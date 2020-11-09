Global Original Event Series Departure Breaks Out as Canada's #1 New Show this Fall

Season 1 of the Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi-Led Series Concludes with Thrilling Finale on November 12

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The thrilling, six-part Global Original drama Departure, starring Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winners Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi, has debuted as the #1 new series (2+) this fall according to confirmed Numeris data. From Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions Ltd., in association with Corus Entertainment, the Global Original series, which premiered in October, is tracking a 2+ AMA of 1.2 million viewers and ranks as a Top 5 series overall.

"Congratulations to our esteemed production partners and wildly talented cast and crew on this massive moment for our Canadian series," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Departure joins a pedigreed suite of premium scripted content on our powerful Global network, including Private Eyes, Nurses, and our upcoming series Family Law. We remain steadfast in our commitments to building a catalogue of high-quality Canadian content that resonates with viewers across platforms both here and around the globe."

The adrenaline-fueled series concludes its first season Thursday, November 12 on Global with a revealing finale that finds the answers to questions surrounding the shocking disappearance of Flight 716, a passenger plane that vanished over the Atlantic Ocean. Season 2 of Departure, produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures in association with Corus Entertainment, just wrapped production in Toronto. The new season focuses on the tragic crash of a high-speed automated train – the Apollo – travelling from Toronto to Chicago. Broadcast details to be announced at a later date.



Global continues to roll out new and returning fall series with an award-winning lineup of scripted and unscripted hits. Last week, the network announced the return of fan-favourite Private Eyes, along with The Blacklist, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, The Unicorn, and The Neighborhood. Global's new and returning fall shows are available to stream anytime with the Global TV App or STACK TV (available with Amazon Prime Video).

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of scripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as VP Original Content supported by Rachel Nelson (Director of Scripted & Factual), Kathleen Meek (Manager, Scripted & Factual), and Susan Alexander (Production Executive).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'20 std (9/14/2020 to 10/25/2020) - Confirmed Data, Ind.2+, AMA(000), 2+ Airings, CDN ENG CONV

