Sonicare Power Flossers, displayed in the main bathroom and HOH bathroom. New this year, the #BBCAN12 winner will take home a cash prize of $10,000 from Phillips Sonicare Oral Care.

Sunwing (NEW)

Sunwing Vacations, Canada's preferred all inclusive vacation provider and one of Big Brother Canada's newest sponsors, has partnered with the Cuba Tourist Board to bring some tropical vibes to the #BBCAN12 house! This season, the houseguests will have every opportunity to relax and unwind in the new Sunwing-inspired room, and compete in a customized Sunwing POV challenge that is sure to bring the heat. As part of the grand prize offering, one lucky houseguest will also win an unforgettable all inclusive beach vacation with Sunwing Vacations to Cuba.

INFINITI CANADA (NEW)

Joining this season, INFINITI Canada is the official luxury automotive partner for #BBCAN. The INFINITI custom room will feature a brand-new 2024 INFINITI QX60 SUV parked inside the house for the houseguests to explore. Additionally, a luxurious 2024 INFINITI QX60 SUV awaits as a component of the coveted grand prize.

SoCIAL LITE (NEW)

Cheers to Canada's Original Vodka Soda SoCIAL LITE joining #BBCAN12. Houseguests will stay refreshed this season with low sugar, low calorie alcoholic beverages from newest partner SoCIAL LITE. Watch for an exciting, custom in-show SoCIAL LITE challenge happening this season!

ENDY (NEW)

In a first-time sponsorship, ENDY is partnering with Big Brother Canada for an in-show integration, as the official mattress provider of #BBCAN12. ENDY will be delighting the houseguests with new mattresses for the entire house, and sleep eye masks for a few incremental moments of rest throughout the season. They'll need it for when the houseguests spring into action for their custom challenge.

11th SPONSOR

Expect the unexpected! A surprise sponsor joins #BBCAN with an in-show integration. More details about this partnership will be announced in-show at a later date.

Big Brother Canada premieres its 12th season Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Global and STACKTV. Then, Big Brother Canada airs Wednesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (EVICTION) (moves to 9:30 p.m.ET/PT the following week) and Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (HOH).



This season, #BBCAN12 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction). Season 12 houseguests are competing for over $200,000 in cash and prizes including $100,000 cash, $10,000 from Tonybet, $10,000 provided by Philips Sonicare Oral Care, a Year's Worth of Skip, a Brand-New Wardrobe Courtesy of WINNERS, a $10,000 Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack, an Unforgettable Cuban Beach Vacation with Sunwing, and a Brand-New 2024 INFINITI QX60 SUV.



For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the Digital Dailies, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 12 live and on demand with STACKTV and access past seasons on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Plus, the anticipation builds as fans eagerly await Global's announcement this week revealing the new crop of #BBCAN12 houseguests.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 12 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Programming team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Rachel Nelson as Vice President of Original Programming and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Lynne Carter and Debbie Brown (Executives in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com

